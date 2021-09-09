Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Preparing to head back into the office probably has you refreshing everything from your wardrobe to your shoe collection with the hottest trends. While stocking up on stylish apparel, it's easy to forget about updating the essentials — like your purse and wallet!

With the right accessories, you can complete any look (and stay organized doing it). A patterned satchel can give your all-white ensemble the pop of color it needs. And the next time you pay for your morning coffee, why not whip out that five dollar bill from a leopard-printed clutch?

A durable, affordable and trendy purse and wallet is a wardrobe staple every person needs, so we made it easy to update your accessories by finding some of Amazon's top-rated items. Based on their ratings and reviews, you'll have a hard time picking just one.

Best purses on Amazon, according to shoppers

You'll have a bag for every occasion with this three-piece set. It comes with a larger tote, a crossbody bag and a smaller wristlet clutch. Offered in 22 colors, each bag is also made with anti-scratch and tear-resistant material to help them maintain their shape — and keep them looking like new.

Sometimes, a classic, no-frills tote is all you need. This Amazon's Choice pick comes in dozens of colors and has over 24,000 verified five-star ratings. Reviewers love how sturdy the bag is, even when it's filled to capacity. "It's worth noting I tend to overfill my bags and you'd think that with a "cheap" bag it wouldn't hold up but it does!!" one five-star reviewer wrote. "I've managed to stuff my journal, my Kindle, a makeup bag, [and] several other pouches with stuff and still manage to get my 40-ounce Hydroflask in there and it has held up."

This shoulder bag is perfect for channeling that early-2000s style. Though it may look small, this piece will fit everything you need in its 11 interior and exterior pockets. (Yes, you read that number right!) One shopper described it as having "so much space without the clutter or size of a big tote!"

If you're looking for a large tote with a more relaxed look, this stylish bucket purse checks all the boxes. It has nearly 13,000 verified five-star ratings and comes in over 30 different colors. Shoppers rave about how much space the bag has and how sturdy it is. "I’ve had this purse for a couple months now and it has held up really well! I’ve gotten tons of compliments, and I really enjoy all the pockets and storage," one person wrote. "You can’t go wrong for the price, and it really hasn’t shown any wear or tear whatsoever."

There are probably many reasons why this chic travel bag has a 4.5-star average rating, but our vote would be for its versatility. Its clever design means you can wear it as a shoulder bag or as a backpack by simply adjusting the straps. Shoppers love it for travel and day-to-day use, especially this five-star reviewer and parent who needed help packing for her kids. "I wanted a bag that I could carry to a 'business dress' event with my children ... without looking like I was carrying a diaper bag. This fit the bill for the entire week of events," they shared.

A standard satchel is a good piece to have in your fall handbag collection. This option from Jeniulet features a bow on the strap handle with a cute hanging charm. Aside from the two main compartments, it has five additional pockets, so there's space for all the essentials — from your keys to a small tablet or e-reading device.

Turn heads with this satchel bag, made with high-quality vegan leather and tear-resistant materials. The tote boasts a comfortable amount of interior space but also comes with a matching clutch for extra storage. This Amazon's Choice pick boasts a 4.6-star average rating and one five-star reviewer wrote, "It looks and feels like a bag that one would pay thousands of $$$ at a high-end store."

Best wallets on Amazon, according to shoppers

If you're not tempted to add this one to cart for its stylish cheetah print alone, you might also be impressed with this Fossil clutch wallet's RFID-blocking lining that protects your credit card information. There are 11 card slots and additional slots for an ID and cash, as well as extra pocket space on the back. This wallet boasts an impressive 4.7-star average rating and has over 1,600 verified five-star ratings.

This zippered wallet has space for everything you need (and more!) with 17 card slots, one slot with an ID window, three cash pockets, one zippered pocket for change and a pen loop. You can even fit your phone in there! It's made with RFID-blocking material to keep your cards safe and comes in 30 different colors.

If you need even more room, try this clutch wallet that has 20 card slots, three full-length bill compartments, one snap-close pocket, a zippered phone compartment and more. All 20 shades are made from high-grade cow oil leather and a sleek glossy finish. One person described this wallet as looking and feeling "rich and luxurious."

For a slimmer option, try this bifold wallet with 16 card slots and two zippered pockets. It features an easy two-snap button closure and RFID-blocking material. Nearly 26,000 verified reviewers rated this No. 1 bestseller five stars for its sleek design, affordability and large capacity. "I combined 2 wallets that I use to carry into this one and I feel so organized having everything in one place," one person wrote.

This Vera Bradley zip wallet is perfect for holding the essentials and can easily clip onto a keychain, so you won't have to worry about losing it or leaving it behind. It features a clear window for your ID and a compact compartment to fit cash and cards. This is an ideal wallet for people who are tired of fishing around their bags to find their most-used valuables.

Measuring less than five inches tall, this card holder is easy to slip into your jean pocket and take with you on the go. It has four card slots on one side, an ID window on the other and features an easy-access compartment for cash.

If you're looking to downsize your wallet, try this more compact bifold option. It offers six card slots, a cash slot, an ID window and a zippered pocket for loose change. The only problem you'll experience with this bestseller (rated No. 2 in Amazon's Bestsellers category for Women's Wallets) is choosing which of the 33 colors to buy.

