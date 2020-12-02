Uncommon Goods is a treasure trove of unique gifts — here are 36 of the best

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Looking for creative and thoughtful gifts that will brighten your loved ones' days? Uncommon Goods revealed their holiday gifts guides, and they're full of unique and exciting gifts that you'll love to give, and they'll love to receive.

The online retailer broke out their gift guides into several different categories, including gifts for her, gifts for him and gifts under $25. They also sent us their list of bestselling gifts across the site so far this holiday season.

To make things simpler for you, we picked out our favorite items from each category and highlighted them below.

Read on for creative holiday gift inspiration, from a DIY mochi ice cream kit to a smartphone-controlled paper airplane.

Bestselling gifts

This bamboo collapsible cheese board has a secret drawer complete with three cheese knives, a groove for crackers and more. It also folds down to half the size for easy storage!

This rocks glass is perfect for the person on your list who loves their city. The etched map includes street names and coordinates, and stretches along the entire glass.

This is a must-have for anyone who loves puzzles. The 1,000 piece jigsaw pays homage to U.S. national parks through retro posters and logos from the Grand Canyon, Smoky Mountains and more.

These adorable nylon jackets for your cold cans are the perfect way to keep your hands warm while sipping something cold this winter. They also make a hilarious stocking stuffer!

Gift these aromatherapy steamers to someone who could use a little relaxation after this past year (who couldn't?). The pack of three includes stress relief, wake up blend and sleep tight.

Ice cream fanatics will love these delicious mochi ice cream balls they can make themselves in just a few steps.

Gifts under $25

These handmade ornaments have beautiful cracked glass glaze surfaces and take the shape of your loved ones' home states to give them a taste of home for their tree.

Anyone who follows astrology will love these handcrafted mango wood dishes that are perfect for storing jewelry or other small items.

Give the gift of self care with this set of organic face mask ingredients. Each kit contains enough materials to make 15 face masks, each with different benefits including cleansing and skin balancing.

Looking to spice up your holiday celebrations? This kit allows you to add your favorite liquor to these blends of dried fruits and spices to create the perfect holiday drink.

Perfect for anyone who wishes they were a plant person, this adorable flower kit doesn't require soil or much effort! Simply add water and sunlight, and you're all set.

Gifts for her

Complete with pillow spray, a soy candle, sleep mask and a grow-your-own lavender kit, this set is the best way to gift tranquility this year.

This gorgeous 500 piece puzzle celebrates the suffragettes who led the movement for women's votes. The puzzle also comes with a poster-sized pamphlet with more information on the movement.

This kit, complete with a seeds, a glass bottle, and everything else you'll need to grow your beautiful flowers, celebrates your birth month and the symbolism that comes with it.

We could all use some more lounging clothes this year, and this robe handmade from repurposed saris is the best way to lounge in style.

Any gift that serves two purposes is a win, and this two-in-one phone stand and vase is no exception. Choose from mint or white, and brighten up your room by adding your favorite flowers.

Gifts for him

This gift is ideal for anyone who adds hot sauce to everything (we all know those people). Expand their hot sauce horizons with this set of five sauces inspired by different regions around the globe, including Ethiopia and Southern India.

The beer enthusiast in your life will have a blast creating their own with this brewing kit that contains everything you need to make the perfect IPA.

This kit for the person who is always grilling includes four different barbecue blends that can be used to make dry rubs, sauces or marinades. It also includes a plant-based recipe book that will help you create delicious dishes.

This glazed stone colander-like tool will help you make the perfect bowl of popcorn, filtering our the un-popped kernels for easy disposal.

This is the perfect gift for anyone who loves both whiskey and coffee. The blend is perfect for anytime of day, since it contains caffeine but no alcohol.

Gifts for teens

This game will keep teens entertained for hours! It uses their phones to set up an elaborate scavenger hunt that can be played anywhere and will never get boring.

This kit is perfect for the teen who is ready to stop overpaying for their bubble tea. Complete with two yummy flavors and stainless steal straws, this set has everything you need to make the perfect bubble tea from home.

This trendy, back-lit light box is available in three different sizes depending on the size of your space, and includes 100 characters so you can display creative messages.

This isn't your typical paper airplane - this bluetooth-controlled plane can be folded, connected to your phone and then flown wherever you want it to go, at up to 25 miles per hour!

Know a teen that's always at the local frozen yogurt shop? This candle is perfect for them, available in coffee, grapefruit or lemon scents. The candles are created using a real ice cream scooper, so they look deliciously realistic!

Gifts from Black makers

These spirits-themed soaps are available in sets of two, and include scents like elderberry mimosa and mint mojito. The handmade soaps are calming and revitalizing and are sensitive to your skin.

This delicious mix makes for the perfect side to any meal. The blackberry mulled merlot jam is the ideal complement to the sweet potato biscuit mix that is sure to impress anyone who tries it.

This vibrant masks feature African Ankara prints are made from breathable cotton make the perfect one-size-fits-all gift. Each mask is made from a unique print!

Sourdough is all the rage right now, and this book is your key to baking the perfect loaf. These recipes are easy to follow and go from traditional loaves to pita and focaccia.

Coffee-lovers will adore these deliciously flavored brews, from chocolate blueberry to peach nectar. Choose from fruity or nutty flavor profiles and enjoy!

Gifts that give back

These handmade mugs aren't just beautiful, they also contribute to environmental conservation. $5 from each purchase will go towards the Open Space Institute, a non-profit that supports clean drinking water.

These adorable socks make the perfect stocking stuffer, and also benefit Conservation International, an organization that protects elephants from wildlife trafficking.

This book that serves as the perfect coffee table addition and outlines the history of the Civil Rights Movement also benefits Black Girls Code, a non-profit that works to educate girls of color in computer programming and technology.

Know someone who rescued their furry friend? This colorful towel decorated with paw prints and a poem benefits Rescue City, a NYC-based pet rescue non-profit.

$10 from each purchase of this limited-edition signed New Yorker cartoon will go to the New-York Historical Society.

