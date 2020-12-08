Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

In a perfect world, I could hibernate between now and May. Sadly, I can't. I'm stuck in Montana where we are already whipping out the snow brushes we hate to love. I've always believed cold weather brings out the worst in me — sort of like the Grinch who grumbles about winter for three months straight.

Recently, though, I added Amazon's #1 bestselling women's pullover sweater to my wardrobe and I'm beginning to rethink the chill. Is it finally time for me to embrace my inner Mr. Rogers?

It's a bestseller across the board

Of all the pullover sweaters on Amazon, this one from Anrabess is the top-selling style. In fact, it's such a popular product, it's ranked 78th on Amazon's list of Bestsellers across all clothing, shoes and jewelry. Despite being from a brand I've never heard of, it It has a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 4,600 reviews. At $36, it's not exactly cheap, but it's definitely doable for my budget. If it'll save me money on my heating bills, it will probably pay for itself in no time.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

"A" is for asymmetric

The thing I love most about this sweater is the asymmetric hem. It's eye-catching in all the right places and unique enough to get compliments from strangers on the street. The bottom is also long enough to cover my bum, which I appreciate on days when I pair it with leggings.

It also comes in over two dozen different colors, including some fun color block patterns. I personally opted for orange rust. Sometimes I joke that I look like a pumpkin, but I'm 100% pleased with it. I wear a lot of blue, including my go-to Levi's jeggings, and it pairs great with cooler hues.

"B" is for batwings

Another thing I love about this sweater are the sleeves. The term batwings once turned me off, but I've been a fan ever since I recently bought this bestselling top with batwing sleeves. As they should be, the sleeves on this sweater are far more flattering than flappy. I also think they're a nice contrast to the tighter turtle cowl neck. (I don't have a problem fitting it over my head, but it still keeps my neck warm on windy days.)

Katie Jackson / TODAY

"C" is for cute and cozy

If this sweater wasn't cute, there's no way it would be ranked #1. In fact, it looks just as stylish as the $150 cashmere sweaters I hardly ever wear because I'm so worried about getting them dirty.

This sweater, however, is machine-washable. The instructions recommend hand washing, but I've thrown mine in my washer several times without a problem. Combined with hanging it out to dry, it comes out fine.

My only complaint is that it's a heavier sweater — it's mostly viscose and nylon — so it doesn't dry as fast as I'd like it to. While it's not as soft as 100% cashmere, it's soft enough to make me feel 100% cozy.

"D" is for would definitely buy again

Katie Jackson / TODAY

This sweater hasn't changed my opinion on snow. In fact, I wouldn't shed a single tear if I never celebrated another white Christmas. Still, this sweater does have me bracing for sweater weather. In other words, hello Mr. Rogers!

