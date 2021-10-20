Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Just in time for the colder weather, Telfar and Ugg have teamed up for the second time on a line of cozy clothing and accessories.

The brands' first collection debuted back in June of this year and even in the heat of the summer, people couldn't wait to add the plush boots and bags to their carts — items sold out within minutes. Now, the brands have brought the collection back, adding new selections and restocking some popular picks from the first round, like the shearling version of the iconic Shopping Bag and mini boots adorned with Telfar's logo.

Each time Telfar restocks the cult-favorite Shopping Bag it sells out almost instantly, so it's not surprising that both sizes of the Ugg x Telfar shearling totes are already out of stock. But that's not the only thing that shoppers couldn't wait to get their hands on, the knee-high fleece boots are also no longer available.

Fortunately, you can still shop some of the other pieces — but you'll want to add them to your cart quickly because sizes are already selling out on both the Telfar and Ugg websites. All items are unisex and range in price from $27 to $380.

Ugg boots are a staple of the season and the collection reimagines the brand's classic mini style, adding Telfar's “TC” monogram. Available in black and chestnut, the cozy boots have a fluffy shearling interior and a genuine suede exterior.

Bucket hats aren't just for summer, this one will keep you cozy on colder days thanks to the inner sherpa lining. One of the new additions to the collection, the chestnut hat is already sold out, but you can still get the black version on the Ugg site.

At $27, these unisex boxer briefs are the most affordable pick from the collection. Made from a soft cotton blend, they feature the individual Telfar and Ugg logos across the waistband as well as a co-branded monogram on the left leg.

Cuddle up on the couch in this comfortable hoodie. It has a ton of cozy details like a drawstring hood and a sherpa-lined kangaroo pocket that is perfect for cooler weather.

