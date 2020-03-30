This comfortable button-up shirt is nice enough for my Zoom meetings

It's tailored but not tight

The first thing I do when I come home is change into clothes that are less restrictive. However, if I'm starting from home, I've found that I'm not exactly productive when I'm wearing my go-to baggy T-shirt and sweatpants. That combo feels like the kind of outfit I should wear while binging "Tiger King," not drafting invoices or interviewing infectious disease specialists for coronavirus stories.

This shirt — which is available in five colors and sizes 0-14 — is the perfect compromise between comfortable and professional.

In typical Lululemon fashion, this shirt is made for movement, not just meetings. The back has a distinctive pleated design that not only looks sharp but adds to the range of motion. For example, when my self-quarantine is over and I can hug friends and family again, I can do so in this shirt without worrying about ripping the back.

It's perfect for layering

One of the best parts about working from home is being able to control the thermostat. That said, I still want to wear clothes I can layer. I like layering this shirt over my favorite Lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback tank, because when I take cleaning breaks, I tend to break a sweat.

When I step away from my computer to walk my dog — who also "works" from home — I often layer it over a hoodie and wear it as a jacket. I just slip my house key into the zippered chest pocket for safekeeping and head outside. Untucked, this shirt is long enough to cover my bum, and even though it's not a heavy flannel by any means (although it is moisture-wicking), it definitely adds warmth.

It isn't just for work

Originally, I bought this top thinking I'd just work in it. But after a few days of wearing it with my most professional-looking comfy pants — the bestselling and celeb-approved Lululemon Align Jogger — I decided to try it with jeans. Eventually, restaurants and bars are going to open again, so why not see if I could wear this top on a night out on the town?

My dog might have slept through my at-home fashion show, but I was pretty impressed. I love how this shirt looks with the front tied and worn as a crop top. When I can finally wear it out, I'll trade the house slippers I swear by for a pair of Ariat cowboy boots, head to my favorite bar in Tucson and show off the moves I've been perfecting in my dance parties for one.

In the meantime, I'll be wearing it while working from home. Because of this shirt, I've already awarded myself best-dressed, least-stressed employee of the month.

