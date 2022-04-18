38 unique Mother's Day gifts for the mom who has everything

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Mother's Day is just around the corner and hunting for the perfect gift sometimes can turn into a mission, but it's never too early to start on your search for the perfect gift to celebrate the amazing women in your life.

Whether you're shopping for your mom, aunt, grandma or any motherly figure in between, your gift doesn't have to be over-the-top to let them know just how much you care for them. (Though, let's be honest, these women deserve the world!)

To show your appreciation, we've rounded up the most unique gifts that she won't have a clue about. From the ultimate beauty set for the mom who loves to indulge in self-care to a bracelet customized with your own handwritten message, we found some cool Mother's Day gifts that she'll be sure to love.

Unique Mother's Day gifts

Whether they're a single mom or a proud grandma of several, this personalized illustration from Etsy is sure to please. Several shopper reviews also emphasized how adorable the robins look in person!

Personalize her upcoming travels with these packing cubes from mumi. The set brings five lightweight, durable cubes that will help her maximize space and simplify her organization. The best part is that you can customize it with her name.

For a gift as sweet as she is, this collection of flavored wildflower honey from Zach & Zoe will be the bee's knees.

Long day? Prep her for a relaxing bath with this clever wine holder accented with beach stones. Aside from featuring strong suction cups, it also comes with a classic wine glass made with BPA-free plastic.

If she's the kind of person who loves to sit the family down to watch home videos, she'll appreciate a custom collection of memories just for her.

Keep the family circle close together with this custom throw pillow cover. No matter the size of your family, you can choose the names to fit on the front of the pillow.

This heartwarming gift just might bring a few tears to her eyes. Whether you have a shared mantra or special phrase, you can choose the color, size and message to create a gift that she can wear and cherish for years to come.

Cookbooks may come and go, but handwritten recipes can last for generations. If Mom has a signature dish she likes to make all the time, gift her this custom plate that's sure to impress.

Customize this necklace with birthstones and initials engraved in intricate leaves. You can even request to send a personalized card along with the necklace, which comes in its own jewelry box.

This customizable fleece blanket will keep her warm all year long. You can choose images for the front of the blanket that will remind her of great memories every time she reaches for it.

For all things skin care, this kit from Dermalogica will have her covered. It comes with essentials like a vitamin C serum, a charcoal-based Superfoliant Exfoliator and a SPF lotion for extra protection.

Her coffee sips will never be the same! This classic mug Mother's Day gift idea can be personalized with up to five different photos to make it a gift from the heart.

Replace her pile of jewelry with this delicate and sparkly set. This adorable bracelet stack allows any mama to remind herself of how strong she is whenever she needs it.

No matter where the members of your family reside, she can keep them together with this custom sign. You can add up to six signs, along with a family name and miles from home on each one.

Even if it's a rainy day outside, having fresh lemons in the backyard will at least brighten her day. This heartfelt gift set includes a Meyer lemon tree ready for planting. This will definitely bright up her day.

Give her the gift of nostalgia with this customized hometown map puzzle. Each puzzle is made to order and features intricate details of roads, notable buildings and even waterways.

Nothing tastes more refreshing than a perfectly chilled rosé on a hot summer's day — and she's sure to have that experience every time with this top-rated stainless steel chiller.

This bath bomb kit is a bestseller on Amazon for a reason. Each set contains a dozen handmade bath bombs, with scents ranging from sweet black raspberry vanilla to relaxing lavender.

If the bath bombs are already on your list, this bathtub tray will be the ultimate self-care upgrade. All she'll need is her favorite book and a glass of wine.

It's no secret that aromatherapy can help you relax, so why not give her the gift that can make it happen? This neck wrap can be heated in the microwave or stuck in the freezer to help ease any pain while the natural herb and lavender blend inside activates stress-relieving properties.

A day of self-care is what she deserves, especially if she's expecting or a new mom, and this curated set helps make it possible. It features mineral-rich soaking salts, a hydrating body oil, moisturizing body lotion and more.

She'll always appreciate a high-quality hair dryer, and Dyson's is well worth the splurge. The dyer itself utilizes jet-controlled air to help protect hair against damage. It also comes with five styling attachments to achieve the perfect blowout.

If she loves to lounge, help her do so comfortably. This lightweight robe is available in five different neutral colors, so you can choose one that suits her style. The plush cotton will make her feel like she just stepped into a luxurious spa. Also, you can add a personal touch with a monogram.

She can keep all the members of her family tree close with a sterling silver or gold-plated chain. You can choose the birthstone of up to three different family members to symbolize all of her loved ones.

For the mom with a green thumb, this gift is a two-in-one. This kit comes with all she'll need to grow her own "birthday flower" that will make for lovely decor.

This monogram necklace boasts a chic design that she can wear no matter the occasion. Also, this necklace makes a great statement necklace to pair with other dainty pieces.

If she's looking to upgrade her loungewear game but still keep things chic, these leather leggings will make the perfect addition to her closet. The front is liquid leather while the back is a comfortable stretch knit, making them ideal for running errands or staying at home.

A nod to Carrie Bradshaw's signature jewelry piece, this gold-plated necklace is elegant and simple. Customize it with her name for a gift she can wear daily.

A pair of comfortable sneakers will never go unappreciated, and these sneakers from Allbirds are perfect for the warmer months. Whether she prefers a neighborhood stroll or a quick workout, she'll never want to take them off!

A stylish crossbody is always an essential. This bag from Nine West can fit all she needs, and it's perfect for when she is on the move.

This jar is full of quotes that will let her know she is loved. Each note is wrapped in its own envelope, so she has a new message to look forward to every day.

This sleep set from Summersalt is perfect for the mom that wants something she can actually use. She might want to spend all day in these luxe PJs, plus she'll feel even better knowing that somebody else shelled out for them.

This fill-in-the-blank book features 112 pages full of prompts that are sure to make her smile. She'll always have a keepsake to turn to when thinking of you.

Looking to step up your card game? Transform a simple card into a beautiful "bouquet" that she won't have to water and can keep for years to come.

This adorable case is attached to a keychain, so her AirPods Pro will always be within reach and in style. The case is wireless charging compatible so she doesn't have to stress finding a cable or outlet.

Perfect for small families, this handmade copper sculpture is crafted individually by the artist. Up to five figures can fit on the swing, which actually moves.

Help brighten her kitchen and make cooking easy with these cute knives! Each knife in the set is crafted from stainless steel so they should be durable enough for any recipe.

Want to let her know you're thinking of her? These lamps sync via an internet connection, so all you have to do is tap yours in order to make the other lamp emit a glow, no matter how far apart you are.

