20 surprisingly useful products that are blowing up on TikTok

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While TikTok is home to innovative food hacks and viral dance crazes, it has also created a space for shoppers to share all of the products that have made their lives easier. Whether they've discovered a niche kitchen item on Amazon or found a new skin care favorite at Ulta, users have turned to the app to share their current "must-have" items.

Not everyone opens TikTok with making a purchase in mind, but some of these viral videos have convinced many people to try out the eye-catching products they've scrolled upon. Though some of these aren't necessarily new, they've now found their way back on everyone's radar and have amassed thousands of views and likes in short periods of time.

There are plenty of cool finds that are having their moment on TikTok — and they're surprisingly useful. If you don't want to dedicate the time to scrolling, we scoured through the app to find the viral videos and top-rated products you should know about.

To shop this article by category, click the links below:

Viral TikTok beauty items

All things skin care usually take flight on the app, and users could not get over the results of this facial treatment. The striking red peeling solution is essentially a 10-minute exfoliating treatment that uses AHAs and BHAs to gently slough off dead skin cells, unclog pores and clear blemishes. One Shop Today editor tried it out just a few months ago and loved how soft it made their skin feel.

According to Dakota Isaacs, North American market director at Deciem, the brand has seen an increase in demand of over 1,000% percent from its retailers.

"The Ordinary, like TikTok, is for everyone and while the product has always had a bit of a cult following, we've been able to meet a new audience and introduce them to our promise: clinical formulations with integrity," Isaacs said.

With more than two million likes, it didn't take long for this shaving powder to go viral on TikTok. You simply combine this powder with water and let it sit on the skin for several minutes before removing the formula with a damp cloth. The results have left many TikTok users with smooth, hairless legs without the pain caused by razor bumps.

Bio-Oil has been a cult beauty favorite for several years, but it's making a comeback once more thanks to a few popular TikToks. One TikTok user, who praised the oil for reducing the appearance of pregnancy stretch marks, currently has more than 800,000 views on their video — and several others have shared similar results.

While TikTok users have discovered several different versions of this "washing machine," this niche beauty product has taken the app by storm for being both useful and adorable. One 15-second video showing the washing machine in action currently has more than 330,00 views.

One viral TikTok user called this lip exfoliator a "game changer" in their beauty routine. Another video has received more than 100,000 likes, and people are raving over the results and the $4 price tag. A representative for E.l.f. told Shop TODAY that the brand has seen a spike in sales across several products that went viral on TikTok, including this exfoliator.

Outside of skin care, TikTok users also seem to be obsessed with oral care too. TikTok user David Cohen, a dental student with more than 171,000 followers, recommended this mouth wash for fresh breath in a video that has more than 380,000 views.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Another viral beauty find, this roller for oily skin uses real volcanic stone to absorb excess oil on the face. TikTok user LooksbyLexington showed more than 7 million viewers how it gets rid of shine without messing up any makeup looks. After use, it can be washed with soap and left to air-dry to use the next day.

A representative for E.l.f. told us this is currently the brand's No. 1 bestseller. The primer is another affordable beauty product that TikTok users have seen visible results from, both with and without makeup. It is formulated with squalane, an ingredient known for its skin-calming properties. One user found it evened their skin tone while concealing redness and irritation.

While this hair dryer has been on our radar for quite some time, it's received recent attention from TikTok users thanks to videos that show off its impressive results. One 60-second video from a user who created a perfect blowout with the tool currently has more than 250,000 views.

Hyram Yarbro, a popular skin care vlogger known for reviewing and reacting to products and routines, has been credited with the viral response to CeraVe products from other users on the app. This daily moisturizing lotion has become a skin care staple for many thanks to its simple ingredients list that includes essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

Viral TikTok lifestyle items

Even cleaning supplies have gone viral on TikTok! This portable carpet cleaner works not only on carpeting, but also on upholstered surfaces, such as couches and car seats. One user shared their results and has amassed more than two million likes since the video was posted in May. Though sales directly from TikTok are hard to pinpoint, the brand tells us that cleaners like the Little Green have seen an increase in sales since the start of the pandemic.

"While it’s difficult to pinpoint sales trends for this unit to its TikTok moment, versus the pandemic in general, we have seen a 59% increase in sales on average (compared to the same time period last year) for Little Green since the stay-at-home order first went into effect," Lauren Fuller, brand manager for portable deep cleaning systems at Bissell, told Shop TODAY.

Another product that has been in the spotlight since the beginning of the pandemic is this unique hook-shaped device that allows users to avoid high-touch surfaces, such as door handles and keypads. In a TikTok with more than 240,000 likes, one user showed viewers exactly how to use the product in everyday life. Though the TikTok was posted in May, founder and CEO of Kooty Key Ken Kolb told Shop TODAY that the brand has seen a sales increase of 20,000% from March to July compared to this time last year.

One video with more than 1 million likes encouraged us to try out this popcorn popper ourselves, and like millions of other viewers on the app, we found it to be worth the hype. This eco-friendly way of making everyone's favorite snack uses air to pop kernels and allows the snacker to decide just how much butter or seasoning they want to add to the recipe. The $13 gadget is available in three different colors and is the bestselling popcorn popper on Amazon.

Whether you're making a fruit salad for a socially distant summer get-together or want to add fruit to your breakfast, bananas might be on your list of essentials. This banana slicer is having a moment on TikTok, especially from parents who find that it's easy to use and leaves them with perfectly-sized banana slices for any recipe.

We also managed to get our hands on this pet hair remover just a few months ago and were shocked by the results. TikTok user Alyssa Marzke, whose video currently has one million likes on the app, was just as surprised as we were by how much hair the ChomChom Roller was able to pick up in a matter of seconds.

This clever dog water bottle recently went viral thanks to this video of Louis the Goldendoodle. The unique design allows the owner to decide how much water is dispensed, while the spout empties water into the cup, making it easy for dogs to drink from.

People are loving this galaxy projector that can transform any bedroom into a field of stars. While it has amassed more than 3,400 verified reviews from Amazon shoppers, it has also attracted the attention of more than 2 million viewers on TikTok. The brand's director of content creation told us the blue nebula projector is its most popular version out of the two available.

This cleaning gel, or "adult slime," has been labeled as a car "must-have" by people on TikTok. It can be rolled along car vents, on laptop keyboards and other appliances to pick up dust and other small particles. While the gel can't be washed, it can be reused until the color changes.

Rather than purchasing a new pair of leggings, TikTok users have put this fabric shaver in the spotlight for its ability to remove fuzz and make clothes look as good as new. One TikTok showing before-and-after results has attracted more than 400,000 viewers and nearly 29,000 likes on the app.

Another car "must-have" is this seat gap filler with more than 6,600 verified reviews on Amazon. Each filler in the pack of two can fit in any seat gap, regardless of location thanks to the universal fit. Though this unique item was originally featured on "Shark Tank," it has received attention on TikTok from one video with more than 3 million views.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!