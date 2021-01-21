Trend report: 15 affordable ways to sport January's top styles

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

In our new Trends Report column, we're breaking down all the month's crazes and fads that are actually worth your time. Plus, we'll find the best and most affordable ways to incorporate them into your own life — because living in style should never feel complicated.

As the editorial assistant for the Shop TODAY team, I spend a fair amount of time on the internet. Part of my job includes constantly scrolling through Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and the many other corners of the wide web to keep on top of the latest trends.

I pride myself on knowing what's happening in the zeitgeist. But when it comes to fashion, for those who aren't always scrolling, figuring out the best styles of the moment can be hard. That's why I'm breaking down the top ones from the last month, things that I've seen popping up across social media and on celebrities, with affordable picks that you'll actually want to wear. So your closet will always be up to date and you'll never feel out of the loop.

For January, we saw plenty of twists on winter classics. From updated loungewear to bright coats, here's how to shop the three biggest fashion sensations of the season.

Trending: ribbed knit sets

Loungewear has been the ultimate wardrobe staple during the past 10 months — which isn't surprising, considering how much time we've been spending at home. While sweatsuits made their mark early on in the pandemic, lighter knit sets have reigned supreme across social media as of late. Specifically, those with a thinner material and a faint rib pattern.

Whether you're running errands or cozying up for a movie night, these ribbed leggings will quickly become a go-to item in your wardrobe. Reviewers say they run large, so you might want to order in a size down.

The matching pullover features a buttoned neckline, sleeves and a casual, relaxed fit. Get the set in lavender, charcoal, oatmeal or light brown.

Bike shorts have become the ultimate lounging staple, but these ones take the comfort to the next level. They're made from a super soft material and feature a high-rise waistband for a flattering fit.

This matching longline bralette can function as an underlayer or stand alone as a shirt. Pair with the shorts for a chic, sporty look that you can wear anywhere — even if you don't plan on breaking a sweat.

This loungewear set is a super affordable way to get in on the ribbed knit trend and add to your likely growing collection of cozy clothes. Starting from $37.89, you get a long cardigan, pants and scoop neck tank top.

If you're not a cardigan wearer and prefer something long sleeve, opt for this set instead. It also comes in multiple colors and starts at $26.99. And if you run hot and like wearing shorts instead of pants when hanging out at home, this brand has you covered, too.

Trending: Colorful puffer jackets

Dreary winter days are a little brighter now, thanks to this trend. Celebrities like Ana de Armas and Emily Ratajkowski have recently been spotted braving the elements with bright, colorblocked puffers. Here are three options to shop:

Made from recycled fabric and an eco-friendly down material, this jacket will keep you warm all season long. With a mix of light hues, it's a subtle way to wear the trend. The best part? It packs down and transforms into a handy neck pillow, so it's perfect for long commutes or road trips.

Colorblocking adds a vintage touch to this comfortable coat. It's fitted, to give you a flattering silhouette and has an attached hood, to keep you protected from the elements.

This puffer is reversible, so you'll never run out of styling options. Rock the pink and red colorblock side with neutral shirts, sweaters and jeans, then turn it inside out and pair the solid red design with your favorite patterns. (May we suggest one of the below?).

Trending: Checkerboard print

Whether "The Queen's Gambit" has chess on everyone's minds, or we're just dreaming about escaping winter for summer (and spreading out a big checked picnic blanket), you've likely noticed the return of this bold print while scrolling through Instagram. Deck out your space with checkerboard towels and rugs, or sport the trend on your person.

You can't talk about the return of checkerboard without mentioning the shoes that made the print so iconic in the first place. These classic sneakers are made for casual wear, and the bold pattern will turn your outfit into a statement.

This scarf features a more subdued version of the print, so you can easily throw it on top of any outfit when you're headed out the door. The soft, brushed weave will keep you warm on chilly days.

Unfortunately, some occasions call for trading in your leggings for real pants. While that might feel like the worst possible scenario, you won't mind putting these on. The brand says they're "pajamas-level comfy," thanks to the corduroy material and wide-leg fit.

It's never too soon to start shopping for spring and summer-worthy dresses (especially if you live where winter is basically nonexistent). This cotton-blend checkered dress makes for a cool and casual look. It also has pockets — always a plus!

Checkmate different corners of your home with these hand and bath towels. You can buy them separately, in various colors and as a set of two hand towels and two bath towels.

Lay your head on these bold pillow shams, which come in sets of two in standard and king sizes. The print is on one side with white on the reverse, so you can flip them over if you want a subtle tease of color peeking out of the side.

