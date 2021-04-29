Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Before you buy a pregnant woman or the mom of an infant more stuff for the baby for Mother's Day, remember: This holiday is all about Mama. So ditch the soft stuffed animal or bespoke baby book this Mother's Day and buy her what moms really need in those exhausting-but-wonderful months of pregnancy or first months of motherhood.

We've rounded up all the things you need to make the special mom or mom-to-be in your life feel spoiled on Mother's Day, from the comfiest clothing to the perfect ingredients for a good night's sleep, which, let's be honest, she probably needs most.

Comfortable clothing

Because moms want to be comfy, but they don't want to sacrifice style.

This incredibly soft maxi dress from JJ Winks is designed as a nightgown but doubles as the perfect comfortable maxi dress for a day out.

A sun-protective cardigan that comes in tons of colors and prints? Mom is sure to love this soft and cozy sweater that works perfectly for shielding skin (like growing bellies) from the summer sun.

Effortlessly stylish and oh-so comfortable, these iconic Puma sneakers are available in pink and blue, making them a cute gift for the mom who's expecting or has just welcomed a baby boy or girl.

Strong coffee

Because little sleep and lots to do makes a new Mom desperate for a pick-me-up.

Floral and pretty, this tumbler from Brumate is perfect for keeping Mom's coffee warm while she changes a diaper or soothes a crying baby.

The easiest way to make cafe-quality coffee drinks from home, this simple-to-use espresso machine makes cappuccinos, lattes and espresso shots at the touch of a button.

Whether Mom prefers wild leopard print or delicate floral prints, this coffee mug from Corkcicle comes in a variety of patterns and styles and is designed to keep her coffee hot both at home and on the go.

If Mom's a tea drinker, help her warm hot water fast with this beautiful electric tea kettle, part of Drew Barrymore's latest line for Walmart.

Help getting organized

Because figuring out mom life can be overwhelming.

Personalize the cover of this Erin Condren planner with photos that will make Mom smile. With dated planner pages, sticker sheets and a folder to keep loose papers, it's sure to help her stay organized in this new phase of life.

This colorful vegan leather bag can be work as a fanny pack or a cross-body bag. With an interior hook, a pocket for antibacterial wipes and a detachable changing pad, it's the perfect accessory for a mom who wants to be a bit more hands-free than she'd be with a diaper bag.

This Scout bag is designed to be a travel make-up carrier, but with its drawstring center, zipper compartment and multiple side pockets, we think it's perfect for tossing in a diaper bag so Mom knows where her own must-have items are located. As a bonus, it's available in several cute patterns guaranteed to make Mom smile.

A good night's sleep

Because babies are cute, but they're also up all night.

This heavenly pillow is cool on both sides and made from an advanced water-formed gel that's more breathable than memory foam. It's also infused with calming and cooling aloe vera extract.

Made with simple ingredients like goat milk, coconut oil and shea butter, this lavender-scented body lotion is perfect to smooth on before bedtime for relaxing aromatherapy all night long.

No more waking up thirsty with this Stanley water jug, which keeps water ice cold for hours and holds up to 64 ounces. When Mom has this cooling water bottle by her bedside, she can take a few sips and go right back to sleep.

If Mom does wake up with baby at night, she'll be able to rock her little one back to sleep peacefully with this beautiful glider chair. It's also the perfect place for reading a book and settling down before bed.

This wellness product delivers double benefits: In addition to diffusing essential oils, it releases air purifying Himalayan salt. It also looks beautiful when gently lit and comes with 10 different essential oils to diffuse.

That fancy feeling

Because it can be hard to feel like a person when you're taking care of a tiny one.

These heart-shaped hoop earrings are delicate, beautiful and guaranteed to make Mom feel a bit dressed up when she wears them.

Easy to apply with major staying power, these magnetic lashes are perfect for days when Mom wants to up her make-up routine without the continued maintenance of eyelash extensions.

Any mom who grew up playing video games will appreciate this Tetris-themed eyeshadow palette from NYX Professional Makeup. But the best part is its wide array of shadow shades and instructions for combining the colors to create the perfect eyeshadow looks.

These great-smelling sugar scrubs are perfect for exfoliating and moisturizing in one step in the shower — a perk for new moms who are pressed for alone time.

This skin care set is made from pregnancy-safe ingredients like vitamin C and mango. It's also simple, in just three steps, Mom can boost and hydrate her skin.

