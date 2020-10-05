Amazon just dropped its 2020 gift guides and toy list — here's what to shop for

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Looking to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping? Amazon dropped their 2020 holiday gift guides this morning, and the selection is bigger and better than ever. There are eight different guides, broken up by category, so you can choose the one that appeals the most to you or browse them all!

The guides are up just in time for Amazon Prime Day, which will be held on Oct. 13-14 this year. Make sure to take a look through the gift guides beforehand, as there are tons of bestselling and highly-rated products on these lists.

Anyone who is planning on getting some holiday shopping done early this year will have a much easier time tracking trends and deals and getting gift inspiration with the help of these handy guides.

To make things even simpler, we picked a few of our favorite products from each guide and highlighted them below.

It's more important now than ever to support small businesses, and Amazon has put together a great collection of some of the most notable products from small businesses.

Get any name or message engraved on this elegant 16K gold bracelet, allowing you to personalize your gift. The lightweight accessory is available in gold, silver, and rose gold, and could be a great gift for anyone who appreciates simple yet chic style.

We've all been under a great deal of stress these past few months, but this essential oil diffuser set is here to help. The set includes the wood-patterned essence diffuser along with 20 of the most popular oils, including lavender and lemongrass. The diffuser has ambient lighting capabilities and 14 different light combinations meant to add to the calming atmosphere.

Anyone who loves makeup and skincare products will adore these beauty picks. From hair dryers to eyeshadow, here are the the best beauty gifts this season.

This TikTok-approved brand creates products meant to hydrate and nourish your skin. This gel is infused with essential oils and vitamins, and can be applied all over the body to counteract dry skin. In a trial ran by the brand, 82% of those who used the product saw a difference in their skin after just two days.

If you're looking to keep your hair looking great while staying at home, this might be the hair dryer for you! It even comes with a detachable, volumizing diffuser for those of us with wavy or curly hair.

When we tried out this mascara, we loved the volume in provided! This affordable option can definitely act as a stocking stuffer and a nice pick-me-up for working from home.

Clothes are always a safe bet when it comes to gift giving, and Amazon rounded up the most popular and best-rated style options on the site.

Tie-dye is one of the trendiest pattern out there right now, and there's no better way to rock it than as your loungewear. This adorable pajama set is the perfect gift for her this holiday season, created to be so comfortable you could wear them all day long.

These classic fuzzy slippers are worth the splurge! They can be worn both inside and outside, and they're the perfect addition to any fall wardrobe. The wool lining of the shoes are meant to make them one of the warmest shoes around, and the slippers' 4.8-star rating on Amazon suggests they have achieved this goal.

This Amazon brand shirt, features an understated animal print look that's perfect for layering under jackets or for Zoom calls. It's comfortable and casual and machine washable!

It can be difficult to figure out what gift to get little kids, but thankfully this gift guide provides a variety of great options that all kids are sure to love.

This mini indoor trampoline is the perfect way for young kids to burn off extra energy, especially as many kids have been stuck indoors for months. The secure handle bar is designed to keep children safe as they bounce, while still having a great time and staying active.

Get ready for family game night with this special edition Candy Land board. Choose between playing as Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Ariel, and get lost in the magical fun of the game. The game is recommended for ages three and up.

Every home-related essential can be found on this gift guide, and whether it's kitchenware or home fitness, it's sure to be a hit.

The perfect gift for anyone who has spent time away from home recently, these best selling all-natural soy candles candles are meant to evoke the memory of your favorite city or state. The candles have a 60-80 hour burn time, and are available in many different scents and themes.

This powerful blender was designed to be able to blend even the most difficult of ingredients, allowing you to up your smoothie game to the next level. The blender also comes with a recipe book to provide a little extra inspiration, and you can personalize the blender's color by choosing between 11 colorful options.

Every year, there are more and more impressive and useful technologies to shop and gift. This gift guide breaks down the biggest electronics of the year, from audio to gaming.

This speaker has it all - wireless bluetooth connection, 12 hours of playtime, and of course, it's waterproof so you don't have to worry about getting it wet or damaging it. The speaker is available in a multitude of bright colors and boasts premium sound quality.

Although it's a splurge, the new AirPods Pros are worth it for anyone who values audio quality, comfort, and convenience. The new noise cancelling AirPods have silicon tips that mold to your ears for maximum comfort and are sweat and water resistant. The charging case delivers over 24 hours of battery life, making things even more simple.

Amazon Launchpad highlights products from small brands, helping them jumpstart their businesses. Shop this gift guide to help support on-the-rise, growing brands.

These home workout essentials come in a set of three, all with differing levels of resistance so you can easily personalize your workout. The non-slip strips lining the inside of the bands will keep the bands in place at all times, and they also come with an exercise booklet and carrying bag.

This innovative stainless steel water bottle uses UV-C LED technology to eliminate bacteria and purify water. Simply push a button, and it will get to work to make sure your water is as safe as possible. The bottle is designed to keep liquids cold for up to 24 hours and hot for 12, and can last on a full charge for up to a month.

100% of the profits from Amazon (Red) products goes towards the Global Fund, an organization fighting AIDS and COVID-19. Shop this gift guide and know that each and every purchase will make a difference.

This multipurpose fouta can serve as a throw, towel, scarf, and any other use you can think of. The Tunisian staple is designed to be lightweight and absorbent, drying faster than other materials. The fouta is machine washable, and serves as a great multipurpose gift for anyone.

Anyone on the lookout for a new phone case will appreciate this gift. Available for various iPhone and iPad models, this case is simple, soft to the touch, and was designed to protect your phone from scratching and drops. A microfiber lining inside the case will protect your phone even further.

