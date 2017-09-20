The very best food containers for storing, reheating and taking meals to-go

share tweet pin email

Good food storage is worth the investment because it means you won't waste money throwing away food that could have been saved — and you'll easily be able to reheat and reserve meals.

Whether you’re trying to save money and calories by taking your lunch to work, or just want to keep bugs out of your dry ingredients, these containers can make your kitchen (and your belly) a happier place.

Glasslock 18-Piece Oven-Safe Assortment Set, $34, Amazon

Amazon

These on-the-go glass containers are beloved by magazine editors and consumers alike. They’ve been thoroughly tested — dropped, placed in bags on their side, heated and frozen — and they hold up every time with no leaks thanks to the snap-lock tops. They are BPA-free and safe for the oven, freezer and microwave, so you can cook, store and reheat all in the same container, and then clean them in the dishwasher.

Zojirushi Classic Bento Vacuum Lunch Jar, $40, Amazon

Amazon

Dread standing in line for the office microwave? Worry about people stealing your lunch from the communal fridge? You can skip all that with this bento lunch jar, which will keep hot foods warm and cold foods cool for up to six hours. The main body has three containers inside, so you can separate hot and cold foods. Plus, the whole thing is vacuum-insulated. And if you do want to reheat your food, the containers are microwave-safe without the lids.

Bentgo All-In-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box, $15, Amazon

Bentgo

Keep everything you need for lunch together in one convenient and sleek package. The Bentgo lunchbox comes with two stacked containers, one of which has two compartments, as well as a fork, spoon and knife. The containers are also microwavable, dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.

Rubbermaid® Brilliance 22-piece Food Storage Container Set, $53, Amazon

Bed Bath and Beyond

If you prefer plastic containers, this set by Rubbermaid is also BPA-free, microwavable, and leakproof. This set offers a variety of sizes, so you can easily carry everything from salad dressing and sauces to mains and sides in their own containers. These also come in a 14-piece pack for $35.

Silicone Lids, Set of 3, $22, Amazon

Crate & Barrel

Turn regular bowls into storage containers without wasteful foil or plastic wrap. These silicone lids will give you an airtight seal on leftovers and are dishwasher- and microwave-safe, so you can keep them on to reheat your food, preventing those nasty splatters all over your microwave.

OXO Pop Containers, $100, Amazon

Williams-Sonoma

Before you scoff at the price, think about how many times you’ve found a bug in your white sugar or flour, or had brown sugar harden because the bag wasn’t properly sealed. This set includes 10 containers and lids in different sizes. The largest can hold a 5-pound bag of flour or sugar. They all have airtight seals and are BPA-free, so they’re the perfect way to seal in freshness for dry goods while keeping out critters.

32-ounce 2-Compartment Meal Prep Containers, 20-pack, $16, Amazon

Amazon

Convenient to-go food containers like these are a necessity if you’re trying to eat healthier. You can make your week’s meals over the weekend and then store and reheat them in these double-compartment containers. While they aren’t meant to last forever, you’ll get great mileage out of these stackable containers that are safe for both the microwave and dishwasher and they're BPA-free.

Pyrex 13-Piece Bake & Store Set, $43, Kohl’s

Kohl's

Perfect for a potluck or for storing baked leftovers, this set from Pyrex allows you to bake, store and carry all your food in one container, thanks to tight-fitting lids. The 3-quart oblong baker and 8-inch square baker are particularly great for this, and you’ll be the life of the party when you walk in with a fresh casserole or brownies.

Now that you have your storage containers, it's time to actually make something to put in them! Use one of our favorite slow cookers, pressure cookers, or grills and cook something healthy for the family tonight.