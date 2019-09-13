They may not have the same amount of Instagram likes as the Amazon Nightgown Dress and might be overlooked by style icons like The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, but these pants have undoubtedly made dressing for any occasion more a simple (and comfortable) task.

They come in 18 colors from traditional to vibrant, and are available in sizes XS-XXL. The sheer variety is enough to elicit some attention, but the $13 price tag is what really hooks even the most skeptical of shoppers.

They're a versatile wardrobe staple

Yes, I've ordered these jeggings in five different colors. Megan Foster

I mentioned that these jeggings are a staple in my current wardrobe and I'm not exaggerating. Since I discovered them, I've purchased a total of five pairs in black soot, dark denim, medium denim and black denim. I limited my buys to the more traditional denim colors, but Time and Tru recently dropped some fall inspired colors including a burnt orange color (Spiced Cider), and a maize color (Apple Juice).

I wear them multiple times a week, especially during the colder months. The black ones can be paired with a nice pair of heels and a chic blouse for a well-constructed office look, while the medium denim pant is ideal for fall tailgates and football games. No matter the color, they are exceptionally versatile and I've found them to be appropriate for casual and professional events alike.

They look like real jeans

I even wore these to work and none of my co-workers realized they were actually jeggings. Megan Foster

Unlike jeggings I've owned in the past, these ones actually have a jean-like texture, meaning that they have a distinct outward appearance of denim while still delivering on that comfortable legging stretch.

But my absolute favorite thing about these pants is that they include belt loops. You'd be surprised at how difficult it is to find a pair of jeggings that work seamlessly with a belt — a unique detail that makes achieving the "put together" look way easier. It's that single element that sets this pair above the rest (and it's the feature that tricks people into thinking I'm wearing a regular pair of jeans).

Other shoppers love them, too

I'm not the only one who has come to rely on these trusty pants. They currently have 752 reviews on the Walmart website, and boast a 4.4-star rating out of 5. The budget-friendly price tag, sheer comfort and versatility have culminated into what some buyers are calling the "Holy Grail of Jeggings."

In my book, the Time and Tru jegging is unmatched. And with a $13 price, I can't complain about my undeniable wardrobe addiction.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!