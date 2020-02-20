Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

While our first instinct is usually to stay busy, there are times when the sheer volume of things to do becomes overwhelming.

Sometimes you just need to take a moment to recharge and relax. We found 19 stress relieving gifts for the busy bee in your life — and a few you might want to buy for yourself in case life gets to be a bit chaotic as well.

You'll spot everything from highly rated sleep masks to scalp massagers to face masks that are certain to provide just the right amount of zen to your life. Check out our relaxing picks below!

The best stress relief and relaxation gifts

Weighted blankets are packed with beads or pellets to provide light, evenly distributed pressure, creating a comforting feeling. Sleep psychologist Dr. Lynelle Schneeberg says many find weighted blankets to be relaxing, which is why we love this one for stress-relief purposes.

The popular bath bomb trend is still going strong and this handcrafted set of 12 is sure to make soaking in the tub even more relaxing. With an impressive 4.9-star rating, these would make a great gift for anyone who needs a little R & R.

These chunky knit slippers will keep anyone cozy all winter long. They are super soft and are made with a memory foam sole — but a durable leather outsole means you can run out into the snow to grab the paper without worrying about cold or wet feet.

This comfy sleep mask has been reviewed over 14,000 times and users say it's soft, comfortable and completely blocks out light. Slip this on and turn on your favorite tunes for a night of pure relaxation.

Essential oils can help bring a sense of calm to a room after a chaotic day. Find this diffuser for only $16 on Amazon and use it with your favorite oils to transform your home into a sanctuary.

Feel instantly relaxed in this sleek embroidered robe. Made from a lightweight material, it's perfect for year-round comfort. Plus, you can add a personal touch with a monogram.

Bring the hair salon home with this copper head massager that will give you that same relaxing feeling you get from getting your hair washed. It's a great bedside gadget that can also be easily packed for your next trip.

Tea time just sounds stress-relieving, doesn't it? This 20 count of herbal tea from Twinings is a blend of chamomile and spearmint to help you calm down before going to bed.

The Termpur-Pedic Ergo pillow might sound like an investment, but it's worth it for a good night's sleep. One of our writers even said that it helped eliminate back and neck pain in just one night!

This mist was made with your mood in mind. Spray the aloe vera-based mist over your bed, pillows or on your clothes and you'll experience an immediate boost.

This plush robe comes in eight colors and buyers say it's comfortable but not too bulky — making it ideal for any time of year.

Tiny but mighty, this scalp massager currently has over 8,000 rave reviews on Amazon. Use it to help with dry scalp or simply to give yourself a head massage in the shower.

Whether your body temperature runs warm or cold, this neck pillow is sure to keep you comfortable while relaxing at home. The best part is the heat lasts for up to 30 cozy minutes.

You've heard about bath bombs, but have you heard about shower tabs? This set will fill your shower with soothing scents while bringing about a feeling of relaxation thanks to notes like eucalyptus, lavender, mint, lemongrass and grapefruit.

Coloring books are for adults too! This detailed one by Lacy Mucklow and Angela Porter will help you recenter your mind and be in the moment.

This essential oil from Nature's Truth is just what you'll need if you want to de-stress. It can be used as a massage oil or as an aroma spray — just be sure to follow directions for safe use.

One of our editors has a pair of these noise-canceling headphones and raves about their comfort, functionality and ease of use. These are one of the best budget-friendly buys for noise-canceling headphones on the market — and users say they're comparable to higher-priced competitors!

Pamper your feet with this $5 foot mask from Sephora. It's soaked in a rich formula that soothes and comforts while providing a nourishing and relaxing feel.

