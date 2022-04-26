25 inspired Mother's Day gifts for all of your mom friends

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Motherhood is great and all, but when your kids are getting on your last nerve, having a tight group of gal pals who can totally relate is priceless. If you're counting your lucky stars for the supportive ladies in your life, Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to send them a small token of your appreciation with one of these affordable gift options.

Best Mother's Day gifts for friends

Know a lady who lives for fun graphic tees? She'll likely wear this oversized T-shirt to death. The style comes in eight colors like peach, indigo and navy and will arrive in time for the big day.

It's the little things that make us all smile, and this sweet mom kitchen towel set is sure to put a pep in your BFF's step every time she uses it. It comes with three cotton towels in different colors, including white and gray checkered options and a solid gray.

Kids always hold a huge piece of their mom's heart, and this personalized heart keychain lets your bestie carry her little ones' names around with her. It comes in three colors (steel, gold and rose gold) and can fit between two and 15 names, so there's also room to list her fur babies. Plus, Mom can detach the pieces and share them with her kids if she wants to!

Whipping up some delicious dishes will be even more fun for your favorite foodie mom with this personalized pot holder in her kitchen. There's room for five photos of her little ones and the text and font color can be customized to create something she'll truly love.

Settling down for a relaxing glass of wine can help busy moms unwind after a hectic day, and this particular rosé will also make them smile with its whimsical name and design. According to the brand, it's blended from cabernet sauvignon, syrah and merlot and pairs well with cheeses and berries, barbecued meats and more.

Moms have a lot on their plate, and a running to-do list can help them keep on track. If you're shopping for a friend who's ultra organized, she'll dig this notebook planner that can be customized with a picture of her kiddos. It's available in six colors (including several gorgeous pastels) and comes with two sheets of stickers to help her mark down important dates like birthdays.

Can she really ever have enough reusable bags? Not really, especially when she's transporting her kids (and their stuff) around all the time. This lightweight option with the cheeky phrase "Tough as a Mother" is particularly perfect for a day that celebrates moms everywhere, and it's roomy enough to fit her essentials on a busy day of running errands.

Sometimes, all moms want to do is light a candle and kick back on the couch reading a good book. Help her set the relaxing tone with this gorgeous candle holder that has cherry blossom detailing. It's a statement piece on its own and it looks even better with the glow of a fresh new candle burning.

New moms in particular know how exciting it is to have something with the word "mom" on it, and your pal will be thrilled to break out this ornament when the holiday season rolls around. The dainty design features a big pink flower in the middle (where the letter "O" is supposed to be, and a heart charm that reads, "No one loves like you."

Help your gal pal enjoy her "mom juice" in style with this wine tumbler that keeps drinks cool thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation. The dishwasher-safe Rambler also comes in several colors and can be customized with Yeti's limited edition Mother's Day graphics (or a number of other designs).

This one's a jewelry gift for Mom and her fashion-loving kid! The set comes with two necklaces — one that says "mama" and another that says "mini" — and it's something that bother mother and child will wear proudly for years to come.

Moms don't always have time to head to the nail salon for a relaxing manicure, but your gal pal can bring the pampering to her home with this happy nail polish set. It comes with five eye-catching pastel hues that are inspired by warm weather sunsets and they have a cruelty-free, vegan formula that lasts.

Planning a fun summer outing with your bestie? She'll likely be thrilled to ditch her clunky everyday bag for this sleek, streamlined phone crossbody that's perfect for events like concerts, Broadway shows and the like. The compact style comes in four colors and also has handy card slots.

Moms don't get enough credit for all that they do, but this creative book seeks to pay tribute to them in a fun way. The 20-page book can be customized with your friend's name and photo and can include up to six names (her spouse, kids, pets etc.). Her kids will definitely get a kick out of reading it with her!

You probably know your bestie pretty well, so if you know she loves to switch up her jewelry constantly, a new pair of earrings will surely make her Mother's Day sweet. These pretty pearls are a statement piece she'll adore, and the heart shape will make her feel the love.

Ready for a summer of outdoor fun in the sun with your favorite girlfriend? Any beauty conscious gal knows a sun protection hat is a warm weather essential, and this one from Coolibar is made with a UPF 50+ material that blocks 98 percent of UVA/UVB rays. The crushable, packable design is available in five colors and also comes with an internal moisture-wicking sweatband that helps you keep your cool.

If you have a friend who's so busy taking care of her kids that she barely has time to run errands, the gift of convenience is the best way to go this Mother's Day. With an Instacart gift card, she can order groceries, household essentials and more without having to schlepp around looking for everything she needs.

Cozy slippers are a wardrobe essential, but most pairs lack pizazz. Luckily, Dearfoams infused a bit of personality into these ones that comes in two cute phrases: "#1 Mom" and "Mom Mode." They're available in white and pale pink hues and also come with a matching scrunchie!

Mornings are pretty hectic when you have kids, so fuss-free beauty products are a must-have if you want to look polished in a flash. This hydrating, shiny lip gloss from Tarte is quick to apply, making it ideal for on-the-go moms, and the set of seven costs a mere $29. It also comes with a cute makeup bag!

After being cooped up inside the past few years, we're excited for any excuse to rock a new accessory, and we're pretty sure your fashion-loving friend will be, too. Leota's affordable choker necklace has gemstones in multiple colors and is casual enough for everyday use but also a standout piece for a special occasion. Now it's time to get planning your next girls' night out!

Need to remind your pal how important it is to take time for herself? Gift her this hydrating mask to help encourage her to pamper herself every now and then. It's formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and squalane and works to soothe redness, strengthen her skin's barrier and leave it glowing in just 10 minutes. You might want to pick one up for yourself, too!

Moms-to-be know how hard it is to shop for clothes, so if you've already experienced it yourself and are shopping for an expectant mom this year, a pair of Spanx maternity leggings could be the best gift of all. Your pal will love the support that the pull-on pants provide and will appreciate that they're meant to grow with her and fit over her bump as she progresses throughout her pregnancy.

Moms work hard and sometimes they just need a little "me time." This set comes with everything she needs to indulge in a bit of self-care, including a body butter, candle and fragrance, all in a delightful vanilla scent.

Here's a fun one to get the kids involved! Call up your BFF and offer to babysit her kids so she can get a few hours of peace. Then break out this delicious cookie decorating kit and let them go wild preparing custom cookies for their mom. It comes with five baked sugar cookies, pink and white vanilla buttercream, rainbow sprinkles, sanding sugar, rainbow nonpareils and a piping bag.

Short on time and not sure what to get your pal? A pre-packaged gift set is a great option. This one from Knack comes with socks that say "Best Mom Ever," a candle that reads "XOXO," an adorable mug and shortbread cookies that says "This Cookie Is Filled With ❤."

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!