Summer may be sadly coming to a close, but that means major deals are on the horizon! Labor Day weekend is always one of the best times to score massive deals on everything from beauty to electronics, and this year is no exception.

The Shop TODAY team has curated a list of standout deals to keep an eye on, some of which have already started. Whether you're looking for a discounts on a new fall-ready wardrobe, or finally ready to treat yourself to some new Apple AirPods, these are some of the best Labor Day Sales of the year.

Labor Day Clothing and Accessories Sales

Grab some high-rated leggings or boots.

ASOS already offers some pretty affordable options, and now the whole site is 20% off with coupon code LABORDAY20. It seems like the perfect time to pick up some trendy new boots for the fall.

Looking for some accessories to go with your new Labor Day threads? Baublebar is offering up to 80% off select styles, including these bestselling heart-shaped drop earrings for only $10.

Bloomingdales is offering major discounts throughout the site, including a special offer on denim. During Labor Day weekend, you can grab one pair of denim for 15% off, or two pairs for 25% off.

Columbia is having a massive 25% off sale on select styles, meaning you can grab a highly-rated jacket for less than $100.

If you happen to purchase a new mattress over the weekend, check out Crane & Canopy for up to 60% off bedding.

If you're looking to upgrade your sock game, Happy Socks is offering 20% off its eye-catching designs starting August 30. Check out all the brand's latest prints before the sale ends on September 3.

Kate Spade is offering an additional 30% discount on all sale items when using the code "TAKETHECAKE" until September 3. You can grab the brand's top-rated Polly Slim Continental Wallet for $87.50, or the popular Cameron Street Candace Satchel for $185.50.

Lord and Taylor is offering up to 40% off men's and women's clothing when you use the code STOCKUP at checkout, making it a great time to stock up on fall essentials for the whole family.

Macy's is offering 20-50% on select clothing items, with an extra 10-20% off when you use coupon code WKND. If you're looking for a comfortable pair of leggings for the colder months, these highly-rated leggings are marked down to less than $35.

Nordstrom's sale goes live on Aug. 30, when you score clothing for up to 40% off until Sept. 8.

Nordstrom's budget-friendly branch is holding its "Clear the Rack" sale starting on August 30, where shoppers can take 25% off clearance items.

REI has an impressive selection of items for a whopping 50% off through September 2. Highlights include a pair of Merrell tennis shoes for $49 and a sleek rain jacket for $73.99.

Labor Day Mattress Sales

These mattresses are discounted for Labor Day.

Layla Sleep is offering $125 off all mattresses, with twins going as a low as $474 and kings available for $974.

This Alesbury memory foam option from Serta has some rave reviews on Matress Firm's website, and it's marked down to $347 while supplies last. Mattress Firm is also offering huge discounts on king and queen-sized mattresses as part of their Labor Day event.

Serta is slashing the prices on all iComfort and iComfort Hybrid mattresses, with some models up to $500 off. The less expensive of the bunch — the iComfort Foam Blue 100CT Gentle Firm — is reduced by $200 to an impressive price of $999.

Tempurpedic has several models discounted just in time for Labor Day. The brand's most advanced mattress — the TEMPUR-LuxeAdapt — is $300 off, while it's most popular model — the TEMPUR-ProAdapt — is $100 off.

Labor Day Beauty Sales

These beauty brands hardly ever go on sale.

Head over to Colourpop for 25% off the entire site — plus free shipping on orders over $30! Check out the highly-rated BFF Mascara, which is only $6 during the sale.

HIgh-end beauty items rarely go on sale, but Lord & Taylor is changing that with it's Labor Day promotion. Use code BEAUTY to get $20 off a $100 beauty purchase — including favorites from brands like Bobbi Brown and Clarins.

Macy's Labor Day Sale includes some brands that hardly ever go on sale. You can score the versatile Born to Run eye shadow palette by Urban Decay for 50% off, as wells as several shades of matte lip paints from Tarte for only $10.

This wildly popular Shape Tape concealer hardly ever goes on sale, but you can grab it as part of Tarte's buy one, get one 50% off sale on the whole site starting Aug. 30. It currently has a 5-star rating from over 12,000 reviews.

Labor Day Home and Furniture Sales

There's something for every room in your house.

Bed Bath & Beyond is offering some major discounts on five-piece comforter sets, with several patterns and colors as low as $79.99. You can also purchase furniture for any room in your house for up to 30% off until September 11.

Starting August 30, head over to Brooklinen to score 10% off orders less than $200 or 15% off orders $200 or more until Sept. 3. The brand's Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle is currently its bestseller and has 4.5-star rating from over 42,000 reviews.

Crate & Barrel has already launched its upholstery event just in time for Labor Day, which includes 15-20% off highly-rated pieces like this 93" sofa with a 4.4-star rating.

CB2 has a major 50% clearance event happening now, including trendy pieces like this chic wooden bookcase for $400 off.

Joss & Main is having a huge "Labor Day Blowout" event, with select home items up to 80% off. Whether you need a new sofa for up to 50% off or a new nightstand for up to 60% off, there's a little something for every room in the house.

Overstock is offering up to 20% across the site, including an extra 20% off rugs and 15% off bedroom furniture.

Pier 1 is offering one of the most expansive sales of the weekend. You can use the code LABORDAY to get an extra 25% off all sale and regular price items through September 2.

Sur La Table is offering up to 60% off several kitchen basics and appliances, including a Nespresso machine for $169.96 and a top-rated skillet set for $59.96.

Looking for a few affordable pieces to upgrade your space? Walmart has you covered with accent chairs as low as $85 and side tables as low as $34.

Wayfair has one of the more expansive sales when it comes to furniture, with some bedding options up to 75% off. You can also score select living room furniture for up to 65% off.

Labor Day Electronics and Appliances Sales

Upgrade your electronics without breaking the bank!

Amazon is offering up a great bundles for those who have been keeping their eye out for a new TV. You can get a free Echo Dot with the purchase of any Insignia Fire TV Edition — which starts at $99 — or Toshiba Fire TV Edition — which starts at $130.

You can also grab a rare deal on Apple AirPods, which are currently listed for $145. If you need a new iPad to pair with those AirPods, you can pick up a 32GB model for $249 or a 128GB model for $329.

Home Depot is offering up to 40% select appliances, including a highly-rated washer and dryer from Amana for $397.80 each.

Lowe's is also offering 40% select appliances for Labor Day, including a top-rated Haier refrigerator for 31% off until Sept. 11.

Walmart has a variety of popular electronics on sale for up to $125 off, including a rare deal on Apple Airpods for $145. You can also grab a 32GB iPad for $80 off, and the latest 128GB model for $100 off.

