When it comes to gift shopping, sometimes it's just better to capitalize on what your loved ones like best! There's bound to be at least one health and fitness guru in your life and we have the perfect list of gifts you could give them during the holiday season.

Whether they like a sweaty HIIT workout, a healthy salad or are trying to reach a new goal in the new year, we've got you covered — from meal prep essentials, running sneakers to meal delivery kits. Help them in their pursuit of health with these gifts, suited for a range of abilities, goals and interests.

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Bestselling fitness gifts

This 26-ounce bottle will take them back to their high school sports days. This time, the signature bottle has been transformed into a stainless steel one, which will keep contents cold. The orange spout is now twist-to-open, an upgrade that means they don’t have to touch the mouthpiece to open it.

You know they like to bring their lunch to work every day, so make their salad dreams come true with a S’well bowl. These gorgeous stainless steel bowls are an eco-friendly way to pack lunch. The interior keeps hot food hot and cold food cold and the container is tight enough that nothing’s leaking out into their bag.

You don’t have to love CrossFit to be obsessed with this jump rope. Its super-fast spin means that it can gain speed for a great cardio workout. It's available in 10 colors, too.

If they golf, they’re always in need of more golf balls. These balls, created by Dean Snell (who has more than 40 patents on golf ball design), are made for performance. Plus, they’re a better value when pitted up against comparable brands.

Because the era of single-use plastic is so over, make it easier for them to commit to plastic-free eating. This stainless steel travel set comes with a fork, spoon and knife in a silicone holder that they can easily throw into their lunch bag for work.

Best fitness gifts

This sweet pink walking shoe has a comfortable, stretchy and thin upper for breathability — perfect for the walking woman in your life! The insole cradles arches and heels so she can cover some serious mileage in these. What’s also great is that the laces can remain tied so they easily slip on and off.

It’s an eco- and socially-conscious slip-on sneaker. This lightweight, odor-repelling, breathable and vegan shoe is constructed out of three recycled plastic bottles and algae — as a result, it’s soft and flexible. A portion of the sales is donated to nonprofits that benefit wildlife conservation efforts.

This sleek tote is the perfect size for going from work to the gym and even dinner afterwards. It’s roomy enough to hold all your essentials but small enough that it's still easy to carry around. This well-made bag is so sturdy it’ll stand up even after being constantly stuffed into a locker. Another major plus: You can toss it into the washing machine if it gets grimy over time.

Get them started with this quarterly sock subscription box, which sends them three pretty grip socks in both strap and full foot. They’re made with a blend of cotton and silver/antimicrobial threads to stop stink.

If they love Bikram, Vinyasa or a yoga and weights class, they'll need a great towel to prevent slips while in stands and inversions. This lightweight towel has super absorbent fabric to sop up sweat along with eco-friendly silicone nubs to keep it in place.

A rugged, portable speaker, this thing not only packs big sound but it’s durable, too. It provides 12 hours of play time, can be paired with two other BRV-Minis and has a microphone in case they need to take work calls while on the golf course, out kayaking or on their morning hike.

Best health and wellness gifts

Geranium and peppermint combine for an invigorating shower experience. If your sporty friend didn’t feel energized enough by their morning workout, this body wash will get them excited for the day ahead. Coconut, olive and jojoba oils add mega moisture.

Other juicers can be pretty cumbersome, but this compact juicer can easily stay out on their counter —and it’ll look good doing it. The machine can juice whole fruits and veggies and can also tackle nut milk and sorbet. What more could they need?

This box allows them to choose nine of their favorite smoothies, soups and bowls, all packed with a slew of superfoods. Best of all: They’re quick to whip up, perfect for when they get home from the gym and need to eat something stat.

Known for its lower sugar content wine, this is for the person who likes to crush spin class and then head to happy hour. The holiday red is fruity, chocolatey and super smooth.

Dry shampoos are a lifesaver when there’s no time to wash (and dry and style) hair. And finding a good one, like this version from Dry Bar, should be every exerciser’s goal. Rice powders sop up excess oil while boosting volume and golden root extract maintains hydration balance.

There are so many meal delivery kits out there but this one stands out for being farm-to-table — it features organic produce and responsibly raised meats and provides eco-friendly packaging. Recipients can choose a classic menu (three weekly recipes that feed two to four) or a custom menu catering to paleo, gluten-free, lower calorie, vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian and Mediterranean diets. Without a discount, it costs just under $72 per box weekly (three recipes for two people).

This article was originally published on Nov. 28, 2017.