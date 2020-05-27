Roller skates are the latest TikTok trend we never saw coming

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Roller skating is the latest unexpected trend to gain popularity during the quarantine.

The old school activity is making a comeback thanks to its growing presence on TikTok and a spike in Google searches for "roller skates,"reminding everyone just how fun it can be to glide around the neighborhood on a different set of four wheels. Besides, there's no better time than now to try out a new hobby!

Whether you roller skated back in the day or want to try something new this summer, we rounded up some of the best roller skates from some of our favorite retailers. From adults to kids, below are our picks of the top-rated and bestselling roller skates on the internet.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Roller Skates for Women

These are one of the most popular roller skates for women on the market. They have more than 1,000 verified reviews on Amazon and over 200 positive reviews at Walmart. Many people enjoy these Chicago Skates for the comfortable fit, ability to be worn both indoors and outside and providing a smooth ride.

These are Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in their Roller Hockey Skates category. The style is available in a classic boot style with aluminum construction that won't mark up any surfaces and sturdy bearings for a fast and smooth roll.

This popular pair has over 500 verified reviews on Amazon. Shoppers say they like the lightweight feel, the smooth ride and budget-friendly price point. The best part? They come in five different colors like hot pink, electric blue and white with pink detailing.

This pair by Roller Derby has an impressive 4.4-star rating on the Dick's Sporting Goods website. The women's style is designed to give you a total freestyle comfort thanks to a comfortable foam inside and high ankle support.

If you're looking for a set of high-quality wheels, we recommend splurging on the popular vintage-inspired Moxi Beach Bunny roller skates. They're great for beginners, extremely durable, supportive and have been well-loved by roller skaters for years.

Reviewers on Urban Outfitters' website love these skates because they're "incredibly sturdy" and have "amazing control."

Roller Skates for Kids

These roller skates for girls are Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in Roller Derby Skates. They come with secure laces, a strap to fasten your child's feet and a padded collar for comfort. The Roller Derby FireStar skates are available in four different colors including fun colors like black and purple, and green and white.

For a pretty pink option, go for Walmart's bestselling roller skates for girls. These are great for beginners because they're easy to stand up and roll in. This pair is also adjustable up to four different sizes so your little one can skate around in these for well beyond this summer.

The top-rated Roller Derby roller skates are "Amazon's Choice" when it comes to roller skates designed for young boys. They're great for growing kids since they can also adjust up to four sizes with the push of a button and offer support without laces.

For an option that works for both boys and girls — and comes with a wallet-friendly price of $45 — look no further. The 4.7-star rated style is available in various solid shades and sizing is adjustable so it's easy for siblings to share.

This pair of skates is designed just for toddlers and also features adjustable sizing. With hundreds of verified reviews, the Chicago Skates are "Amazon's Choice" for roller skates for toddlers. They come with micro ratchet buckles for a secure and comfortable fit.

Roller Skates for Men

These men's roller skates have almost 400 verified reviews on Amazon and are popular thanks to a durable design and large wheels made for easy gliding.

The Riedell Quad Roller speed skates are a classic popular style on Amazon. Unlike many other choices on this list, these don't have a classic high shaft silhouette. Instead, they have a low-cut boot with an easy lace system and a velcro cinch strap to offer more flexibility while skating.

These men's speed roller skates made by Chicago Skates and are great for experienced skaters who enjoy racing. The low cut boot gives greater freedom of movement and the high-quality laces make for a comfortable and secure fit.

This pair of Pacer Stratos Traditional quad roller skates are Amazon's No. 1 bestselling style in the Roller Hockey Skates category. The unisex skates are made for indoor skating rinks but can handle outdoor surfaces thanks to the grip on the wheels.

The Pacer GTX-500 quad roller skates have hundreds of verified ratings and half are a perfect 5-star review. The synthetic leather style is available in five different colorways and made to be lightweight yet sturdy. Designed for indoor use, the skates have a velcro strap to keep laces in place and durable bearings that make for smooth rolling outside too.

