7 unique cleaning gadgets that make cleaning the house easier

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Mops, vacuums and basic cleaning products are useful for tackling simple household tasks. However, there are plenty of innovative gadgets on the market that can make tidying up your home easier and more enjoyable.

“Gadget Nation” author and tech expert Steve Greenberg joined TODAY to share unique cleaning tools that everyone should own. He found products like magnetic window cleaners, reusable paper towels and laundry strainers that can simplify household tasks.

Learn more about how you can make your space spotless with these nifty cleaning gadgets.

Best expert-approved cleaning gadgets

These reusable silicone gloves can help you tackle multiple household tasks. Thanks to the thick silicone material, they keep your hands dry while doing the dishes. The small bristles that cover the palms are also helpful for removing pet hair from rugs or furniture.

The Surface Sanitizing Steam Mop produces hot, pressurized steam to clean and sanitize surfaces. It heats up in only 30 seconds and can be used on hardwood, tile or synthetic flooring.

The mop includes multiple tools like a scraper, bristle brush, grout tool and more to get tough stains off your floor.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Cleaning the outside of your windows can be difficult and, in some homes, nearly impossible.

This window cleaner uses magnets to reach the outside of windows — essentially sandwiching the window in between two gliders covered in microfiber cloths. The attached safety string prevents the exterior glider from falling.

These cloth paper towels are far from your regular disposable paper towels. Instead of tossing one in the trash when you're finished cleaning, you can reuse it multiple times. All it takes is a quick rinse in your sink.

According to the brand, a single roll comes with 75 sheets and can last up to six months. They can be used for anything from mopping floors to polishing wood.

You can create your own multi-purpose cleaner at home with this gadget, says Greenberg. Combine salt, vinegar and water in one of the bottles and add an activator capsule to the mixture. Next, place it on the electric base to send a shock of electricity through the cleaner. The electric current changes the composition of the mix and creates a sanitizing spray that can be used on virtually any surface. It's safe to use around pets and kids and has no added fragrances.

Soak, separate and drain your laundry with this unique bucket, which also features a strainer. Created by mom of three Kelly Lavery, it's designed to keep your hands clean and dry while hand-washing laundry. The Strucket has a 19-liter capacity and comes in four colors.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!