If you're hoping to step out of this house in style for the remainder of the summer season, looking towards your favorite celebrities for inspiration is a great way to discover trendy closet staples. And when it comes to looking effortlessly chic, Blake Lively knows a thing or two about that.

On Saturday, Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds celebrated the anniversary of their first date by eating at the Boston restaurant, O Ya, where sparks first flew between the two "Green Lantern" actors ten years ago.

For the special occasion, Lively wore a white, front button-down dress with black polka dots. For shoes, Lively opted to go with cute yet comfortable sandals. "10 years later. We still go out on our 'first date'. But in much more comfortable shoes," she wrote on her Instagram story.

She paired the stylish outfit with statement earrings, which Reynolds ensured all of his followers could see. He snapped a second selfie with Lively on his Instagram story and jokingly wrote, "Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings. She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down."

The button-down dress trend

Fashion stylist Stacee Michelle told Shop TODAY that the button-down style is trendy right now, but has also appeared time and time again throughout the years. "I think what's great is the innovation of different patterns and colors that people make it into." From checkers and fun patterns to puff sleeves, she explained that you can find so many different versions of the timeless dress.

"There are a lot of different ways to wear the button-down trend," Michelle told Shop TODAY. Lively chose to unbutton the last few buttons on her midi-length dress, creating a more stylish and flirty look for her date night. "You can also unbutton it to your waistline, pair it with some jeans, and wear it like an extended shirt," said Michelle. If you'd like to add a fun pop of color to the dress, Michelle recommends adding a belt, crossbody bag or mules in whatever color is trending for the season.

She also noted that the trend is likely to continue into the fall season, making it a great transitional piece to own. Michelle says that you can layer it by adding an edgy leather jacket, a denim jacket, a blazer or even a turtleneck to create new combinations as the weather gets cooler. You can also swap your sandals for closed-toe shoes like boots or sneakers during the fall, she said. "It's a great purchase for anyone to have in their closet."

Below, we've rounded up some of the best trendy options to add to your wardrobe.

This polka-dotted dress has an A-line silhouette and a midi length, making it a great option for a summer date night, picnic or barbecue. Michelle told Shop TODAY that polka dots are another timeless trend that we're going to continue seeing everywhere, along with other geometric shapes and patterns.

Michelle likes this dress because the outfit combinations with this style are endless. She says that you can swap your mules for a sneaker for a fun and casual look. It features adjustable straps to ensure the perfect fit, as well as side pockets. The back of the dress has smocked detailing for an extra summery flair.

"In addition to the polka dot, try a stripe," Michelle suggests. "The directional lines create an hourglass silhouette flattering to any body type."

Michelle recommends trying a pop of color, like this bright red, for a vibrant variation of the trend. It also features a halter top, another popular trend for the season.

This vine-print dress has a loose fit and is made from sustainable fabric. Plus, it has hidden pockets! "The fabric is lightweight, flowy, and summery. It’s so comfortable," one five-star reviewer wrote.

"An off the shoulder or fitted style adds a bit of romance to the traditional a-line silhouette," Michelle told Shop TODAY. Throw on a sun hat and some strappy sandals and you'll have the perfect summer look.

If you enjoy the classic shirtdress look, you'll love this amped-up version with buttons, cuffed sleeves and a crisp collar. It's available in neutral colors like cream and black, as well as more vibrant colors and patterns. Sizes range from XS to 4X.

If you're looking for an affordable way to get in on the summer trend, you can't go wrong with this $17 option. The floral, boho-chic dress can easily be dressed up or down depending on what shoes you pair it with. It features a tie front, short sleeves and comes in six different colors.

