Every Jan. 1, we set intentions and hope for a good year. But 2021 is a whole other ball game — with millions of people ready to make drastic lifestyle changes from 2020.

National surveys have determined Americans’ top resolutions this year. Unsurprisingly, more than half of respondents are hoping to exercise regularly and lose whatever weight they might have put on during quarantine, according to a CIT Bank survey. But there are some new resolutions that are proving increasingly popular in 2021: like practice better self-care, build better habits and maintain a positive outlook on life.

To help TODAY readers looking for a fresh start in 2021, Jenn Falik stopped by the show to share her "Better Basics" for keeping your New Year’s resolutions on track. Whether you’re looking to lose weight, stay organized or maybe just relax more this January, Falik’s must-haves will help you stick to your goals.

We all know that drinking at least eight glasses of water per day has benefits like increasing energy, clearing skin and regulating digestion. But how many of us actually drink those eight glasses? This gallon-sized water bottle comes with motivational markers to keep you on track and hydrated throughout the day.

One common excuse for not buying fresh produce is how quickly it can go bad. Knock out two resolutions with this one nifty little gadget. These “freshness balls” release ethylene gas into the crisper drawer where you keep your produce. Not only will the device motivate you to keep more fresh food around, it will help you save money while doing so.

Make your workouts a bit more difficult without putting more strain on your wallet. These bestselling adjustable weights can be strapped onto your wrists or ankles to help build muscle and break a sweat. Choose your difficulty, with weights ranging from one to five pounds.

If taking better care of your skin is your 2021 resolution, don’t let high price points steer you away from your goal. This affordable serum packs an anti-aging punch, with high concentrations of vitamin C and tri-peptide collagen. It’s so popular that Bliss estimates one bottle is sold every 15 seconds.

If you spent 2020 watching makeup tutorials, don’t let your efforts go to waste with dirty tools in 2021. Typically a time-consuming process, this nifty device cuts cleaning (and drying!) time down to only 15 seconds. Simply dip your brushes in the cleaning solution, spin them around and then spin again to dry. There’s no excuse to use a dirty brush ever again.

Editor's note: This product is now sold out, but we found similar top-rated options below.

Prioritize relaxation in 2021. This well-designed caddy keeps everything you need for a luxurious bath within arms’ reach. It can hold a tablet, book, lotion, candle, gel, scrub and even a glass of wine. All you need to do is fill the tub.

If you’re hoping your resolutions will carry you further than January, consider investing in a weekly planner. This fun version is customizable with stickers, inserts and organizers that will keep you organized throughout 2021. And if your resolution is to maintain a positive outlook, the upbeat sayings on this planner’s pages should keep you motivated and on track whenever life gets overwhelming.

Falik swears by this beautiful diary for her own years-long resolution to keep a journal and write every day. Make a new habit and jot down one line a day either when you wake up or before you go to bed. Write down whatever’s on your mind: intentions, memories, resolutions, things you’re grateful for. This journal lasts five years, making it an easy way to keep up with your goals from year to year.

