Returning to the office seemed like a far-fetched dream for most of the last year and half. But in the blink of an eye, it seems the time has come. While working from home for so long, most of us have gotten comfortable with our loungewear. However, now is the time to trade sweatpants for dress pants and house slippers for flats and heels.

Instead of doing a complete overhaul of your wardrobe, work with the basics you already have! Tank tops are an underrated staple in the larger conversation around office attire, but they are versatile and can be worn to complement any style or setting.

To help you get started, we came up with three ways to style a tank top that are perfect for any office setting.

Tank tops to style

Whether you don't have any or just want to refresh your current collection, be sure to start with a quality tank top.

A basic scoop neck tank top is always a good staple to keep in your wardrobe. This option from Banana Republic is made with a ribbed knit jersey material, which means it'll stay soft and stretchy as it conforms to your body.

There are endless varieties of tank tops out there, but you can't go wrong with a racerback halter style. The high neck design adds a little something extra to your look and can elevate any outfit. This one has over 8,500 verified five-star ratings on Amazon.

If you're going for a dressier look, try this tank top with a pleated ruffle trim. While you can pair it with a blazer, this top stands well on its own. When paired with jeans, this simple style can easily take you from the office to a night out.

This Target tank top is a great budget option if you want to stock up. It comes in over 20 different colors in sizes varying from XS-XXL. It is also designed with a slim fit to create a sleek silhouette.

Style a tank top with wide-leg pants

Wide-leg pants are another staple in any work wardrobe, so you can't go wrong throwing on a pair with a tank top for a quick and easy outfit. You can have fun with printed pants or opt for solid colors and let your accessories do the work.

These canvas pants are made out of 97% cotton, so they have that soft-washed feel to them. They come in three different colors in sizes ranging from 0-30.

These pants have a contoured, darted waistband for a slimming look. Pair with a thick-strap tank top and sandals for an easy summertime office look or boots during the cooler winter months.

It's always a good idea to have a classic dress pant. Luckily, they also pair well with tank tops! You can opt to keep it simple with a basic tank to layer over or you can wear something with a bit more design like a pleated ruffle tank.

Bring the '70s into the modern day with these pleated pants. They have a 4.5-star average on Madewell and reviewers loves their versatility. "I have already worn them to a concert and to work," said one customer who gave these pants a perfect five-star rating.

Style a tank top with jeans and a blazer

For a more casual look, pair a tank top with jeans of your preferred style and a blazer. It's a timeless combo that you can adapt for any trend or season. The look works with every style from mom jeans to your favorite skinny jeggings. To dress it up even further, pair with a cute pair of pumps or keep it casual with your favorite mules.

Blazers come in so many different styles and this cape style is an Amazon customer favorite. One reviewer wrote, "I love this style for allowing me flexibility in movement, professional look and adding modesty to sleeveless tops and dresses for the office."

A plain black blazer is another staple piece that is good to keep in your wardrobe. It can be used to dress up casual outfits or pull together something a little more formal. It has a 4.6-star average on Target and reviewers love fit and versatility of this lightweight jacket. One reviewer loved this blazer so much, they said they "would buy this blazer again in a heartbeat even if they had to count out the total in pennies."

A boyfriend blazer is perfect for pairing with a tank top and jeans. This one from Macy's has an open front and cinched three-quarter length sleeves to complete that effortless relaxed look. If mauve's not your color of choice, it also comes in black.

These bestselling jeans have a 4.4-star average and over 29,000 verified five-star ratings. They are stretchy and designed to conform to your body in a way that flatters your shape. They even come in three inseam lengths to accommodate every type of silhouette: 28, 30 and 32 inches.

Made with stretch denim and a contoured waistband, these boyfriend jeans are designed to hug your curves without sacrificing comfort. They featured rolled cuffs which enhance the casual style. In an effort to reduce waste, these jeans are also made with at least 5% recycled cotton.

A classic straight jean is a must-have. These '90s-inspired rigid jeans are made out of 100% cotton and designed to give your butt a boost. One reviewer called them "the only jeans they want to wear."

Style a tank top with a skirt

If you're looking for more of a boho vibe, pair a tank top with a flowy skirt. Or, you can dress one up by pairing it with a pencil skirt.

This bestselling skirt will take you into any season when paired with the right shoes. Pair with ankle boots for the fall, taller boots for the winter, lightweight sneakers for the spring and sandals for the summer. Opt for a basic tank top to let the skirt do all of the work or going for something patterned to complement the polka dots. The best part? It has pockets!

For a more vintage-inspired look, opt for this pleated A-line skirt. This bestseller has almost 5,600 verified five-star ratings, and reviewers love everything about this skirt from the way it fits to the many different ways they can style it. "It's one of the most worn items in my closet, from wintertime with sweaters to spring with beautiful blouses," one reviewer wrote.

Another work wardrobe staple is a pencil skirt. You can pair this J.Crew number with a blazer and a tank top for a fully polished professional look or with a button-up for something a little more business casual.

Don't be afraid to let your skirt double as a bold fashion statement. This belted option from Amazon features slight ruching at the hip and comes in 40 different colors and patterns.

