Could this be the next Orolay coat or miracle swimsuit? I was eager to find out.

I decided to try out the $24 shirt dress with a 4.2-star rating and over 2,700 reviews to get a sense of its versatility, comfortable material and flattering fit and promised to report back with my honest take as a dress afficionado.

It comes in plenty of colors

One of the things reviewers seemed to appreciate about the dress is that it comes in an extensive range of colors and patterns, including purples, greens, florals and a few fancy and exotic-sounding hues like 'Wine Red.'

I, however, am located in New York and therefore live in black so I decided to take a realistic (read: boring) approach and go with the old standby. I opted for the short-sleeve version, which I figured I could get more use out of, but there’s also a long-sleeve version if that’s more your speed.

It's as soft as the reviews say it is

After waiting a few days, my dress had arrived and was 'prime' (see what I did there?) for a spin.

The first thing I noticed upon my unboxing was the material. It's a blend of 95% rayon and 5% spandex that lived up to the listing description of “stretchy, soft and comfy.”

I was also excited to see that, unlike other maxi dresses I've ordered online, it was free of wrinkles so I didn't have to worry about having to press or steam it before heading out the door (another big sell for me).

Courtesy of Kristin Granero

It fit true to size

Not only did the dress fit perfectly (I'm 5'4" and ordered a small), but the neckline, pockets and (especially important for me) slits fell right in place — no wardrobe malfunctions here!

I decided to add some flare to the style with an embossed, cognac belt, matching block heels and my go-to tote and was out the door fast. Not only was the dress perfect for dinner (hello, wiggle room), but I also received tons of compliments.

The real sign of a successful purchase: I won the coveted approval of my sister and mother, and one of my friends was so convinced that she went on to purchase the style for herself in not one, but two colors.

