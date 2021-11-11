Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Tracksuits continue to dominate our wardrobes for their versatility, simplicity and comfort. It's one of those casual uniforms you can wear at many places like the supermarket, mall or gym while always looking chic.

Many celebrities are bringing back the era of matching velour sets and even acclaimed Netflix shows like "Squid Game" have made this casual garb a global success. The lockdown attire fave also continues to be a preference among consumers — according to Google Trends, searches for women's matching sets have increased 200% in the last seven days.

While sweatsuits are known for their flexibility and easy wear, the two-piece set has a cultural history that reverberates with the '80s hip-hop scene. In fact, the iconic tracksuit was originally released by Adidas in 1967, turning this leisure attire into workout wear for many athletes. While the three stripes and Trefoil logo created by the brand remains a prototype for many modern designs, the tracksuit has maintained its essence over the years — a set encompassing joggers and a jacket.

Whether you need a last-minute outfit to run errands or prefer a casual look for a night out, here are many options to keep things trendy yet comfortable.

Women's tracksuits to shop

Match your black basics with this gray set from H&M. Customers have praised this tracksuit for how comfortable and cozy the joggers and jacket feel. "So soft, plenty roomy and comfortable," added one reviewer. P.S. It's also usually out of stock, so we recommend stocking up on this winter essential ASAP.

Take it back to Y2K with this Juicy by Juicy Couture set you can mix and match. The trendy tracksuit comes in 10 different patterns and colors for the ultimate throwback. Channel your inner Elle Woods with the pink set, or rock the animal swirl print if you're feeling edgy.

If you want to keep your minimalist aesthetic, this oversized sweatsuit will become your new uniform. This warm, cozy set from Asos features a relaxed fit and elastic waist on the pants so you can pull them up with ease. Mix with some gold jewelry to add an elegant touch to your look, whether you're going grocery shopping or getting your hair done.

This fitted tracksuit is an essential piece to keep your running activities chic. The contrast trim and cropped jacket give it a modern take on the traditional tracksuit. The set also comes with contrast leggings that you can wear at the gym with your favorite sports bra. Style it with your favorite athletic shoes or snow boots for those colder days.

For lazy weekends, wear this feminine yet laid-back sweatsuit from Gap Factory. The hoodie features roomy side pockets to store your items, while the jogger pants have an elasticized rib-knit waist for a fitted look. Aside from feeling ridiculously soft, it's also a great set to keep in handy for last-minute chores outside the house.

With more than 25 colors to choose from, this tracksuit set works as a great gift for the sporty people in your life. If comfort is your motto, this sweatsuit will keep your lounging, jogging and running activities sweat-free. Amazon customers continue to rave about the softness and stretch — and one in particular noted this sweatsuit is "lightweight and breathable so you can layer easily."

Target's fitted velour tracksuit comes in two colors — bold red and modest beige — for a full monochromatic look. Whether you're wearing its two pieces separately or together, this pick would make a solid addition to your daily rotation for moments for when you're stumped on what to wear.

Get cozy and stay warm in this set from Reebok. The hoodie and pants are made with natural earth pigments that give the set its light turquoise tone. Plus, made with 50% organic cotton, this sweatsuit is a great choice for those days you don't feel like leaving your bed. One customer noted the material is "very soft, [and I] adore the natural dye technique".

For a more casual and trendy look on blustery rainy days, rock this set from Rainbow. The windbreaker has a cool turtleneck silhouette with a deep front zipper, plus a cute front pouch to store your keys, lipstick and cash. Wear it with the matching black joggers or pair it with your favorite sweatpants.

This athletic-inspired tracksuit from Adidas features a soft fleece fabric to wrap your body in. (Seriously, you'll feel like you are hugging a blanket when you step into this set.) The slim-fitting jacket will also keep you winter-ready thanks to its fuzzy interior, ribbed cuffs and stand-up collar.

Look effortlessly chic in Calvin Klein's velour hoodie and jogger pants. The jacket has mini rhinestone details for an elegant look that can be worn with more formal pieces like your favorite little black dress or business slacks.

Look the best on your off-duty days with this sophisticated tracksuit from Boston Proper. If you're looking for something less casual, this jacket offers the perfect mix of comfort and elegance with its gold-toned zippers. Style it with cool kicks for a casual outing or pair it with heeled clogs for a more elevated look.

This tracksuit looks comfy enough to grab coffee with your friend but also chic enough to wear for an evening date night. The set comes with an '80s-inspired turtleneck jacket for extra coverage on chilly days and pull-up joggers for a cozy fit. Wear it with your favorite ankle booties for a polished appearance.

Looking to add some pizzazz to your daily wardrobe? This sweat set from Infamous can be mixed and matched in 15 different ways thanks to its array of patterns and colors available. It also comes in children's sizes if you want your kid to be your mini me.

