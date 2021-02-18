Amazon's most popular tracksuit is the best $34 I've spent — here's why

The $34 PrettyGarden tracksuit comes in 18 solid colors and 5 tie-dye versions, in addition to a variety of shades with “Be Kind” emblazoned on the top.

The fit and feel

The lightweight shirt has a comfy crewneck cut and a high waisted drawstring pant. The drawstring and stretch waistband are a must for me as I work to get my quarantine body back in shape! I ordered a size large in the set which is my usual go-to size, but I would suggest sizing down as both pieces run big.

Casey Del Basso

The fabric is really lightweight which is perfect to sleep in (no night sweats here!) but manages to keep you warm and cozy even on the coldest days with a little layering. Pairing this with fuzzy socks and slippers has been my styling of choice while working from home.

It's also cozy enough to wear out when I run a few quick errands or walked the dog. Recently, I have been pairing it with a dark jean jacket and scarf before heading out.

Casey Del Basso

Due to its delicate fabric, I hand wash my set in cold water — but its versatility is totally worth the quick dip in the sink and a flat dry. After a few washes, I didn’t notice any pilling, which is not always the case with some wallet-friendly fashion finds.

It's my new wardrobe staple

From strolling with my pup to an at-home workout on my bike, or a quick trip to the grocery store, the PrettyGarden tracksuit is as versatile as it gets for a trendy fashion find. This set is truly a winter 2021 must-have I'll be wear for months to come.

What really separated this set from others were some of the design features like the dolman sleeve that is wide at the top and tighter at the bottom. This feature allows you to hike the sleeves up when working out, so they don’t get in your way and creates a flattering look. The pants have two large pockets where I can easily slip in my cell phone, keys or wallet as I go about my day.

Of course the best part of all is the $34 price tag! This set checks all the boxes of a cozy winter wardrobe staple and won't put a dent in your budget. If you’re in the market for loungewear, this set is the one.

