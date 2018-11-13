Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Danielle Wolf

Finding something unique or out-of-the-box someone doesn't have yet can be a real challenge. But, don't stress if you haven't found the perfect gift for your loved ones yet! Shop TODAY is here to help.

We've rounded up 20 of our favorite unique gifts for men, women, kids and families, so you can show your loved ones just how much you care.

Whether you're sick of the generic gift card or are trying to come up with something truly creative, this list has ideas for everyone. Just scroll down to find the perfect unique gift.

Unique gifts for her

1. Tiny Cultured Pearl Necklace, $35, Amazon

This dainty, handmade choker necklace with 14-karat gold fill and freshwater pearls, is perfect for the woman in your life who likes tiny jewelry.

2. How To Tell Time Coffee And Wine Rack, $26+, Etsy

Who needs a clock when you can tell time with coffee and wine?

3. Concrete And Gold Modern Ring Holder, $17, Amazon

These metallic ring holders are the perfect accent on any nightstand or counter. Hand-poured, the concrete design keeps rings organized and safe without having to put them back in the box whenever you take them off.

4. Friends TV Show Shirt, $19 (usually $28), Etsy

Everyone has that friend who can't get enough of "Friends." Nothing says "I'll be there for you" like this fun Phoebe quote.

5. Stak Bloom Phone Vase, $32, Etsy

This combination of a phone stand and a vase would easily brighten up a desk or work area.

6. Wine Cork States, $35, UncommonGoods

Whether it's the bottle from your wedding or a family event, some wine corks are meant to be kept. Instead of tossing them in an overflowing junk drawer, your loved ones can now display them in a state-shaped board that quickly becomes an art piece.

7. "Pride And Prejudice" Library Card Art Print, $13, Etsy

Perfect for bookworms, these classic library card prints, available for 74 different books released before 1923, contain the book's title, author, publisher, original publish date and first and last lines of the novel.

8. Hair Tie Bracelet, $45, UncommonGoods

This is the genius invention that every woman wants, but doesn't know about yet. Hair ties may be the easiest way to throw your mane up on the go, but wearing them on your wrist isn't always a fashionable choice. Not only does the bracelet provide an elegant solution, it also prevents the elastic from irritating her wrist.

Unique gifts for him

1. WolfCases Unique Wood Mouse Pad, $13, Amazon

Brighten up his desk with this stylish monogrammed mouse pad. It is a woodsy complement to any home or office space.

2. Dad's Ice Cream Scoop, $28+, Etsy

Is dad obsessed with ice cream? Get him his own ice cream scoop so everyone else knows that they can't touch his ice cream.

3. Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit, $35, UncommonGoods

Know someone who loves spice? Let him kick it up a notch with this DIY hot sauce kit. All he has to do is combine the spices with the included peppers, vinegars and brown sugar to create his own ideal condiment.

4. The Minimalist Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch, $115, Fossil

This leather banded watch is a great everyday item for any guy. Plus, you can have it engraved for free with up to 39 characters for a really special touch.

5. PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer, $60, UncommonGoods

Smartphones are a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses. Simply place your phone inside, attach the charging cable, and close the lid. Inside, ultra-violet lights disinfect it. The case even has built-in acoustic amplifiers that can play music or the phone's alarm while it's being cleaned.

Unique gifts for kids

1. Jumbo Fonts Personalized Wooden Name Puzzles, $21, Amazon

This gift is both visually appealing and educational. Not only do kids get excited because they get to see their name in bright colors, the puzzle also encourages them to learn to spell their name and helps them recognize what letters look like.

2. Personalized Custom Name Keepsake Book, $35, Etsy

Make the little one in your life feel special by putting them at the center of a book! This personalized keepsake for kids encourages confidence while teaching the alphabet. Each letter stands for a positive characteristic, such as helpfulness, and the colorful illustrations depict what each quality means.

3. Bunny Rattle, $18, Amazon

With one reviewer calling them "heirloom quality," these organic rattles are the perfect size for little hands to explore. Choose between three different wood types (the brand recommends maple for teething babies) and add engraving for an extra $6.

4. Doughnut Art Portrait, $50, UncommonGoods

This print comes in 12 different varieties of the quintessential sweet. It would be perfect for a kid's bedroom or a playroom.

Unique gifts for families

1. Table Topics, $25, UncommonGoods

With different, specific packs for families, teens, couples, foodies and more, each clear acrylic "ice cube" holds a stack of 135 conversation starters to get guests thinking and talking.

2. Our First Christmas As A Family Of Three Christmas Tree Ornament, $17, Amazon

Make sure your loved ones remember their first Christmas with a baby by commemorating it with a sweet ornament they can hang on their tree for years to come.

3. Holographic Rainbow Puzzle, $90, UncommonGoods

A puzzle is the perfect excuse to bring everyone together for some family fun without screens. The 1000-piece gradient design and lack of details create a challenge even for serious puzzle lovers.

