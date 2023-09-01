I just found the perfect ‘oversized’ sweater for fall — and it’s on Amazon

As a self-proclaimed "fall girly," the first day of September is one of the most exciting times of year for me. Not only because my birthday is in just a few days, but also because that means temperatures are finally starting to cool and it's almost time to break out my sweater collection.

While I'm a fan of many things about summer — like the cute dresses and sandals or the late sunset times — there's nothing like a crisp 65 degree day with a slight breeze in the air.

Despite having an absurd amount of sweaters already, I'm always on the hunt for a new one to add to my collection, and I just found my new favorite on Amazon.

The first thing I noticed when I slipped this sweater on was how soft it felt. It's always a gamble when ordering clothes online and there's nothing worse than loving a style, then when you finally get it, you put it on — and it's itchy. Luckily, this one didn't disappoint.

It's the perfect amount of oversized

"Oversized" might seem like a universal term, but there are definitely levels to it. Some things say they're oversized, so you order your regular size and they fit normally — meaning you should've sized up to actually get the effect. On the other end, things say they're oversized and are way bigger than you wanted, even when you order your usual size, so you end up looking larger than you are in them.

This sweater was the perfect balance. I ordered my normal size (XL) and it was both long and flowy enough to have the right oversized feel. I also think it goes with anything, and not because it comes in over 30 colors. It's perfect to wear to work with jeans and sneakers, like I did. Or it can be easily dressed up with slacks and heels. Also, it's so soft that it can even be worn with leggings to lounge around the house!

It'll definitely keep you warm

I wore this on one of the last days of August (aka basically one of the last days of summer), and while I was feeling all of the fall vibes, the temperature wasn't exactly on my side. It was much hotter than I anticipated, so I broke quite a sweat. But that made me confident that it'll be perfect for keeping me warm when fall temperatures actually get here and through winter.

That being said, I'm excited to finally be able to make this a part of my weekly wardrobe!