I might not be an expert golfer, but I've walked the course with my dad enough times to know the difference between an eagle and a birdie.

I also know that nothing would bring him more joy around the holidays than a new set of golf balls or the hottest golf gadget.

I asked him and the rest of the golfers I know to find out what they really want to get this year, other than a hole-in-one.

Golf Gear

1. Personalized Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (12-Pack), $40, Dick's Sporting Goods

When they're looking for their lie after a long drive, it'll be easy to identify their custom ball. This 12 pack can be personalized with up to 51 characters and if they lose one of these to a brutal water hazard, they'll still have 11 left to play!

2. Blast Golf Swing Analyzer, $149, Amazon

Practice smarter with this small sensor. The club attachment monitors the user's performance and provides metrics via Bluetooth to the Blast app. It provides insights on both a full swing and a putting stroke to improve consistency.

3. JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker, $59, Walmart

In researching this article, I was shocked to find that both my brother and dad listen to music while they play. I thought there were rules about being quiet on the course! Nevertheless, my brother clips this portable speaker to his bag to enjoy some tunes.

4. EyeLine Golf Putting Alignment Mirror, $27, Amazon

Train like the pros with this alignment guide and never miss a putt again.

5. Bushnell Tour V4 Shift Golf Laser Rangefinder, $385 (originally $450), Amazon

Serious golfers will be impressed by this game-changing gadget. It accurately locates the pin within 1 yard, and the slope adjustment helps indicate when 150 yards uphill plays more like 166 yards. It's also legal for tournament play when the slope function is disabled.

6. Custom Engraved Divot Tool, $25, Etsy

They'll be sure to think of you when they're marking their putt with this personalized divot tool. For $10 more, you can also add a sweet message on the opposite side of the marker.

7. Gopher Golf Club Cover, $15 (originally $18), Amazon

Any golf enthusiast and "Caddyshack" fan will thoroughly enjoy this clever gift. It's a nod to the film's mischievous gopher.

8. "The Office" Dunder Mifflin Golf Balls, $35, NBC Store

For the golfer who'd rather be on the range than at the office, these golf balls emblazoned with the Dunder Mifflin logo will probably get a laugh.

9. $50 TopGolf Gift Card, $48, Sam's Club

If you're shopping for someone who basically never wants to leave the course, a gift card to TopGolf is the way to go. They'll be able to work on their swing all winter long in TopGolf's climate-controlled playing pods.

Men's Golf Clothes

1. Travis Mathew Performance Polo, $85, Nordstrom

The popular clothing brand has plenty of fans both on and off the Tour. This classic polo with striped detailing will make any golfer feel like they're just one round away from winning a major.

2. Under Armour Men's Playoff Golf Polo, $49, Dick's Sporting Goods

This is another sharp option for your favorite sharp shooter. It might not help him play like Jordan Spieth, but at least he'll look like the champ.

3. ABC Pant Classic, $128, Lululemon

My husband has these pants in three different colors and frequently touts them as the most comfortable ever.

4. Tipsy Elves Banana Golf Pants, $45, Amazon

If he loves golf, but doesn't take himself too seriously these pants are perfect. They also come in flamingo and shark prints.

Women's Golf Clothes

1. Dri-Fit Printed Golf Polo, $39, Nike

The polka dot pattern of this sweat-wicking polo will have her feeling cool for all 18 holes.

2. Pace Rival Skirt, $68, Lululemon

Not only is this skirt adorable, it also has built in pockets to hold all her gear as she makes her way through the course.

3. Sleeveless Performance Pique Polo, $80, Vineyard Vines

This sleeveless top is a twist on the classic pique golf polo. Pair it with a skort or a pair of shorts and they'll be ready to hit the links!

4. Under Armour Women's Fly-By Visor, $22, Amazon

There are very few places where a visor is sartorially acceptable, but when it comes to golf, they're par for the course.

