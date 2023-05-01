Mother's Day is less than two weeks away — 40 gifts that will arrive on time

Mother's Day is quickly approaching — seriously, it's less than two weeks away! If you're still stressing about finding the perfect gift to show Mom just how much you love her, you still have some time.

While some of you might not be able to hand-deliver your gifts on the big day, there are plenty of thoughtful, unique gifts that can be delivered to her doorstep. Whether she likes to relax with a glass of wine or enjoys a chic piece of jewelry, we have something for everyone.

Read on for some of the best last-minute Mother's Day gifts that should be on your radar.

Jewelry | Style gifts | Beauty gifts | Personalized gifts | Self-care gifts | Treats | Home gifts

Last-minute Mother's Day jewelry

Monogrammed jewelry will never go out of style, and this disc necklace is perfect for the mom who prefers a subtle statement necklace for daily wear.

The message on the bracelet is almost as sweet as what it stands for. Each bracelet from the Little Words Project comes with a code that can be registered on its app or website so the recipient can join the Nice Girl Gang — an online community of women just like her who are dedicated to empowering each other.

This dainty necklace is a subtle accessory that any mama will love.

Choose up to three special initials that she can keep close to her heart with this necklace. Each necklace also comes with a gift bag and a note card, so all you need to do is fill out your special message and send it her way.

No matter what you call her — Mom, Mommy, Teta, Gigi or Nana — you can create a bracelet just for her. You can personalize it with up to nine characters on either a champagne or black base.

Whether she likes to garden or can simply appreciate a pretty piece of jewelry, this birth month flower necklace can combine both of her interests. Each necklace contains a real flower encased in resin that will last forever and is sure to land her some compliments.

A classic pair of hoops can elevate a basic outfit or complement a dressier one, and Mom will surely love this sparkly set from Jennifer Miller.

Last-minute Mother's Day style gifts

This belt bag and its fleece counterpart from Lululemon have been TikTok favorites over the past year. It's perfect for the mom who's always on-the-go to fit essentials while still looking chic.

Let her know she's a "super mom" with these gift boxes from Happy Socks that are just as bold as they are adorable. Each box features its own fun print that she'll be excited to wear whether she's at home or heading out.

Perfect to pack for the beach, to wear while outdoors or simply refreshing her sandal collection for the summer, this rubber pair of Birkenstocks are easy to clean and slip on. Reviewers love them because they're "comfortable," and "terrific for support."

Whether she's hitting the gym or just running errands, keep her comfortable and in style with these New Balance sneakers. They come in several colorways and are available in sizes 5-12 in standard and wide widths.

Last-minute Mother's Day beauty gifts

Whether she prefers to treat herself to a pedicure in the bathroom or on the couch, this at-home kit makes it a more manageable task. It includes a pull-out tray, LED light and a foam pad to keep the nail polish bottle in its place, so she'll never have to strain for another DIY pedi again.

These affordable eye masks will help give her the ultimate gift — an at-home spa day. The masks are available in gold and rose gold shades, but each one is formulated to relieve the under-eye area and reveal smoother brighter skin.

This "magazine" will make sure she doesn't miss a single step in her skin routine. It contains a nourishing mask for nearly every part of the body, from her hair to her feet.

Whether she's into doing full glam or keeps it simple with a minimalist look, a quality mascara is a must-have in every makeup lover's beauty bag. This mascara comes in jet black and a berry brown shade to lift the lashes and provide a lengthening effect.

This lighted vanity mirror doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, so she can listen to her favorite songs while she gets ready for the day. With vertical and horizontal rotation and the spot mirror that boasts 10 times magnification, it'll be a breeze for her to bring all of her looks to life.

If her daily arm workout includes her regular at-home blowout, this hair dryer stand might make things a little bit easier. It comes with everything she'll need to put the holder into place — and hopefully make her daily routine simpler.

Whether she needs a place to store her makeup or skin care essentials, this adorable cosmetic bag from Vera Bradley will help her do it in style. Each bag is crafted from a soft cotton material and can even be personalized with a monogram of her initials or her name for a custom touch.

Last-minute personalized Mother's Day gifts

You can choose the design or photo you know she'll love for this custom puzzle. It even comes in its own matching photo box to make storage easy.

