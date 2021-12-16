14 shopper-approved maternity leggings that are chic and comfortable

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

According to a 2017 study on maternity clothing, women gain an average of 25 to 35 pounds throughout pregnancy, which requires garments to expand and stretch for the expectant mother. In order to improve flexibility and comfort during these prime months, leggings are your most reliable bet.

Whether you're in your first or last trimester, maternity leggings can support your belly and make you feel put together when your usual pants are no longer fitting. Plus, just like maternity shoes, pregnancy-designed bottoms are made with breathable, stretchy materials like cotton, polyester and lightweight knit.

From compression leggings to faux leather bottoms, moms-to-be can prioritize comfort without compromising style. Here are some shopper-approved leggings that will make you feel feminine and fit as you get closer to motherhood.

Maternity leggings to shop

Feel soft and cozy with these budget-friendly leggings with glowing reviews. Made with a stretchy polyester/spandex blend, these pants are super comfortable to wear from the gym to the office.

Increase your flexibility and comfort with these Gap leggings made with 78 percent recycled polyester. The wide waistband provides comfort and support while you're schlepping baby necessities around. Many customers that purchased these also raved about the material's thickness and softness. "The fabric is incredibly soft and buttery," mentioned one verified buyer.

While Spanx's bestselling leggings are known for their slimming properties and features, this pair is designed to support your bump from the first month and beyond. The faux leather exudes an edgy vibe while the waistband will hold your belly all the way. It also features a center-seam free so you don't have to worry about getting a camel toe while you're out and about.

Feel relaxed during your day-to-day activities with these maternity leggings from Motherhood Maternity. It features a Secret Fit Belly waistband that can be folded down or worn over your tummy, while the skinny fit silhouette will keep you comfortable while walking around. "The belly band fits perfectly!" raved one verified Macy's customer.

Whether you're expecting or not, you'll want these comfortable Hatch leggings in your closet. Its moisture-wicking bamboo blend fabric not only feel ultra soft, its Oeko-Tex certification and C-section friendly rise makes these a perfect pick if you have sensitive scarring around your abdomen.

According to verified Amazon shoppers, these leggings fit perfectly and won't slip as you go about your day. Aside from being stretchy, they offer non-see-through material to keep you confident throughout the day. One mama-to-be also noted, "The panel is large enough to stay up all day. I've worn this brand for over a year now and they've never slipped down."

Stay comfortable through every step of your maternity journey with these high-waisted leggings by Adidas. Available in neutral shades like black and blue, this pair is constructed with materials sourced from sustainable cotton farming and is designed to wear over your bump.

With over 450 five-star ratings, these Old Navy leggings offer four-way stretch for ultimate movement, plus a tag-free label inside the waist for ultimate comfort. The pair comes in four different colors and a simple design to match with all your casual pieces. They're also made with a breathable jersey and thick material so you feel in charge at any given moment.

If lounging around your home while your body is changing seems ideal, these buttery leggings from Girlfriend Collective will complement your homey aesthetic. Made with materials sourced from recycled fishing nets, this pair offers a sleek, lightweight feel. They're also available in sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL.

Looking for all-around coverage? These leggings will keep you belly supported until delivery day. The material offers a stretchy belly panel that expands while reducing lower back pressure. Thanks to the lightweight and breathable fabric, the leggings will also keep you dry and comfortable.

These plus-size cropped leggings from Motherhood Maternity will stay put without putting pressure on your baby bump. "These are the most forgiving maternity pants that I own," said one shopper who claimed that the seams aren't too tight like most brands.

With nearly a five-star average, it'll be hard to not want to wear these Beyond Yoga leggings throughout your entire pregnancy. The supportive fit and the brand's signature Spacedye fabric will allow your leggings to stretch while your baby grows. One buyer also confirmed these leggings offer "perfect coverage that doesn't feel too tight around my bump but makes me feel supported."

Sometimes a little compression can help with tired legs. According to the brand, these leggings provide continuous support for achy legs while improving circulation. "The compression is light enough to not make my feet hurt, but definitely helps with leg vein discomfort," one customer shared.

If covering your full belly is uncomfortable, choose these low-rise leggings with over 1,100 five-star ratings. The criss-cross mid-belly waistband won't make you feel constricted, while the soft material will allow you to easily sit or bend.

