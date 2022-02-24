When is Mother's Day 2022? Everything to know about the holiday

Mothers make the world go ‘round. Need proof? According to a study released by the Center for Global Development, women took on an additional 173 hours of childcare in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to an extra 59 for men in the household. Not to mention, according to Gallup, women already have primary responsibility for laundry, cleaning, and cooking. To the surprise of pretty much no one, moms do it all. And for all they do, they’re celebrated just one day out of the year, on Mother’s Day.

We have some questions, starting with, just when is Mother's Day? We know it's in May, but does the date change every year? And why?

“While mothers should be honored year-round, Mother’s Day is a chance to celebrate moms. There’s a strong tradition of gifting and having a nice meal when it comes to Mother’s Day, so it’s a chance to be both appreciative and celebratory,” says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at RetailMeNot.

We couldn’t agree more. Mother's Day is a time to celebrate moms everywhere, be they biological moms, adoptive moms, stepmoms, or mother figures in your life.

So, when is Mother's Day and why do we celebrate in the first place? How much do we spend on Mother's Day gifts? Here's everything you need to know.

When is Mother’s Day?

This year, Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The card- and flower-filled holiday is on a different date each year but always takes place on the second Sunday in May.

Why do we celebrate Mother's Day?

It all dates back to ​​Ann Maria Reeves Jarvis, a social activist and community organizer, during the Civil War era. Before the Civil War, Jarvis, of West Virginia, created the Mother’s Day Work Club, with the goal of teaching local ladies how to care for their children. These clubs unified women. And in 1868, Jarvis came up with something called Mothers’ Friendship Day, which had moms of Confederate and Union soldiers come together to promote harmony.

Right around the same time, suffragette Julia Ward Howe, in 1870, wrote what’s called the Mother’s Day Proclamation, to promote world peace and pushed for a Mother’s Peace Day to be celebrated in June.

Meanwhile, in the 1900s, Anna Jarvis, daughter of Ann, came up with a fairly genius idea that was ahead of its time: A day to honor mothers and the sacrifices they make for their kids. Thus, Mother’s Day was born.

When her mother died on May 23, 1905, Anna Jarvis worked untiringly to have the second Sunday in May set aside each year as a day of honor to the mothers of the nation. Bettmann Archive

Ironically, Jarvis herself was both unmarried and childless. Go figure. But she pushed to have her holiday added to the calendar by kicking off a letter-writing campaign. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure that officially made the second Sunday in May Mother’s Day.

But here’s where things get interesting. All those cards and carnations and candy you buy for mom today? Jarvis was having none of it. She wanted moms celebrated, not commercialized. And in the 1920s, she slammed the modern incarnation of the holiday as a materialistic free for all. She might be a party pooper. Then, again, she might have a point.

How much do Americans spend on Mother’s Day?

Quite. A. Lot. Just ponder this: In 2021, the National Retail Federation estimated that Americans will spend a mind-boggling $28.1 billion on Mother’s Day alone. That includes cards, flowers, and dinner outings. In fact, 68 percent of moms can expect to get bouquets on May 8.

“It’s the official day on the calendar to honor moms’ contributions to their families and to society and to acknowledge the hard work and sacrifices they’ve made to raise their kids. Moms are even more deserving of celebration after multiple years of the pandemic and all the stress it’s placed on moms of school-age kids,” says McGrath.

And here’s a fun fact, according to the Society of American Florists: Some of the most popular Mother’s Day flowers aren’t red roses, but in fact, callas, freesias, and gerbera daisies.

