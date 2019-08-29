The set includes four 6-ounce custard cups, two 2-cup rounds and two 4-cup rounds, six various smaller bowls, a 1.5-quart mixing bowl, a 2-quart oblong and a 3-quart oblong, and a 7-cup round bowl. Each piece (except for the custard cups) includes its own red lid with a secure fit.

Each container is microwave, dishwasher, oven and freezer safe, while the plastic lids are BPA-free.

Amazon customers have given the set a 4.1-star rating, and it's currently the No.1 bestselling bake and serve set.

"These are MUCH better to use for storing leftovers and reheating than the plastic containers are," one customer wrote. "They don't stain or discolor when you put lasagna or taco meat in them, like many of our plastic ones have ... After washing they don't leave behind any residue food smells."

Other reviews mentioned that the set looks good enough to use as serving dishes, and others pointed to their durability as a highlight.

"They are very convenient, easy to clean, and store," raved another review. "I love being able to bake something and then just put a lid on the leftovers."

If you're grabbing a set, be sure to check out these other Labor Day home deals to help give your kitchen a major overhaul without breaking the bank.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!