18 healthy gifts for your fitness-obsessed friend

Forget flatscreen TVs or the latest Alexa device. When it comes to holiday gifts, health and fitness enthusiasts cross their fingers for gear that’ll help them crush their workouts and stay fueled for their on-the-go lifestyle. From wireless earbuds to genius gadgets, these products will please any active-minded folks on your list — as well as those who aspire to be in 2018!

Skullcandy Jib Wireless Earbuds, $35, Amazon

Gym-goers and outdoor adventurers alike will love these secure and comfortable Bluetooth earbuds. This wireless version of the brand’s bestselling earbuds offers superb sound, a built-in microphone and six hours of battery life — so you can easily take calls and control your tunes on the go.

Gaiam Beginner's Yoga Starter Kit, $30, Amazon

We all have a family member who swears they’re going to start practicing yoga “as soon as things slow down,” right? Well, now they have no excuse. This starter kit that provides everything they need to stop stressing and start getting their “om” on: a yoga mat, block, strap and DVD with beginner-friendly sequences.

For more yogi gear, here are all the accessories and the best yoga mats to help stretch your abilities!

Racerback Tank Top, $15, Amazon

Who said pizza isn’t a good post-workout snack? For your friend who is all about a healthy balance in life, this cheeky tank top will definitely enter her regular rotation of workout gear.

It also comes in a water bottle and cute, pink duffel edition.

This Bar Saves Lives, $13 for 8, Amazon

These gluten-free, dairy-free snack bars make the perfect pre-workout snack. And they’re not only good for you, but the company will also do good with your gift: For every bar sold, they provide life-saving food to a child in need.

Icebreaker Merino Pocket Hat, $27, Amazon

Ideal for your outdoorsy nephew, this beanie comes in a multitude of color combos. It’s reversible and is made from 100 percent merino wool, meaning it’s super soft and super warm.

SPY Optic Marshall Snow Goggles, $57, Amazon

Give the snow bunny in your life this pair of ski goggles featuring SPY’s unique “Happy Lens” technology, which is said to boost your mood while enhancing color and contrast. The face foam is made with moisture-wicking fleece to help them stay in place and stay dry.

Republic of Tea U-Matcha Single Sips, $20 for 14, Amazon

If you have one health-obsessed relative who goes on and on about the latest superfoods, give her these organic matcha tea packets (turmeric packets are also available). The powder mixes easily into hot or iced beverages as well as foods like oatmeal or yogurt, so she can drink to her health wherever she goes.

Present, Not Perfect: A Journal for Slowing Down, Letting Go, and Loving Who You Are, $11, Amazon

For those relentlessly active folks in your life who are always go-go-go, give them the gift of mindfulness with this beautifully illustrated journal. With inspiring quotes and plenty of space to respond to thoughtful prompts, they’ll feel free to finally slow down and reconnect with their inner selves.

Soma Glass Water Bottle, $30, Amazon

Your fit and fashionable friends will appreciate these functional and gorgeous water bottles, crafted with lightweight yet durable glass. Plus, for every bottle purchased, a donation is made to Charity: Water, a nonprofit that brings safe drinking water to developing countries.

We also love this water bottle that infuses fruit into your drink while you're on-the-go!

Invisibobble Power Traceless Hair Ring, $8, Amazon

Anyone with long hair is familiar with that awful sinking feeling when a hair tie that loses its grip during a workout. These scrunchy hair ties are a genius solution, providing extra strong hold that won’t loosen up during even the toughest workouts — and won’t leave a crease. Trust us, your run-happy sister will appreciate it.

Columbia Women's Benton Springs Vest, starting at $19, Amazon

With thousands of five-star reviews from customers, this plush vest is perfect for any active ladies on your list. It’s available in more than 30 color combos to suit anyone’s style.

Anti-Monkey Butt, $13 for 2, Amazon

Silly name aside, this isn’t just a gag gift. It’ll be greatly appreciated by endurance athletes and CrossFitters alike, who swear by this anti-friction powder to prevent chafing, soothe irritation and stay dry during vigorous exercise. (Just check out the rave reviews!) The satiny smooth formula also contains calamine to provide cooling relief, and also comes in a lady version that's free of talc.

Contour Workout Leggings, $85, Sweaty Betty

These leggings are some of the most comfortable — and flattering — ones we’ve found. Made from sweat-wicking material, they’re equally well-suited for running as well as running errands — perfect for your friend who never sits still.

Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp, $15, Amazon

Sure, eating too much salt may be bad for you, but these Himalayan salt lamps have tons of health benefits, from clearing pollutants and allergens from the air to helping you sleep better. Whether or not your gift recipient buys into the hype, at the very least the lamp’s warm amber glow will complement any room.

Adidas Squad III Duffel Bag, $45, Amazon

This duffel makes a great gift for any gym rat in your life. With a roomy main compartment with plenty of zippered pockets, this bag totes everything you need, while dirty shoes and gear stays separate from the rest of your clothes in an exterior compartment.

Under Armour Men's Athlete Recovery Short Sleeve Sleepwear, $56, Amazon

If there’s a man in your life who idolizes Tom Brady (and really, who doesn’t?) he’ll love this Under Armour collection that apparently helps Brady recover from tough workouts. A special print inside the fabric reflects far infrared energy and returns it to the skin, which is said to help the body recover more quickly and even promote better sleep.

