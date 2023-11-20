Amazon’s Black Friday deals are already live — top deals we’ve seen on Apple, Shark, more

Black Friday at Amazon is officially here! Amazon's holiday sales event started a whole week earlier than Black Friday itself, and the retailer says they will continue to hold massive deals all the way through Cyber Monday, Nov. 27. According to Amazon’s press release, you can expect the “lowest prices of the year,” and we already found some pretty steep discounts.

So get your gift shopping and deal hunting started because we rounded up Amazon Black Friday deals that are worth grabbing, from nearly 60% off Alexa devices to nearly 50% off New Balance sneakers. We’ll be adding even more deals throughout the savings event so be sure to check back for the best Black Friday savings.

Tech deals | Beauty deals | Fashion deals | Home and kitchen deals | Toy deals

Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Shoppers can score this Kasa smart plug for just $7 ahead of Black Friday. Once you set it up, you can control the smart plug from anywhere by using the Kasa app. Plus, you can program timers to turn your electronics, such as lamps and fans, on and off.

This portable power bank claims to charge a phone to 73% in just one hour, says the brand. Plus, it has a slim design, so it’s easy to throw in your travel bag or purse.

You can save 50% off an Amazon Fire TV stick, which allows you to stream your favorite shows and movies in full HD picture. The brand says this generation is 50% faster than the previous versions, too.

Prime members can save 58% off the Echo Show 8. This tech gadget does it all: calendar reminders, controlling other smart devices, video calls, streaming and more.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your work-from-home space or elevate your gaming experience, you can save 40% off this LED monitor during this Black Friday savings event.

These high-quality earbuds offer the option to toggle between noise-canceling and transparency sound, and up to eight hours of listening, says the brand. You’ll save 33% during the Black Friday deals!

You won’t want to miss out on this early Black Friday deal — almost 25% off Apple AirPod Pros! The brand says they have two times more noise cancellation than previous versions.

Save 45% off this 32-inch Fire TV, which allows you to stream your favorite movies and television right off your TV.

Not only will you save almost 30% but this also happens to be one of Oprah’s Favorite Things. This Kindle Scribe allows you to read, jot down notes, journal and sketch.

At nearly 50% off, this robot vacuum is a great find for post-holiday cleanups! With Wi-Fi connectivity and personalized cleaning recommendations, it makes a great gift for yourself or anybody who just moved out on their own.

This isn’t your ordinary projector, it features a smart gaming hub that can sync gaming controllers via Bluetooth, so you can take your game nights to the next level. And that’s not all, the compact gadget also allows you to stream shows and movies straight from the device.

Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

Stubborn pimples won’t stand a chance against these hydrocolloid patches. The brand says it’ll help extract gunk from your spot and help prevent any picking.

This Shop TODAY favorite concealer promises to hide dark circles, acne and other discoloration, according to the brand. Plus Maybelline mentions you can expect up to 12 hours of medium coverage.

According to the brand, this liquid lipstick is highly pigmented and has long-lasting wear. You can grab this deep burgundy shade for $10, which is a great color for upcoming holiday parties.

This makeup palette set is perfect for everyday wear. It has six natural matte shades, but if you're looking for more glamour, the brand also offers palettes in metallics and shimmers, too.

Retinol-powered products are having a moment, and this option from Sunday Riley is an editor-fave. The night oil helps improve the appearance of wrinkles and encourages signs of clearer skin, according to the brand.

Amazon Black Friday fashion deals

A soft pair of slippers for less than $25 may seem like a dream, but it’s a dream come true! Since the memory foam clogs are available in seven colors, you can grab a pair for yourself and gift a pair to someone who is always cold.

“These leggings are the SOFTEST leggings I have ever worn...by a landslide!” says one verified reviewer. And since you can really never have enough leggings, you might want to stock up on this No.1 bestseller while they’re on sale.

Save 46% off these highly-rated New Balance sneakers, which the brand says have lightweight cushioning and support. “The cushioning and support make them ideal for long walks, workouts, and all-day wear. I’ve experienced less fatigue and discomfort, even during extended periods of activity,” says on verified reviewer.

Looking for your new favorite jeans? Select sizes and washes of this straight-leg can be found on sale for 63% off right now. The pair has a patented crisscross design to shape your silhouette, according to the brand.

These boots by Koolaburra by Ugg will make a great gift for any fashionista. The cozy boots come in four different colors and feature a stylish buckle and zipper enclosure.

Amazon Black Friday home and kitchen deals

You can save 50% off on this compact Keurig coffee maker. The brand says it has the option to brew six, eight or 10-ounce cups and features an automatic shutoff.

This multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has a nearly perfect five-star rating on Amazon. Reviewers love it for its performance, size and appearance. Plus, it’s on sale for less than $100 for a limited time.

Shop TODAY editors are shopping for air fryers this Black Friday, and this option is just $80 right now. It has four functions, so you can choose between air frying, roasting, reheating, baking and dehydrating.

Give your morning coffee an upgrade; this Nespresso machine is 36% off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The single-serve coffee machine comes with a milk frother to really elevate your morning latte.

Get ready to host this holiday season with a countertop ice maker. For under $100, this isn’t just a hosting must-have but it will come in handy during those summer days at the beach.

If you’re interested in learning about your family heritage, this ancestry kit is on sale for 57% off. It can even give you answers to genetic conditions and other health data.

It’s the season for holiday baking, which means you might be looking to upgrade (or gift) a fancy kitchen gadget. This KitchenAid stand mixer comes with three attachments and has 10 different speeds, says the brand.

Now’s your chance to grab this cordless Dyson vacuum while it’s nearly 40% off! According to the brand, it has 60 minutes of run time and picks up stubborn hair.

Amazon Black Friday toy deals

This learning toy helps toddlers practice phrases, counting, colors — and even Spanish! Grab it now while it’s $7 during Black Friday.

This engaging game is suitable for kids ages 7 and up. Each round lasts about 10 minutes and up to 10 players can get in on the fun at once.

This cuddly plushie from the popular series has seven phrases and sings the CoComelon nursery song, says the brand. It’s currently on deal for 50% off, so you’ll want to score it now!

This hot toy is on sale for 30% off, and according to Amazon, it’s a No.1 “most gifted” item. It stands almost four feet tall with three stories and a slide — talk about a dreamhouse!