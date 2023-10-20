Yes, Uggs are trending again — and our editors can’t stop raving about these styles

While some people were more than happy to leave their Uggs in the early 2000s, others have continued to sing their praises for years, waiting for the time when the comfortable shoes finally were back en vogue.

And we're happy to report that the moment is here, because in the last few years, Uggs have come back in a big way. Searches for the brand reached an all-time high in Dec. of 2022, according to Google Trends, and videos featuring Uggs' many different boot and slipper styles have racked up more than 2 billion views on TikTok.

Their popularity comes at a time when "ugly" shoes are dominating the industry, as people put comfort over style. And even if you aren't the biggest fan of Uggs, there's no denying that they're a cozy choice. They've also gotten the high-fashion treatment in recent years, with a number of sold out collaborations with buzzy designer brands like Kith and Telfar.

And even though some members of our team say they have a "love/hate" relationship with Uggs, overall, plenty of our editors were happy to use the brand's comeback as an opportunity to rave about their beloved boots and slippers.

So, here, we asked Shop TODAY staffers to share some of their favorite pairs and rounded up some bestsellers, which range from the classic Ugg boots to their "coziest" slippers.

Editor-loved Uggs | Bestsellers for women | Bestsellers for men

The best Ugg styles, according to editors

Shop TODAY’s editorial director Adrianna Brach says these boots are "superior to every house slippers I’ve owned because they keep your feet and ankles warm but still slip on and off easily.” While the price is a bit high, she added that they are “completely worth the investment.”

"They’re easy to slip on and off and the ankle strap helps them to stay on my feet compared to other slippers that don’t have that strap/are backless," SEO editorial assistant Sierra Hoeger says about these Ugg slippers. "Even though they have a rubber bottom, you will never catch me wearing these outside. They’re fluffy, soft and perfect for rot days, reading/watching movies on the couch!"

SEO senior editor Jess Bender adds that she has "a long love/hate relationship with Uggs," but this style drew her back to the brand. "Practically every girl in my Long Island high school wore the classic style religiously for a two-year span in the mid 2000s, regardless of season. (I was also guilty of this — I cringe looking back at pictures of me pairing them with my favorite lime green fringe mini skirt.) Despite wanting to separate myself from my former fashion faux pas, the brand keeps pulling me back with their over-the-top options. Just last Christmas, I surprised my sister-in-law with a glittery pair of Fluff Yeah sandals — and I couldn’t resist buying myself a pair, too."

"I’ve had these since seventh grade," says associate editor Lauren Witonsky. "My grandma got me them for Christmas and I felt like a style icon wearing the brand name, but now I appreciate them for different reasons. First, how long they’ve lasted — I've only had to get a small hole in the toe patched up once last year. And second, how comfy they are. I’m a big hot yogi and love how easy they are to wear on my 20-minute walk to the studio, how easy they are to slip on and off and how they keep my feet warm in the winter (even without socks)."

Associate SEO editor Kamari Stewart says that while this style might not be for everyone, she "absolutely loves" Ugg's Tasman Slippers. "They’re the coziest slippers and socially acceptable to wear outside so it’s a win-win in my book! I have them in black and so do both of my sisters. One of them loves them so much, they asked for them in chestnut for Christmas this year, too!"

Associate social editor Dani Musacchio also voiced her love for the style. "I bought them in college and they’ve been going strong for over six years. They’re my go-to indoor/outdoor slippers."

Musacchio was gifted these slippers from Ugg's more affordable sister brand, Koolaburra by Ugg, a few years ago, and she describes them as "the softest, coziest slippers I’ve ever slipped my feet in." She adds, "I like snagging these while they’re on sale to give as gifts for the holidays!"

Witonsky says that these shoes were her go-tos in college, "for when I wanted slippers that were sturdy enough to wear throughout the dorm/dining hall, etc."

They feature a rubber outsole, so you can easily wear them out and about if you wanted to.

Bestselling Ugg boots and shoes for women

The platform version of Ugg's Mini Boots are one of the hottest styles of the moment, and select sizes are selling out, so you'll want to get them while you can. They feature a nearly 3-inch platform sole to give you a comfortable height boost.

These bestselling Ugg flats are designed to be weather-resistant, so you can wear them during light fall showers. While they may not be the conventional Ugg style that you're used to seeing, they still feature the beloved Uggplush sock liner for ultimate comfort.

Silky bows add a sweet spin to the classic Ugg design on these boots. The brand says that they already have a water repellency treatment applied, so you can start wearing them out and about immediately without having to worry about a little rain ruining your new shoes.

Bestselling Ugg boots and shoes for men

The editor-approved slippers also come in men's sizes — and they're one of the brand's bestsellers. They're sure to become your new favorite shoe for working from home or running quick errands and are also perfect for holiday gifting.

These boots have all the comfort of Uggs wrapped up in a timeless style that you can wear practically anywhere. They feature Ugg's Treadlite outsole, which is designed to provide grippy traction on both wet and dry surfaces.