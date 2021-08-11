It's time to give up your quarantine 'uniform' — here's what to wear instead

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you're ready to give your wardrobe a much-needed refresh after spending over a year at home in T-shirts, tie-dye hoodies and pants with elastic waistbands, you're not alone. Even if your closet is a little outdated or some things just don't fit right anymore after the last year, some new pieces can make all the difference in how you feel.

So, whether you have long-awaited travel plans coming up or are finally getting around to that postponed night out with friends, you're going to want the right outfit to do it in.

To take the guesswork out of the looks you'll need for your trip, friday night drinks or even the eventual return to the office, style expert Zanna Roberts Rassi stopped by TODAY to share different looks to take them on in. And guess what? These dressed-up outfits might just be as comfortable as those hoodies and tees.

Read on for five different looks for a range of events — starting at $25.

Outfit for work

Suits don't have to equate to tight-fitting pieces. The return to the office is also signaling the reinvention of the suit, and Rassi is noting that looser tailoring and bright colors are going to be the features of the suits of the future.

Oversized is in right now, and this jacket is one way to keep comfortable but look polished. Consider it business comfortable and casual.

Who doesn't love a pair of pants with some good stretch to them? These pull-on pants won't restrict you as you navigate about the work day and feel breathable and bright.

Not ready to throw on heels just yet? White sneakers are a vibe that anyone can pull off, according to Rassi. Just make sure they're suitable for your office.

Outfit for anywhere

The shirt dress is trending right now, and for good reason. If you want to look put-together with minimal effort, you can't go wrong with one. Take it from the office to the weekend and back for an outfit that will never go out of style.

Rassi loves that this dress has the business feel to it but the femininity of a dress. The flattering waist and V-neck cut are also details that shouldn't be overlooked.

An elevated version of your favorite flat, these sandals can pair with more than just dresses. But, Rassi notes that they match the stitching of the dress above.

The classic tote is about to make a comeback, so get ahead of it now! This minimalist bag comes in black and white and can keep all of your essentials in one place.

Outfit for daytime event

Keeping it simple with another T-shirt dress and elevated shoe won't do you any wrong. This clean and cute look is perfect for any occasion that the day may call for, whether it is lunch with friends or time for a day trip.

As comfortable as your favorite tee but as sleek as your favorite dress, this striped piece from Tommy Jeans can easily be dressed up or down. Plus, it checks all of the boxes: comfortable fabric, stretch and no creasing.

Blazers are now meant for more than just a business office. We've seen them paired with everything from jeans to biker shorts, but Rassi says a piece with hardware like this can instantly elevate anything in your closet.

What Rassi calls a "hybrid" shoe, this platform sandal is "in" right now. It delivers in terms of comfort and height, and you can use them to dress an outfit up or down.

Rassi says pastels are in this fall, and who can resist this chic pink bag?

Outfit for night out

If your weekend plans are lining up, you won't want to be without an outfit that is worthy of those nights you've been waiting for. This exciting look is sure to please.

One-shoulder pieces are already trending, and Rassi loves the stretchy feel of this jumpsuit and the flutter sleeve. It's a piece so chic that you won't want to wait until Friday night to wear it out.

Block heels are an easy way to step back into elevated footwear again. This sleek black number is fun and flirty but remains walkable.

The gold accents and quilted detailing make this bag a must-have, but Rassi also loves that it is actually practical in size.

Nights out can still look relaxed and cool, with minimal effort. Rassi combined a few simple pieces to create an outfit that makes a statement.

This sharp blazer can go from the office to a night out in a breeze, depending on the shirt it is paired with. Even better? It's on sale right now, too.

A basic tee is a must-have in any wardrobe. This flowy tee not only looks sharp in this ensemble but also can be paired with everything from shorts to jeans as the seasons change.

Looks like he won't have to ditch sweats after all. These joggers look impeccably sleek, but don't compromise when it comes to comfort (thanks, elastic waist).

Rassi says these dark shoes elevate the look. They tie everything together effortlessly — for just $40.

