22 Mother's Day gifts for the cool aunt that has it all

You've got a gift for your mom, your grandma and your sister but now you're missing another family member: your aunt! With Mother's Day just around the corner, finding the right present for the mother figures in your life can be exhausting. Fortunately, from custom jewelry to quirky objects, there is something unique for every kind of cool aunt out there.

The best thing about aunts is that they serve as an extra cheerleader in your corner, a support system when your mother is not around and a great advisor for life's conundrums. In the end, the aunt is that special family member that is there to guide you through every stage of your life while celebrating your milestones.

Whether she lives far away or resides just around the block, Shop TODAY has scored the most inspirational Mother's Day gifts to show her how much you care. If you're looking for affordable gifts or something unique, here is a selection of accessories, home goods, beauty and personalized finds for every kind of auntie.

Mother's Day gifts for aunts

Reduce her stress levels with this tension-relieving knot pillow. Bearaby's Hugget is made with plant-based Melofoam and comes in three different sizes. Beyond calming her nerves a bit, it also makes for a great piece of decor.

For a more soothing and relaxing sleep, give your aunt this weighted eye mask. Its patented design easily contours to your face to block out any source of light while you're lying down, all while evenly distributing pressure for a more comfortable fit.

Surprise her with a personalized photo puzzle where you can design your own memorable experience. The custom piece is a great activity you can do together while reviving a cherished memory from the past.

For the beauty enthusiast, gift her a curated set from L'Occitane. This one comes with a shower gel, a fragrances body lotion, a hand cream and a rose-scented eau de toilette she can spray in the morning, all arranged in a beautiful pink box.

For the bossy auntie who's looking to set aside some more time to reflect, give her this kit that includes a self-care journal, pen and a mom-inspired mug. This will remind her of her strong mother skills and give her a few precious moments to unwind while writing her thoughts down.

If she struggles with doing her makeup in the morning, this LED makeup mirror is the way to go. The device will allow her to clearly see her face with its magnifying mirror and dimmable function. It also doubles as a great vanity piece to keep in her office or bedroom.

For the stylish aunt looking to enhance her wardrobe, give her a different kind of floral arrangement. This colorful bag features a multicolored floral print and a spacious interior to hold all her essentials. It also has a magnetic closure, which makes it easy to open and close it. It's a great accessory she can pair with her favorite summery frocks.

You can never go wrong with a piece of jewelry. This delicate bracelet is made with authentic gemstones, rose quartz and 18-karat gold plating. The bracelet wrap around the wrist and is a classic element to add some panache to her outfit.

This cult-favorite brand has become a bestseller thanks to its hydrating and scented lotions. Give her this duo for a soft skin care experience unlike any other. The formula contains vitamin E, Beija Flor elasti-cream which helps to boost collagen and caffeine-rich Guaraná Extract which tightens skin appearance.

These elegant earrings from Baublebar are a classic staple she can wear day or night. The pair features freshwater pearls in a classic drop design that adds a sophisticated touch to any look.

Does she love wearing dresses? This feminine number from Amazon is the perfect sundress to wear during spring and summer. Over 4,300 customers gave this dress five stars for its comfortable fabric, fun print and flattering fit. Plus, the modest silhouette will enhance her curves and she can dress it up or down with heels or sneakers.

Complete her summer wardrobe with these neutral sandals with a kitten heel. Not only are these cute, but they're also comfortable enough to walk around town for hours. These will become her go-to shoes for the warm days ahead.

For the busy aunt juggling life, show her how to prioritize comfort with this washable silk pajama set. The set is made with 100 percent mulberry silk and certified by OEKO-TEX Standard 100 to ensure no hazardous substances were used during production.

This set from Rose Inc delivers all the basics for a quick beauty routine. The brand focuses on clean beauty and the kit encompasses everything you need for a natural look. It comes with a hydrating concealer, a lip color, a cheek color, a tinted shaping gel, a brightening serum, a clarifying toner, a dual-ended concealer brush and a blush brush for an easy fix.

This quirky home accent is useful and elegant if she loves elevating her decor. The handheld will hold her curtains in place while she allows natural light into her space. "It checks all the boxes: useful, interesting, beautiful, whimsical; I could go on," shared one reviewer.

Give her something to display her fragrance and beauty collection. This marble tray will complete her coffee table, or she can use it as a centerpiece for her dresser. Either way, it's equipped with a non-slip pad so it stays in place.

Is your auntie into cooking and hosting parties? This heart-shaped board will bring her to tears. The wine and cheese set comes with conical-case wine glasses that she can roll on a flat surface and an option to personalize the back of the board.

Sometimes a bouquet is enough to show your aunt how much you appreciate her. You can order the arrangement by itself for a more budget-friendly option, or splurge for a purple vase and a small trinket she can add to her art wall.

Every chef will appreciate this bestselling Our Place pan set. The efficient pan serves as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, and also brings a steamer with a spatula and spoon rest.

Upgrade her dinner setting with these feminine plates from Kirkland's. The plates will elevate her lunch and meals thanks to the intricate vine designs.

Keep her caffeinated with this essential espresso maker from Hamilton. The coffee machine brews an 8-ounce cup at a time, minimizing coffee bean waste. Also, the machine is compact enough to fit on any small counter space.

A home accent like this sheepskin rug will bring a sense of luxury to her home. This piece will enhance her decor and can be easily placed anywhere. She can drape it over her couch or add it by her bed to add some panache to her interior design. It's made from premium-grade sheepskin that feels soft to the touch.

