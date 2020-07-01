Stay cool all summer long with these lightweight tank tops

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While there are plenty of wonderful things about summertime — going to the beach, eating delicious ice cream or hanging out in the pool — the heat isn't always one of them. To keep yourself from getting hot and bothered, consider adding a few quality tank tops to your wardrobe.

Whether you're in the market for a camisole or a workout tank top, we've got plenty of options on our list that will keep you cool and comfortable all summer long. The best part? Many of our picks are budget-friendly too.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Racerback Tanks

This racerback tank top is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller and has over 1,500 verified reviews. Available in dozens of colors and a wide range of sizes, customers note the top's durability. "This tank top is so comfy I got several in different colors," said one reviewer. "I have worn and washed (the tank top) many times, and (it) has held up incredible."

If you're looking for something a little more loose-fitting, consider this scoop-neck tank top that's made with soft, jersey-knit material. It's less than $20 and comes in a variety of different colors, including mustard yellow, turquoise and black.

Old Navy's top-rated rib-knit tank is great on its own or layered underneath another blouse or sweater. Either way, the comfortable top has a 4.6-star rating and has over 5,300 reviews on the retailer's website. And it's currently on sale for $7, thanks to the brand's Fourth of July sale!

If you're looking for a racerback tank top with a high neck, you'll love this fitted option from Athleta. It comes in eight different colors, but we love this crisp white shade since it will match any bottoms.

Camisole Tops

Camisole tops are great for layering, but if you live in an area with a hot climate, they're great on their own too. This one from Old Navy has over 4,500 reviews and a 4.6-rating. It comes in four different nude shades and basic colors like black, white and gray.

If you're looking for something a little bit more trendy, consider this button-down v-neck tank top with thin straps. It's Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in the women's tank tops and camis category and has over 1,400 verified reviews.

This camisole from Express has a built-in bra and adjustable spaghetti straps for a custom fit. It's currently 40% off and has almost 1,300 reviews on the brand's website.

Hanes offers another great cami with a built-in bra. The cotton tank has over 1,100 verified reviews on Amazon and is available in six different colors, including black, gray, navy blue, light pink, white and turquoise.

This flowy camisole from Amazon is unique because the built-in bra includes cups for added support. It's also made with soft, lightweight material that's breathable enough for a summer workout.

Consider this tie-front V-neck cami from Old Navy for a more dressy look. It would look great with a pair of shorts or a skirt and your favorite pair of summer sandals.

High-Neck Tank Tops

This high-neck tank top from Amazon is a simple piece that will quickly become a staple in your closet. It has a slouchy fit and is available in over 20 different designs and colors.

Available in a variety of colors and prints, this affordable style has a halter-like design that can comfortably dress up your favorite pair of shorts.

Designed for working out, this high-neck tank is also versatile enough to wear while you lounge around the house or run errands. Either way, this is a great summer top for any closet.

Workout Tank Tops

Score a set of three workout tank tops for just $19.99. The Amazon bestseller has over 3,900 verified reviews. It's made with a lightweight, stretch fabric that wicks away moisture to keep you cool during your workout.

Designed for running and training, this option from Lululemon is worth the splurge. It's made with a unique fabric that inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria and has mesh panels strategically placed in high sweat areas to promote breathability.

For a more affordable option, consider this tie-back performance tank top from Old Navy. You can ties it up while you train and untie it for a looser fit afterward. It's made with a lightweight jersey material that's soft to the touch and super comfortable.

This tank top's unique stitching provides extra airflow and provides a stylish design. The form-fitting silhouette is made with Spandex and nylon to move with your body during the most intense workouts.

Plus-Size Tank Tops

This scoop-neck tank top from Amazon Essentials is a great closet staple. It's made with a comfortable cotton blend fabric and available in seven versatile shades.

Dress things up a bit this summer with this pleated cami with beaded straps. The plus-size tank top comes in dark gray, light peach, navy blue and more summery colors.

The Athleta Plus-Size Uptempo Tank is great if you know you'll be breaking a sweat. It's technically made for yogis but can totally be worn off the yoga mat. Its made with a soft, lightweight fabric and has a draped silhouette for a flattering fit.

If you're looking for a new workout shirt but don't want to spend a lot of money, consider this Tek Gear Performance tank top from Kohl's. Available in a wide range of prints and colors, the cute top is on sale for just $11.99 right now.

This plus-size camisole is versatile and a great value. It features a supportive, wire-free built-in bra and adjustable straps for the perfect fit.