Whether she likes to soak up some sun at the beach or in the comfort of her own backyard, this towel will be essential. Choose the appropriate size and custom print for a gift she can start using this summer. Score 25% off this — and everything else off the brand's site through May 10! — using the code TODAY25 at checkout.

For the fashionista, this palm leaf clutch is the perfect summer accessory. You can monogram it with her initials or personalize it with her name so she can keep all of the essentials at hand in a customized clutch.

A personalized addition to her kitchen counter, this monogrammed recipe box will help keep all of her culinary secrets in one place. Each box also comes with 48 recipe cards that match the design you choose so the chef can enjoy the way it looks almost as much as you'll enjoy the way the recipes taste.

Whether she's a puzzle master or a jigsaw novice, she'll love this customizable piece. You can choose the design or image, and frame it once completed for a piece of decor that she will cherish forever.

This woven straw tote is the perfect bag for her to keep her valuables. It comes with a detachable magnetic card case and a spacious linen-lined interior to store everything she needs for a beach getaway or just while running errands.

Last-minute relaxing Mother's Day gifts

If she's in need of a break, you can have this chair delivered just in time for summer. The woven cotton gives it a boho feel and makes it comfortable enough to kick back and relax in while taking in some sun.

This wine holder is a bath time essential for many. Whether she prefers to sip pinot noir or chardonnay, her glass will always be within reach.

This luxury inflatable lounger from Venice Beach-based brand Funboy will make it easy for her to relax in the pool or in the backyard. How about both?

If a morning cup of coffee or tea is a must, this smart mug might be a step above her favorite ceramic mug. She'll be able to control the temperature of the mug from her phone, so she can enjoy a piping hot sip every time.

Last-minute Mother's Day treats

If Mom isn't a big wine drinker or is known for trying new things, this non-alcoholic sparkling rosé will be a hit. According to the brand, they work with California winemakers to replicate the process but remove the alcohol without sacrificing the genuine taste. They also offer sparkling white, sauvignon blanc, rosé and pinot noir options.

Spice things up a little this year with upscale hot sauces from Truff. This white truffle edition is crafted from ripe chili peppers, agave nectar, white truffle and organic coriander, making it a delicious vegan-friendly addition to any meal.

Want to send her a message just as sweet as it will taste? Customize these shortbread cookies with a date and message that means the most to her, and they might just look even better than they'll taste!

This tin features Oreos dipped in two different kinds of Belgian chocolates: dark chocolate and white chocolate. Chocolate-coated candy pieces are also placed atop each cookie to resemble spring flowers.

If she has a sweet tooth, she's bound to love this box filled with individually-wrapped brownie pieces from Columbus, Ohio-based Brownie Points. The basket includes a dozen Baby Brownies, three Brownie Bruffles and one BrowniEmoji in the shape of a sleeping eye mask.

Last-minute Mother's Day home gifts

Perfect for the mom with a green thumb, this book is full of bright and cheery notes that will bring a smile to her face. Between each page is a flower that flips up from the page, and when each flower in the book "blooms," a vibrant bouquet is formed.

These adorable candles are hand-poured in Vancouver, Canada, and boast an aroma just as delightful as they look.

She'll appreciate this cookbook full of ideas for when she's run out of them and doesn't want to work too hard on a meal but still have something delicious. This recent release has 150 recipes that will satisfy anyone's taste buds.

If Mom is a big fan of Magnolia and the empire that Joanna has created with her husband Chip, gift her with their newly-released cookbook. This is the third cookbook in the Magnolia Table series, filled with recipes from the Gaines family and the Magnolia restaurant themselves. She can whip out some appetizers to snack on, or full-blown meals for special occasions.

If you've already got the wine holder on your list, upgrade her self-care bath with this caddy. It can hold all of the essentials she'll need for a bit of "me" time and relaxation.

If she needs her daily cup of joe but wants to save on counter space, this single-serve coffee maker is the gift she's been waiting for. She'll have a fresh cup of coffee ready in minutes with this sleek device.

For the mom who enjoys spending her days experimenting in the kitchen with her favorite little sous chef, this matching apron set is sure to satisfy them both.