March 15, 2019, 7:53 PM GMT By Kayla Boyd

Basic leggings are a closet staple. There is nothing quite like a convenient, comfy pair of go-to leggings that can be easily dressed up or dressed down.

With spring on the horizon, it looks like Amazon shoppers are starting to trade out some of that denim and grab a few more pairs of soft leggings — sales on these $11 leggings have increased by 200 percent in the last 24 hours.

Leggings Depot Basic Stretch Leggings, $11, Amazon

Appearing on Amazon's Movers and Shakers list, the Leggings Depot basic stretch leggings are currently in the top 10 best-selling products in their category with more than 10,900 reviews.

More than 7,600 reviewers gave these leggings a perfect 5-star rating, praising them as soft, comfortable and even "heavenly." They are high-waisted and available in over 40 different colors. So, you can easily stock up on them in black, as well as a few fun colors.

"Amazing! Comfortable and sexxxy!" one reviewer wrote. "The fabric is heaven... so soft and stretchy. I bought these in pink and my husband nearly lost his mind when he saw and felt them. One time through the wash and dryer and they are exactly the same. Today I got my new turquoise, mocha and white."

They come in "one size," which claims to work for sizes 2 to 12. There are also two plus-size options, which claim to work for sizes 12 to 20 and 22W to 32W.

With all of the positive praise and popularity, we definitely want to give these a try!

