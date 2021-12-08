Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We've seen no shortage of trends from past decades making their way back to the forefront of fashion conversations. From sweater vests to patchwork pieces, you never know what's going to be the next big thing to take over.

To our surprise (and delight), velour has seemed to appear everywhere practically overnight. According to Google Trends, searches for "velour track suit" have increased by 100% in the last 12 months.

The plush fabric was commonly worn in tracksuit-style throughout the '90s and early 2000s. Now, it's back and better than ever in classic matching set form, as well as fashion-forward dresses, tops and pants.

Shop TODAY talked to two stylists to get their impressions on this throwback trend. Plus, we found a few pieces from retailers like Macy's, Express, Old Navy and more to get you started on your blast from the past fashion journey.

What do stylists think about the trend?

Stylists Abby Wood and Christina Stein aren't surprised by the return of the trend, and are embracing it with open arms. "I feel like [Covid-19] created this sweatsuit trend, this whole craze. And...it was only natural for this velour jumpsuit to resurface at some point," Wood told us.

"I was really pumped to see these tracksuits coming back because I was like ‘Wow, we’re really reclaiming our femininity and feeling put together but relaxed.’" Stein said. "I feel like people are putting more effort if they’re wearing those velour tracksuits."

Putting in more effort doesn't necessarily mean you have to dress up, but Wood offered a few tips for styling the comeback trend. Her main tip: Lean into the past. "[Try] anything that has more of a retro nod to it, more of like late ‘70s/early ‘80s instead of the ‘90s," she said. Wood also recommends opting for muted tones and neutral colors and switching up the top and pant style, like choosing a quarter-zip instead of a full-zip top and a more modernized balloon leg pant.

Beyond tracksuits, velour has made its way into other pieces of your wardrobe like dresses and shirts, a change that Stein is in full support of. "Before, I wasn’t seeing a lot of velvet or velour anywhere, even when it wasn’t cold, so I’m really digging it. I like that it’s translating into other pieces in your wardrobe," she said.

Velour tracksuits

The iconic velour sweatsuit from Juicy Couture was an early 2000s staple. If you didn't have one, you wanted one. And if you never got the chance to get one back then, your time has come! The revival of the Juicy tracksuit is here to help you make all of your teenage dreams come true.

Stein referenced Gap as one of the retailers that "did a modernized version of the velour tracksuit in a very attainable way, and I appreciated that because we all know we saved up for those Juicy Couture velour tracksuits."

While these separates are currently on sale for $34, use code YOURS to save an additional 30% off the sale price, making them just under $24 each.

Give the classic pink tracksuit a modern twist with skinny joggers instead of wide-leg pants. While the hoodie is available in a whopping 23 colors, the joggers are currently only available in two — but you can still get creative and make your own unique pairings.

"I feel like Madewell always has good, updated classic stylings for a decent price," Wood told us. This set satisfies her suggestions of choosing a neutral color and a modern style. Right now, you can save an additional 40% off the sale price with code HOLLYJOLLY, making each piece around $18 and the total set less than $40.

Take home the comfiest loungewear look for less than $30. The full set is available in black, white and blue, and the hoodie also comes in rust and purple.

Switch the hoodie for a pullover sweater in this velour tracksuit from Target's Wild Fable brand. They come in seven different colors in both standard and plus sizes.

You don't have to go through the trouble of tracking down separates in your size with this two-piece set. It comes in seven different colors, plus you can score it for less than $40 right now.

More velour clothing

Fabletics' latest velour collection features a variety of pieces like bodysuits, beanies, hoodies, co-ords and more. This puffer jacket is a standout piece for its extra cozy twist on a trendy cold weather style.

Stein also mentioned the Skims velour collection featuring track pants, joggers, hoodies, a cami, a sleep shirt and these bike shorts. They come in eight neutral colors for you to choose from.

Upgrade your wardrobe staples to cozy and warm velour material for the winter. Aside from the pictured color, this basic cropped tank top comes in four additional colors of black, pecan, mauve and gray.

A casual button-up in velour is the everyday staple you'll never want to stop wearing. One recent five-star reviewer called this shirt "perfect in every way."

Reviewers love these velour leggings for their fit and soft-to-the-touch feel. "They are comfortable, a dream to wear, and your significant other can't stop petting your legs. I now have four pairs!" one five-star reviewer raved. On sale for $20, take an additional 30% off the sale price with code HURRY, making your total less than $15.

Elevate a basic outfit in no time with this velour duster. It has a floral detailing and also comes in black in both standard and plus sizes.

Dress the kids in this season's hottest trend, too! This jumpsuit is an easy outfit for holiday get-togethers. It even has pockets in the front and a zipper on the back for easy dressing pre- and post-event.

Paired with fun patterned tights and your favorite chunky boots, you'll have the perfect outfit for any event this season.

Just because an occasion calls for a dressier look, doesn't mean you should sacrifice comfort. This slouchy velour dress from New York & Company's Dreamy Velour Collection will give you the best of both worlds. It also comes in purple and black.

