The wait is over — Cyber Monday is here! As anticipated, Amazon is rolling out major Cyber Monday deals, with the retailer slashing prices on everything from beauty to tech.

To streamline your deal hunting and gift shopping this season, we've compiled a list of some of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals that are worth grabbing, from 50% off Sunday Riley to 64% off Alexa devices. Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach also stopped by TODAY to share some of the top markdowns we've seen so far on smart light bulbs, Dearfoams slippers, Orolay coats and more.

And, for even more ways to save on Cyber Monday and beyond, download our new coupon extension, Shop TODAY Savings to score deals on over 40,000 retailers and get TODAY-exclusive deals.

Seen on TODAY | Tech deals | Kindle deals | Beauty deals | Fashion deals | Home and kitchen deals | Toy deals | All of our Cyber Monday deals 2023 coverage

Amazon Cyber Week 2023 deals seen on TODAY

Editor's note: Our pick, the Kasa Smart Light Bulb, is now sold out, but we found this two-pack for a discount.

At nearly 50% off, this smart light bulb set can be connected to your Alexa or Google-enabled device to control your lighting using just your voice. One Shop TODAY editor even used this to program a lamp in her room to wake her up every morning like a sunrise alarm clock, since you can set schedules with it.

This home cleaning favorite is under $100 right now. The multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has a nearly perfect five-star rating on Amazon. Reviewers love it for its performance, size and appearance. Brach says it’s great not only for the floors, but also the car, stairs, rugs and more.

Don’t skip the sales on luxury beauty that are happening for Cyber Monday 2023, like this popular Sunday Riley deal. An editor-favorite, this retinol serum improves the appearance of wrinkles and encourages signs of clearer skin, according to the brand. Right now, you can score the travel size for more than 30% off.

It’s slipper season! These top-rated ones are 42% off right now. According to the brand, they’re made with temperature regulating benefits and a durable outsole to take you from indoors to out. Did we mention that they’re 100% machine washable? The memory foam clogs are available in seven colors, so you can grab a pair for yourself and gift a pair to someone who is always a little chilly. We've rounded up even more discounted styles to shop below.

Orolay Jackets for Women and Kids

Brach thinks this coat needs no introduction, seeing as it basically broke the internet in 2016 — and we haven’t stopped shopping it since. Editors love it because it looks way more expensive than it actually is, and actually keeps you warm. The brand has debuted so many more options since the first basic down version came out years ago, and we found some of the best deals for the whole family — up to 51% off.

Speaking of deals for the whole family — this Segway electric scooter is currently on sale. Kids ages 6 and older will love zooming around the neighborhood on the scooter, which is said to reach speeds of up to 8.7 miles per hour. The brand says that it can also be folded down for easier storage once they’re done playing with it for the day.

Big ticket items are high on our list this Cyber Monday. This Smart TV from Samsung is on Brach's personal wishlist, and it's 31% off right now.

Designed to marry both form and function, the Frame is a TV when it’s on and art when it’s off. According to the brand, you can choose from over 2,000 works of art to display on the matte, anti-reflection surface, which is also equipped with QLED 4K display. Right now, you can shop at a discount on all sizes of the TV, from 32 inches to 85 inches.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 tech deals

Depending on your phone model, this portable power bank claims to charge a phone to 73% in just one hour, according to the brand. Plus, it has a slim design, so it’s easy to throw in your travel bag or purse.

Bestseller alert! This handy gadget is Shop TODAY-approved and has a ton of uses, from walking the dog in the dark to reading in bed at night — without waking up your partner.

If you’re looking for a pair of affordable earbuds this holiday season, select colors of these headphones are just under $30 right now. “They are hands down the best ones I’ve ever had ... The sound quality is fantastic, and the noise cancellation feature works wonders,” one verified reviewer wrote.

The price of the Amazon Fire TV stick is slashed by 50% right now. The device allows you to stream your favorite shows and movies in full HD picture. According to the brand, this generation is 50% faster than previous versions, too.

Another big discount we won't be skipping? 58% off of the Echo Show 8. This tech gadget does it all: calendar reminders, controlling other smart devices, video calls, streaming and more.

These Beats earbuds are currently at their lowest price ever on Amazon. They offer the option to toggle between noise-canceling and transparency sound, and up to eight hours of listening, according to the brand.

You won’t want to miss out on this Cyber Monday deal — almost 25% off Apple AirPod Pros! The brand says they have two times more noise cancellation than previous versions. And, for more of the brand's best discounts today, be sure to check out our coverage of Apple's Cyber Monday deals.

This 32-inch Fire TV, which allows you to stream your favorite movies and television right off your TV. Right now, it's more than 40% off.

Who couldn't use a little extra help cleaning up around the house? At over 40% off, this robot vacuum is a great find for post-holiday cleanups. With Wi-Fi connectivity and personalized cleaning recommendations, it makes a great gift for yourself or anybody who just moved out on their own.

