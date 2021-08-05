Celebrities can't get enough of the patchwork fashion trend

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Your grandma is often the first person you turn to for secret family recipes and life advice. But for fashion tips? Not so much.

That may have changed this year. "Granny chic" and "grandmillienial" looks have taken off across social media. From crocheted outfits to sweater vests, the biggest and trendiest fashion staples right now all look pretty similar to the things that your grandmother has had in her closet for years.

And one style in particular that we've been seeing everywhere looks like it was taken straight from your grandparents' quilt collection. Patchwork has been gracing everything from denim to dresses, lately. We originally noticed the style popping up on our social media feeds back in April, but it has continued to gain steam, with stars like Elizabeth Olsen, Kourtney Kardashian and Heidi Klum. Jennifer Lopez, in particular, seems to be a fan of the trend. She has been spotted wearing the style in multiple ways this summer, sporting a patchwork denim skirt during a shopping excursion and rocking a designer dress featuring the pattern while on vacation.

There are so many different ways that you can wear the fun design, from colorful combinations to more understated monochromatic pieces. If you want to try out the trend for yourself, here are 18 patchwork clothes and accessories that can be worn just about anywhere.

Fashion

Maxi skirts are a great wardrobe staple to take you from the end of summer into the fall. You can pair this lightweight skirt with a tank top on hotter days or throw on a sweater as the weather starts to cool down. The stretchy waist can be folded for a more custom fit.

Upgrade your shorts collection with this comfortable pair. Available in pink clay or cypress green, they’ll look great when styled with a button-down or your favorite relaxed tee. Even better, you can get them for an extra 30% off when you use the code SALETIME at checkout.

With a patchwork print and a ‘90s-inspired design, you’ll hit so many of today’s biggest fashion trends when you sport these mom jeans.

This boho-style dress perfectly blends a mix of colors and patterns. Whether you wear it to a party or out to lunch, you're bound to get a ton of compliments.

This dress is the perfect pick for date nights or dinners with friends. You can pair it with sandals for a more casual look or dress it up with heels. “This dress is so cute and is VERY comfortable,” wrote one reviewer. “It is very lightweight and is perfect for warm summer days.”

A dress with pockets? Yes, please! This chic option feels like a romantic pick, thanks to the tie straps and floral patchwork design.

TikTok was one of the first places where we spotted the patchwork trend, and these jeans, in particular, are a hit among users on the app. They come in seven colors, including classic blue denim options and even pink or green.

With a straight leg and a slightly cropped fit, these jeans will be your new go-to style for both summer and fall. Reviewers say they’re a bit tight, so you might want to consider sizing up when ordering a pair.

It’s never too late in the season to add a new swimsuit to your collection and this one from TikTok-loved brand Aerie is the perfect pick. It combines paisley and floral prints and reviewers say it’s both comfortable and flattering.

You'll want to grab these chic short overalls right now, while they're less than $50. Along with the bright and fun pattern, they have plenty of pockets (two on the sides and one in the front).

Everyone needs at least one (or three) good denim jackets in their closet. And this one has some unique and stylish features, like the patchwork and frayed hems, that take it to the next level.

This knit romper feels fun and playful thanks to the patchwork design and off-the-shoulder fit. Pair it with a denim jacket and your go-to sandals for a cute and casual look.

These pants normally cost nearly $60 but when you use the code TREK, you can score a pair for less than $20. They’re made from a comfortable, shape-keeping fabric that will help slim your silhouette and even have a hidden zip pocket at the waist.

Accessories

For Madewell’s Hometown Heroes Collective program, the brand partners local creatives and makers from across the country to help them grow their businesses. This tote from Miniature Rhino, which is a part of the collection, is made with upcycled materials so each one feels truly unique.

Can’t get enough of the skateboarders’ style at the Olympics? You’re not the only one. Skater style has made a big comeback this year and there’s no better way to emulate the vibe than by throwing on a pair of Vans. These ones feature a variety of fun prints, including the brand’s classic checkerboard as well as floral and plaid designs.

You can also grab this slip-on style from the company. They feature comfortable padded collars and a durable rubber sole, so they’re bound to become your new everyday sneaker.

This roomy tote is perfect for anyone heading back into the office or for students who are about to start the new school year. It has a large interior to fit all of your essentials and has internal compartments that will help you keep everything organized.

Keep your face shaded from the sun with this trendy bucket hat from Aerie. It features patchwork details and is made from a soft cotton material.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!