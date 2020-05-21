Nightgowns are the unexpected quarantine fashion trend we needed

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When it comes to fashion, what's old always becomes new again. We recently saw the return of tie-dye clothing, and now, old-school nightgowns are the latest unexpected quarantine fashion sensation.

According to the online marketplace Tophatter, sales of women's nightgowns and robes have increased by 296.32% from March to April. Google Trends indicated that searches for "nightgowns for women" have increased by 100% in the past 30 days. And of course, a quick search for "#nightgown" on Instagram and Tik Tok brings up hundreds of thousands of results. No matter which way you look at it, nightgowns are trendier than ever.

Watch out leggings, because nightgowns are about to become the summer version of the comfortable wardrobe staple.

A look back at 2019 shows that the unexpected rise of the nightgown trend began to bubble when the "Amazon nightgown dress" became a viral phenomenon. Reviewers raved that it was wonderfully flowy and comfortable, yet surprisingly stylish thanks to its retro flair. Style bloggers like Hitha Palepu and Grace Atwood eventually helped the nightgown-style dress by R.Vivimos become a must-have item.

Of course, muumuu-style nightgowns are nothing new, but their recent resurgence makes total sense in the current climate. We're all looking for ways to feel as comfortable as possible while staying at home, and sometimes a basic pair of sweatpants simply doesn't cut it — especially now that the weather's warming up.

Summer nightgowns are a style trend the Shop TODAY loves, especially when they're as vibrant and surprisingly stylish as the ones we've found below.

This is the dress that started it all — which is why it can be a bit tough to catch it while it's in stock. You might have to search a bit to find a pattern you like in your size, but the wildly popular R.Vivimos dress is still available in select styles and is restocked often.

This is currently the bestselling nightgown on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. The gown comes in 44 different patterns, and many reviewers say its perfect for warm weather.

If you need something with a lightweight fabric for the summer, this slip sleep dress should definitely do the trick. The pleated design gives it a stylish edge, while the soft rayon and spandex fabric makes it as comfortable as your favorite T-shirt.

According to the brand, the lightweight polyester fabric of this dress is designed to keep you cool throughout the night. Plus, the crochet-style neckline looks tailored-made for taking the perfect Instagram selfie or dressing up for a Zoom call

"The design is so flattering, not at all boxy, makes you look like a 1940s Hollywood star," one Macy's reviewer raved about this chic floral nightgown. If you ask us, this nightgown can pass for a summer sundress!

This popular pick combines the comfort of a T-shirt with the length of a maxi dress. Better yet, it features two spacious pockets and a stylish v-neck design.

With its embroidered details, puffy sleeves and variety of patterns, this nightgown is surprisingly chic. Better yet, it has pockets! Over 300 verified reviewers have given it a five-star rating so far.

This flowing dress features lace detailing and a pleated design throughout, while the bell sleeves add an elegant touch.

With its sheer lace sleeves, this nightdress will keep you cool and comfortable without sacrificing style. It currently has over 9,000 reviews from Shein customers.

Thanks to its fluttery cap sleeves and side slits, this lightweight nightshirt will keep you cool and comfortable while lounging around the house.

This Carole Hockman design comes in five vibrant patterns to choose from. The short sleeves and flowing fit make it a great choice for summer nights.

"I ordered two of these gowns but I wish I would have ordered several. I feel so comfortable sleeping in this and the design and fabric are so feminine and soft," one Overstock reviewer wrote about this floral nightgown.

Over 4,000 Shein customers have left a review for this vibrant dress, with several pointing out its breathable fabric and flowing fit.

"I bought this nightgown eight months ago, and I liked it instantly! It is so light and breathable! After I received my first order, I went back and ordered a lot more in different colors," one JCPenney reviewer raved.

If you're looking for a shorter version of the viral "Amazon nightgown," this is a great option. It comes in 15 different patterns, all with a stylish tie design at the neckline.

