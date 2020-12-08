Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
In a perfect world, I could hibernate between now and May. Sadly, I can't. I'm stuck in Montana where we are already whipping out the snow brushes we hate to love. I've always believed cold weather brings out the worst in me — sort of like the Grinch who grumbles about winter for three months straight.
Recently, though, I added Amazon's #1 bestselling women's pullover sweater to my wardrobe and I'm beginning to rethink the chill. Is it finally time for me to embrace my inner Mr. Rogers?
It's a bestseller across the board
Of all the pullover sweaters on Amazon, this one from Anrabess is the top-selling style. In fact, it's such a popular product, it's ranked 78th on Amazon's list of Bestsellers across all clothing, shoes and jewelry. Despite being from a brand I've never heard of, it It has a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 4,600 reviews. At $36, it's not exactly cheap, but it's definitely doable for my budget. If it'll save me money on my heating bills, it will probably pay for itself in no time.
"A" is for asymmetric
The thing I love most about this sweater is the asymmetric hem. It's eye-catching in all the right places and unique enough to get compliments from strangers on the street. The bottom is also long enough to cover my bum, which I appreciate on days when I pair it with leggings.
It also comes in over two dozen different colors, including some fun color block patterns. I personally opted for orange rust. Sometimes I joke that I look like a pumpkin, but I'm 100% pleased with it. I wear a lot of blue, including my go-to Levi's jeggings, and it pairs great with cooler hues.
"B" is for batwings
Another thing I love about this sweater are the sleeves. The term batwings once turned me off, but I've been a fan ever since I recently bought this bestselling top with batwing sleeves. As they should be, the sleeves on this sweater are far more flattering than flappy. I also think they're a nice contrast to the tighter turtle cowl neck. (I don't have a problem fitting it over my head, but it still keeps my neck warm on windy days.)
"C" is for cute and cozy
If this sweater wasn't cute, there's no way it would be ranked #1. In fact, it looks just as stylish as the $150 cashmere sweaters I hardly ever wear because I'm so worried about getting them dirty.
This sweater, however, is machine-washable. The instructions recommend hand washing, but I've thrown mine in my washer several times without a problem. Combined with hanging it out to dry, it comes out fine.
My only complaint is that it's a heavier sweater — it's mostly viscose and nylon — so it doesn't dry as fast as I'd like it to. While it's not as soft as 100% cashmere, it's soft enough to make me feel 100% cozy.
"D" is for would definitely buy again
This sweater hasn't changed my opinion on snow. In fact, I wouldn't shed a single tear if I never celebrated another white Christmas. Still, this sweater does have me bracing for sweater weather. In other words, hello Mr. Rogers!
For more stories like this, check out:
- Not a fan of fall? This $30 sweater might change your mind
- 15 cashmere sweaters that won't break the bank
- Here's why I'll be spending the rest of fall in this bestselling cardigan
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!