The PlayStation 5 is currently at its lowest price ever on Amazon during the retailer's Cyber Monday deals event. This bundle includes the PS5 console, wireless controller, Astro's Gameroom and a voucher to redeem the Spider-Man 2 game.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 Kindle deals

You can score a Kindle for less than $80 this Cyber Monday! This version is the lightest and most compact Kindle, Amazon says. It's perfect for anyone who loves to read on the go, making it a great gift ahead of the holidays.

Not only will you save nearly 30% on this device as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals right now, but this also happens to be one of Oprah’s Favorite Things. This Kindle Scribe allows you to read, jot down notes, journal and sketch.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 beauty deals

Like it or not, pimples happen to the best of us. Stubborn spots won’t stand a chance against these hydrocolloid patches. The brand says it’ll help extract gunk from your blemishes and help prevent any picking.

A longtime favorite in the beauty world, this makeup palette set is perfect for everyday wear. It has six natural matte shades, but if you’re looking for more glamour, the brand also offers palettes in metallics and shimmers, too. Plus, it's 50% off right now!

The "Superhero" mascara with over 10,000 ratings on Amazon is now 57% off for Cyber Monday. Whether you're grabbing a gift for a beauty lover or just stocking up for yourself, you're going to want to add this bestseller to your cart today. Did we mention that it's also one of Brach's favorite mascaras?

This Shop TODAY favorite concealer promises to hide dark circles, acne and other discoloration, according to the brand. The brand also says that you can expect this medium coverage concealer to last up to 12 hours.

Half off is a steal, so we won't be skipping this beauty deal today. According to the brand, this liquid lipstick is highly pigmented and has long-lasting wear. You can grab this deep burgundy shade for $10, which is a great color for upcoming holiday parties.

Olaplex is known for its luxe hair products, and this strengthening and frizz controlling hair oil is said to be suitable for all hair types and styling tools. The brand says that you can use the hair oil as a heat protectant or simply to add shine.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 fashion deals

You know you've reached adulthood when you get excited about a sale on socks. These ones are worth the hype, as they're made from a blend of cotton and wool to keep your feet cozy during the colder months.

“These leggings are the SOFTEST leggings I have ever worn...by a landslide!” says one verified reviewer. And since you can really never have enough leggings, you're going to want to stock up on this bestseller, which is one of our favorite Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 deals.

Looking for your new favorite jeans? One Shop TODAY writer found her go-to pair from the brand NYDJ. Select sizes and washes of this straight-leg option can be found on sale for 57% off right now. The brand shares that the pair has a patented crisscross design meant to flatter your silhouette.

Shopping for a fashionista ahead of the holidays? These boots by Koolaburra by Ugg make a stylish gift. The cozy boots come in four different colors and feature a zipper closure for easy on and off.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 home deals

40% off of this bestselling cleaning hack makes it worth adding to your cart. This cleaning gel can help you tackle those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies of your car. It's designed to be reusable, so you can keep it in your car and pull it out whenever you notice dust or dirt piling up.

This coffee maker has amassed over 90,000 ratings on Amazon, and you can save 40% off on this compact Keurig coffee maker right now. It's less than five inches wide, so the brand says it is perfect for small spaces.

Home appliances like air fryers are landing on Shop TODAY editors' lists this Cyber Monday, and this option is just $80 right now. It has four cooking functions to use: roast, reheat, bake, dehydrate and, of course, air fry.

Is your morning coffee game in need of an upgrade? This Nespresso machine is 30% off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. The single-serve coffee machine also comes with a milk frother to really elevate your morning lattes, cappuccinos and more.

Want to know more about your health or your family heritage? This ancestry kit is on sale for a steep 57% off. It can even give you answers to genetic conditions and other health data.

'Tis the season for holiday baking! If you're looking to gift or upgrade a fancy kitchen gadget, this KitchenAid stand mixer is majorly discounted right now. It comes with three attachments and has 10 different speeds, according to the brand.

Now’s your chance to grab this cordless Dyson vacuum while it’s 30% off! According to the brand, it has 60 minutes of run time, a bagless design and was engineered for homes with pets to pick up even the most stubborn hair.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 Toy Deals

Looking to add a dash of family fun to your cart? This engaging game is suitable for kids ages 7 and up. Each round lasts about 10 minutes and up to 10 players can get in on the fun at once.

These cute plushies are not only extremely cuddly, but they also help little ones express their emotions by flipping from happy to angry. You can score 33% off these adorable plushies right now.

Another toy worth adding to cart while it is on sale for Cyber Monday? This learning toy helps toddlers practice phrases, counting, colors — and even Spanish! Grab it now while it’s under $7.

Who couldn't use a little extra help getting the kids to bed? They'll soon look forward to turning in for the night, since their pal JJ is ready for bedtime. They can snuggle their favorite character and listen to a clip of “YesYes Bedtime!” as they're winding down for the night.

When do Black Friday deals end on Amazon?

Amazon's Black Friday deals started one week early this year, on Nov. 17. According to Amazon, the savings will continue past Black Friday through the weekend and Cyber Monday on Nov. 27. So far, we've seen deals on top brands like Apple, Dyson and more, and you can expect new discounts to drop throughout the event.