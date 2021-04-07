Trend report: April's top styles, from patchwork prints to mushrooms

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If there ever was a time to get creative and take risks with your style, it would be now.

According to recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated people can gather with other fully vaccinated people indoors, without masks or distancing. Plus, those same individuals can travel freely in the U.S. (though you still have to wear a mask).

And after spending more than a year at home in our sweats and slippers, many are itching to give their style (both in their homes and closets) a major transformation to signal the start of this new, exciting period.

For anyone in need of a little inspiration, we rounded up the fun and fashionable styles that you’ll be seeing everywhere this month. From bold patchwork patterns to nature-inspired home accents, here are 15 ways to shop April’s top trends.

Patchwork prints

Maybe people are feeling inspired by all the crafting projects that they tackled during quarantine or maybe the grandma chic style that was taking over the home space earlier this year is finally making its way to fashion, but whatever the reason, we've noticed patchwork-patterned clothing popping up all over our TikTok and Instagram feeds. And according to global shopping platform Lyst, searches for patchwork pieces increased by 25 percent in March, with dresses, jeans and jackets making up the most-searched-for items.

Stitched together like a work of art, this v-neck dress is a great transitional piece to take you into the warmer seasons. The draped fit provides effortless style, while still feeling comfortable.

You already traded your skinny jeans for the straight-leg mom style, and now you can take it one step further with these on-trend patchwork style pants. With a flattering high waist and a cropped leg, they’ll pair perfectly with a classic white tee and sneakers.

Much like the trending shackets, this kimono-style jacket is super versatile and great for layering. It’s lightweight and breathable but will still keep you covered on cooler spring nights.

Clogs

Clogs are basically an upgraded version of house slippers, so it’s not surprising that they’ve become one of the latest trends in pandemic fashion. From casual and comfortable pairs to heeled options, there are plenty of ways to wear the classic (and somewhat controversial) shoes.

No list of clogs feels complete without a mention of Dansko. The beloved brand is a top choice for anyone who favors comfort in their shoe collection, and their Professional Clog, in particular, is a standout. Nurses and restaurant and retail workers all turn to the supportive and comfortable shoes to keep their feet from feeling fatigued during long shifts. “These are so comfortable, I ditched all my sneakers and I will wear no other shoes but these to work now,” wrote one reviewer who said she regularly gets compliments on how cute they are.

In a year filled with unexpected and hotly debated fashion trends, it seems only natural that this super controversial shoe would make its official comeback. It’s an Amazon bestseller with an almost unheard-of average 4.8-star rating from more than 174,000 reviews. One Shop TODAY writer who thought she’d never wear a pair soon changed her tune after putting them to the test. “I don't think I'll find a better shoe suited for working from home,” she said.

A more fashionable take on the classic clog, Everlane’s heeled version is equally stylish and comfortable. Other options with wood bases can sometimes feel clunky, but these have a hollow heel, designed to be lightweight and perfect for all-day wear.

Sage everything

Green is the unofficial color of spring, and while there are plenty of ways to style the natural hue, people can’t seem to get enough of the light sage shade, both in the home and fashion spaces. Not only is the color beautiful and easy to style, but sage is often used in the design of spas and medical facilities for its calming properties, Ryen Anderson, a color expert for personal styling service Stitch Fix, previously told Shop TODAY.

If you're looking for that one dress that will carry you through spring and summer, consider this chic option from Banana Republic. It comes in regular, petite and tall sizes, and features a wrap design, so the fit will feel like it's made just for you.

More fashionable than the leggings you've been living in for the past 12 months, but far more comfortable than jeans, these pants will quickly become your new go-to. They can be added to a casual brunch look or dressed up for your return to the office. The cinched waist provides a flattering fit, while the sage color will pair perfectly with a light denim or white top.

Did you know that certain clothes can actually protect you from the sun? This stylish jumpsuit is made with UPF 50+ rated fabric (basically the clothing equivalent of SPF), so it’s a great choice for the sunnier seasons. It has a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric that is made to move with you, whether you’re jogging through the park or running to the store.

Drew Barrymore’s new Beautiful Kitchenware collection at Walmart features plenty of sage-colored appliances that every home chef will love. But for anyone who has been debating adding an air fryer to their kitchen, this one is a great option. Not only does it feature the trendy color, but the large five-pound food capacity allows you to make an entire meal for the family with the touch of a button. Along with the air frying functionality, you can roast, reheat and dehydrate foods. It’s already sold out once, so you’ll want to get it before it's gone — again.

Turn your bathroom into a relaxing retreat with this bath rug. It’s super absorbent and you’ll love the luxurious feel as you step out of your shower onto the soft, plush material. And it's machine washable, so cleaning it is hassle free.

Swap out the covers on your current throw pillows for a more seasonally appropriate sage. It’ll add a pop of color to your bed or couch, and the material is softer than most corduroy, so your pillows will feel super cozy, too.

Mushroom decor

Mushrooms have been making big waves in the wellness world for a while now, thanks to their impressive potential health benefits. But they're no longer just for your dinner plate — they're also becoming a popular motif in home decor. In fact, Etsy recently released its home decor trend report, revealing the top trends for the year based on user search data, and mushrooms made the list.

According to the report, there has been a 371 percent increase in searches for mushroom lamps in the last three months (as compared to this time last year) and an impressive 902 percent increase in searches for mushroom pillows and pillowcases. The trend is a throwback to the '60s and '70s, but now you’ll find plenty of modern ways to bring the fungi fashion to your home.

No need to go out foraging when you have this pillow in your living room. Not only will it add a touch of whimsy to your lounging area, but the tufted material is made to be super soft, so you'll love cuddling up with it during Netflix marathons or movie nights.

This beautiful print will look just as good hanging on the wall in your bedroom as it will in your kitchen. It's available in multiple print and frame sizes, so you're bound to find one that fits your space.

A more subtle take on the trend, this lamp has a rounded shade that is reminiscent of a mushroom cap. Target has the piece listed in its nursery section, and while it would make a great addition to your little one’s room, we also think it would look beautiful sitting on your coffee table or nightstand.

