Shop Today was paid by Walmart to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

I’ve always had a love/hate relationship with spring cleaning. On the one hand, it feels insanely rewarding to give my home a nice facelift just in time for a new season. Then again, it’s hard to carve out enough time in my busy schedule to really do any sort of deep cleaning.

I’m constantly reading about new products and gadgets that promise to take the work out of cleaning, so this year I decided to put a few of them to the test. Since I’m all about saving time, I also signed up for a free trial of Walmart+ so I could get all my cleaning essentials delivered right to my front door. And that’s how my week of spring cleaning commenced.

Courtesy Chrissy Callahan

What are the benefits of Walmart Plus?

Much like other subscription services, Walmart+ makes it easy to get all your shopping done without ever leaving your house. There are three ways you can try the service: a 15-day free trial, a month subscription for $12.95 or a $98 annual plan.

Once you sign up, you’re automatically eligible for a slew of benefits, including free shipping from Walmart.com (with no order minimum!) and member prices on fuel/gas. In select areas, you can also get groceries delivered for free from your local store with a $35 minimum purchase!

Last but not least, Walmart+ members are able to check out with their phones while shopping in-store using the mobile scan & go feature.

Is Walmart Plus Worth It?

I’ve been limiting my trips to the store this past year for obvious reasons and I’ve become quite accustomed to the convenience of ordering online, but I’m a huge bargain shopper and avoid paying for shipping at all costs. So I loved the fact that a monthly annual Walmart+ subscription pays for itself in just two deliveries (based on the store’s $7.95 delivery fee). I always seem to forget something when I go shopping, so having the ability to order multiple days in a row without having to pay for shipping each time was an added bonus.

It was easy to sign up for a free trial and I appreciated the opportunity to test it out and decide if it was really a fit for me before fully committing to the service. Of course, the biggest payoff for me was having a convenient excuse to spruce up my house and discover some new products to make the cleaning process easier.

Walmart Plus spring cleaning essentials

I’ve been a fan of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers for years, so when I saw that the brand now makes thinner cleaning sheets, I was intrigued and decided to use them on the interior of my microwave to clean up some pesky food splatter. After wetting the sheet with some water, the stains vanished quickly - no heavy scrubbing required!

Next, I used them to wash my front door. It was in desperate need of a proper cleaning since my fiancé, who works in construction, often leans up against it and leaves behind dirt and other stains. I wasn’t expecting them to work wonders but it only took two sheets to whip the door into shape. Now it looks good as new!

One of my least favorite tasks is cleaning gunk and food scraps out of the kitchen sink with a disinfecting wipe. The process always grosses me out and it takes a lot of elbow grease, so when I came across this powered scrubber, I figured it was worth a shot. The rechargeable device comes with two rotating brush heads that are dishwasher safe and work on a variety of surfaces.

As soon as I turned it on and started swirling it around the sink, it went to work making all the gross grime disappear. It even worked wonders on the grid at the bottom of the sink! The device is pretty powerful and it’s also equipped with a non-slip handle that makes it easy to handle when your hands are wet. I give it an A+ for helping expedite the cleaning process and saving me the trouble of scrubbing all that gunk away by hand. Did I mention you can also use it to clean dishes?!

Courtesy Chrissy Callahan

Cleaning the toilet is one of those annoying tasks I always put off, but it’s a small step that can make the bathroom feel more polished. I’ve used a few different Scrubbing Bubbles cleaners before and was curious to know how this creative cleaning stamp might work.

All you have to do is hold the applicator right under the toilet rim and insert a colorful gel stamp - no touching or scrubbing necessary. After every flush, the stamp releases a bit of soap to freshen things up and prevent toilet rings/limescale. It also smells great! I loved the fact that this was a “one and done” cleaning task and that I only have to add a new stamp every 12 days or so.

Swiffer Dusters are a mainstay in my cleaning arsenal, but I had yet to try this heavy duty design, and let’s just say it was worth the wait. These strong pads trap dirt and dust and prevent it from flying up into your face while you’re cleaning. They’re stronger than they look and you can get a solid cleaning done without having to keep replacing the pads, which is pretty helpful.

It’s unbelievable how quickly dust accumulates all over surfaces like the TV, bedside bureaus and picture frames around the house, and I can admittedly go a few weeks without cleaning it up when I’m super busy. But with this powerhouse tool in my hand, I think I’m going to feel a bit more inspired to keep up with my dusting routine.

I use my dishwasher as much as I possibly can but there are certain items I own that have to be washed by hand. It’s been a while since I used dishwashing gloves and I’ve started to miss them so I added this pair to my Walmart+ cart too to see if I could inspire myself to tackle those glasses I’d left in the sink for over a week.

I was instantly impressed with the grippers on the front side of the gloves that made it easy to handle items without dropping them while they’re all sudsy. Another added bonus? Wearing the gloves helped my hands from drying out even more (that dish soap can do a number on skin!).

Courtesy Chrissy Callahan

Dragging my clunky vacuum out of the closet to suck up a bit of dust and a few stray crumbs here and there is a pain, and I’ve been on the hunt for a handheld device I can use when I’m not in the mood for a full-on vacuuming session. At only $20, this Walmart+ find quickly caught my eye and I eagerly charged it up when it arrived. It did a great job of making dirt and dust disappear and even took on some stray paper I dropped while emptying my shredder.

It’s a great affordable find and I’ll definitely be using it again, but I have one small critique: You have to hold down the power button the whole time you’re using the vacuum, and it can make your thumb a bit tired (kind of like playing video games on repeat does). Still, considering the fact that I’ll be using it for quick spot cleaning, it’s a minor design miscoming that I can live with.

Courtesy Chrissy Callahan

How much does Walmart Plus cost?

Walmart+ costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month with the added benefit of free two-day and next-day shipping on items shipped by Walmart (no minimum required).