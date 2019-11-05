At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Finding pants that are comfortable and stylish can be a challenge. Leggings are most people's go-to when it comes to cozy style, and Amazon customers have been raving about these affordable jeggings that could definitely pass for real jeans.
On sale from just over $11, they have thousands of positive reviews and look exactly like denim skinny jeans while being much more comfortable. The real back pockets definitely add to the look, and the delicately stitched seams add the perfect final touch.
No Nonsense Women's Denim Leggings
Better yet, the jeggings are machine-washable and meant to be easy to care for. They also just might convince you that leggings can definitely be worn as pants.
Stuff We Love
"These jeans are exactly what I was looking for," wrote one Amazon reviewer, who called them lightweight and stretchy. "It's the perfect balance between leggings and actual jeans. The stretch is perfect. They bounce right back."
Another reviewer loved the "classy dark denim" shade, which is just one of three options available. The jeggings also come in a classic black and a summery white shade.
"These are nice quality, thick, (with) real back pockets!" wrote another reviewer. "Nice stitching that looks like real jeans, one hundred times better than the ones I had purchased at Walmart where they almost always have that stretched-out look where you can totally tell they're not jeans."
Others praised the sizes offered, which range from a small to an XX-large.
"It's almost impossible to find pants or jeans that fit in all places without tailoring," wrote one user, who went on to say that the jeans have fit her perfectly. "The legs are plenty long enough to slouch a little bit around my lower calves, the lower part of the leg is just loose enough to look like real jeans rather than tights."
"These are fantastic!!!!" wrote another buyer. "The length is perfect, and if you want to roll the bottom up a bit with a casual shoe it looks like real jeans, except you won't want to take them off the first chance you get."
