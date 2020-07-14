13 face masks you can buy on Etsy to support small businesses

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Since the emergence of the coronavirus, face masks have become part of our day-to-day lives.

What started as an essential item has turned into somewhat of a fashion accessory, with some using it as a way to express their style. And the trend is only growing thanks to marketplaces like Etsy, where small businesses can sell handmade products online.

From matching face masks for the whole family and playful animal faces for the kids to trendy tie-dye designs, consumers can turn to Etsy for nonsurgical face masks that are stylish enough to pair with any outfit. So we scanned the marketplace to find our favorites for the whole family, including kids over the age of 2.

Below, shop the face masks available on Etsy from small businesses working hard to keep you looking good and feeling safe.

Best face masks you can buy on Etsy

There's no need to decide on a single mask color with this pack of five. Each one is reversible, which means you get 10 colors in a single order. We also love that the set comes with a detachable mask strap, the latest useful trend taking over Instagram.

This Etsy seller offers masks for adults and children ages 8 to 15 years old. In addition to the lightweight and comfortable fabric, the masks come with free name personalization.

TheDaughterWhoSews shop can help you find a mask to match any of your summer outfits, thanks to a plethora of color and pattern options. The handmade masks are pleated for a contoured fit and come in packs of three.

4. PpeppiBoutique Double-Layered Face Mask Set of 3

If you prefer a simple design, PpeppiBotique makes solid-color masks crafted from double-layered cotton. Each pack of three is designed to fit your face comfortably and comes with adjustable ear straps to ensure it stays in place.

In addition to fun and unique patterns, these 100% cotton masks have a protective four-layer design with an adjustable nose wire and elastic ear straps. If you prefer a self-tie mask, they offer a basic black option with long straps you can wrap around your head or cut and tie to secure around your ears.

ThinkPinkBows makes it easy to get a mask for every member of the family in one place. Each mask has a pleated design for a comfortable fit, an adjustable nose wire and an internal pocket for disposable filters. Shoppers can choose fabrics with beautiful floral patterns, solid shades and even animal prints for the kids.

WestCoastClearance was a T-shirt company that shifted its resources to made face masks. Now, they sell masks for toddlers, kids and adults in over 10 fun colors. Each mask is made with a cotton blend material and durable trim.

Make your mask part of your summer style with these vibrant options from GlamBridalGifts. They have adjustable elastic ear straps, a filter pocket and a metal nose wire that you can bend to fit your face.

If you're looking for a unique mask, check out one of the designs from OMphiliada. The designs are made with cotton and have stretchy ear loops to keep the mask secure.

Wearing a mask can be fun with these adorable animal face masks. Each one is small in size, which is perfect for children. They also feature a triple-layer fabric and come with two replaceable filters that you can put in the designated front pocket.

These fashion-forward masks will help you keep up with the popular tie-dye trend. They're designed with a blend of cotton, polyester, rayon and spandex to fit your face comfortably.

Shoppers say they love this bestselling mask because it's comfortable and breathable. It's made with a linen exterior and has a 3D design made to match the contour of your face.

The Sadie and Bean face masks are handmade by a registered nurse and personalized to fit your style. You can choose a black or white mask and add an elegant monogram in one of 19 colors.

