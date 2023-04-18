26 Mother's Day gifts to celebrate the expectant mom in your life

Whether she's pregnant with her first or fourth child, Mother's Day is a particularly special day for all moms-to-be. Finding a gift that matches the significance of the day can be time-consuming, so if you're in a rush, you've come to the right place.

The Shop TODAY team has rounded up some gift options for every type of new mom, and most of them are under $70!

Beauty | Proud mom essentials | Style | Postpartum must-haves | Gifts worth the splurge

Mother's Day beauty gifts for the mom-to-be

Moms are always pressed for time, so any beauty tool that helps them get ready quickly is a godsend. Kitsch's Heatless Curling Set comes with foam rods that curl your strands as you go about your day, allowing for a hands-free, time-saving approach to primping.

There's nothing quite like a relaxing bath after a long day, and moms know that all too well. When she's jonesing for a bit of TLC after her bundle of joy arrives, these mini bath fizzies can help set the mood with their delightful scent that features notes of fresh strawberries, whipped cream and golden shortcake. The packaging is super cute, too!

When Mom is running around tending to her newborn's every need, the last thing she needs to worry about is her hair, but odds are, she still wants to look cute. The Hair Edit nailed the whole fashion meets function thing with this beautiful butterfly claw clip that will keep hair out of her face while lending her to a polished vibe.

Moms are masters of the five-minute makeup routine and know how much of an impact a pretty lip color and a bit of blush can make. This kit comes with three easy-to-use products, including a cream blush, lip crayon and liquid lip color that are formulated with organic ingredients.

When you've been up since the middle of the night and have minutes to get ready before company arrives for some baby cuddles, time is of the essence. If you know a mom-to-be who likes to look polished in a pinch, a detangling product is pretty magical, and this one helps banish knots in a flash. As an added bonus, it's also designed to condition, hydrate and soften hair and protect strands from heat damage.

Everyone always talks about that "new mom glow," but there will be times when new moms feel anything but glowy. For those instances, Supergoop's Everyday SPF Glow Kit can help them fake it 'til they make it with their protective, shimmery formulas. The set features mini versions of the brand's sunscreens, including Glowscreen SPF 40 (a sunscreen makeup primer), Glow Stick SPF 50 (a dry oil sunscreen stick) and Glowscreen Body SPF 40 (a sunscreen body lotion).

Proud mom essentials to gift for Mother's Day

Know someone who's excited for #MomLife? Help them show off their new title proudly with this cute glass jar that's filled with 300 bobby pins. Of course, they can also empty it and fill it up with anything their heart desires.

This T-shirt says it all: "The Mom Hustle is Real." Any expectant mother will be psyched to receive the cozy cotton tee that can be dressed up or down with the right accessories. We'd pair it with jeans and flats for a casual brunch or wear it tucked into a sparkly skirt and slip into some heels for a moms' night out.

Babies grow so quickly, so new moms will want to document how tiny their hands once were. With this handprint picture frame kit, they can freeze the moment in time. It has a spot for a photo and space to put the baby and parents' handprints. It's a fun DIY activity they'll cherish for years to come, and includes three nontoxic colored paints that wash off easily with soap and water.

Whether she fills it with water, coffee or tea, your favorite mom-to-be can keep her favorite beverage hot or cold with this insulated travel mug that comes in nine colors. It has a leak-resistant lid and is made with stainless steel that resists rust and punctures. The dishwasher-safe mug can also be customized with one of eight custom Mother's Day designs!

Looking for a gift that new moms will treasure? This sweet book chronicles baby's first five years and has space for photos, notes and memorabilia pockets. There are 72 pages to fill, which we're pretty sure will be easy to do for proud moms.

Flowers are lovely, but you don't always have the time to care for them if you're a busy mom-to-be. Luckily, these preserved roses don't need to be watered or trimmed! The pretty pink roses are housed in a plaid box with a crystal "Mama" charm. You can even add a sweet message!

