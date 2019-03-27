Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 27, 2019, 1:19 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

Cutting the cord just got less expensive — the headphone cord that is.

Following the announcement of Apple's new slate of products (including 2nd generation AirPods), you can now find the 1st generation AirPods at a discount.

They're on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $9 below the original price, which may not seem like much but it's more than the $5 discount we found on Black Friday.

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like! TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $150 (originally $159), Amazon

It took me a while to switch from the standard-issue Apple headphones to the AirPods, but after receiving them as a gift this past Christmas, I can't imagine going back.

The sleek white buds pair seamlessly between my phone and laptop and offer pretty good sound quality.

They've even changed my morning routine. Every morning, I pop the AirPods in and listen to a podcast as I get ready. I'm able to move around freely, do my makeup, pack my bag and bounce around the apartment listening to some of my favorites without waking up my husband in the next room. For that, he is incredibly grateful.

But they really come in handy if you take public transportation. I'm able to sneak into tight spaces without worrying about a headphone cord snagging on a stray bag. The other week, I watched as a passenger struggled to detangle her headphones from a strangers backpack and felt pity as she jumped off the train and said, "You can keep them."

That'd never happen with my AirPods!

I'm not the only fan round the TODAY offices. Jen Birkhofer, our Director of E-Commerce, has been singing their praises since 2018.

"I am obsessed with my Apple AirPods — they are so easy to use," Birkofer explained. "Because they're wire-free, I thought I would lose them, so I bought a cover and clip that hooks onto my gym bag and I haven't lost them yet! FYI: If you do lose one, you can use Find My Phone to locate it."

AirPods Case, $12, Amazon

This silicone skin case comes in 21 colors and attaches easily to most bags with a durable carabiner.

Birkhofer's even made a convert out of other family members.

"Even my dad, who rocked an AM/PM radio walkman for about 20 years, loves his AirPods and runs with them almost daily."

So there you have it. You're never too young or too old to cut the cord.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!