Mother's Day fashion gifts for the mom-to-be

These cheeky socks are embroidered with two phrases that new moms will find themselves saying pretty often once their little tike is a bit older: "Mom's off duty" and "Go ask dad." The cozy socks are made of a cotton and polyester blend and only cost $7, so they're a great add-on to whatever else you're buying the mom-to-be.

You can never go wrong with a pair of furry slippers and these adorable pairs come in two mom-friendly phases: "Mom Life" and "Strong Mama." They're machine washable, meaning they're basically kid-proof, and they also have memory foam insoles and non-skid outsoles.

Sleep is a hot commodity when you're a new mom, so the expectant mother you're shopping for will want to maximize any chance she gets to sneak in some shut-eye. Whether it's daytime or nighttime, a silk sleep mask can help shut out the world. This one comes in two colors and says "Bonne Nuit" (goodnight in French).

Cuddling up on the couch with your baby is one of life's most precious pleasures and a cozy sweater makes the experience even sweeter. Complete with a collared neckline and soft knit material, this oversized cardigan is ideal for lazy afternoons at home and will keep new moms warm all day long.

Maternity/postpartum essentials to gift for Mother's Day

If she doesn't already have this on her registry, the mom-to-be will be happy you thought of it if she's going to breastfeed her baby. The self-care kit comes with several handy tools to help make the process go as smoothly as possible, including a 2-in-1 lactation massager, heat breast warmers, breast masks and breastfeeding tools.

Breastfeeding requires a few wardrobe essentials, like a nursing bra, and the expectant mother in your life will be thrilled to receive this fashionable and functional option. The lightly lined bra has full coverage cups that drop down for convenience, handy clips and a supportive side sling, making it a practical gift she'll wear all the time.

Growing baby bumps deserve a bit of TLC every once in a while, and these brilliant sheet masks help give pregnant bellies a relaxing facial with no effort. The set comes with four hydrating sheet masks that help minimize the appearance of stretch marks and scars. Luckily, they're made with natural ingredients and are free of parabens, fragrance, phthalates and dyes.

Shopping for a mom-to-be who's planning to nurse her newborn? The right clothes can make a world of difference. This wireless nursing tank from Knix comes with removable leakproof pads and offers just the right amount of support. It's available in three colors and a plethora of sizes.

Finding leggings that are flattering, fashionable and supportive can be tricky when you're expecting, but Spanx makes it easy with their EcoCare Mama Seamless Leggings. They have an over-the-bump waistband that expands with you and can even be worn after you give birth. They're also made with sustainable recycled yarns and are available in sizes XS-3X.

Mother's Day splurge gifts for the mom-to-be

Tired moms need a break every once in a while, and a trip to the spa is always a great way to recharge. SpaFinder gift cards are valid at a plethora of spas and wellness locations around the world, meaning your favorite mom-to-be can enjoy them at home or while on vacation.

Those first few months as a new parent are a mix of magic and mania, and sometimes moms just need a subtle reminder to slow down and simply take in the moment and breathe. This bath mat from Ruggable sends a clear message and has a calming vibe with its light blue hue. The quick-drying mat has a removable cover that's machine-washable, making it ideal for busy moms.

Pregnancy aches and pains are no joke, but this mini massage gun can handle them all with ease. The portable device expertly tackles tension and knots and has three hours of battery life per charge. It's also super lightweight (only just over a pound!) and ultra quiet thanks to QuietGlide technology.

There's nothing like sinking into bed at the end of a long day and snuggling up in some ultra soft sheets. These ones from Casper are made of 100 percent organic cotton (with no nasty chemicals) and are equal parts soft and lightweight. Each Queen and King set comes with one flat and fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Moms-to-be can struggle to get comfy while they're falling asleep and whether they're in the early or late stages of pregnancy, their sleeping needs can change. Luckily, this brilliant pillow lets expectant mothers customize the level of firmness with adjustable inserts made of gel-infused memory foam.