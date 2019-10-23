At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
What's the best mascara? Well, over the years, as a self-proclaimed beauty lover, I’ve learned that most mascaras don't deliver what they promise.
They claim, “Megawatt Volume!" They promise, “Length for Days!” Some even shout, “Our longest lasting formula yet!”
Oh, I beg to differ.
Whenever I purchase the latest department store formulas and promising drugstore finds, I excitedly swirl the wand around, pull it from the tube, listen to the satisfying first pop and coat my lashes in hopes of greater lengths, killer volume and perfectly separated strands.
Yet, a few hours after applying, I’m usually left with lifeless lashes and a mess of crumbly black bits smeared beneath my eyes. Sound familiar?
In truth, I’ve stayed away from most inexpensive mascaras for this very reason. I decided to just suck it up and shell out almost $30 per tube for a long-lasting formula.
Then, recently, a friend said she'd found the best mascara ever — L’Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise mascara — and it cost only $8.
L’Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
From the drugstore? No way, I thought. But, I tried it anyway.
After three days of wearing the product, I texted: “You were so right!”
Many of my friends compare it to the highly regarded Better than Sex mascara by Too Faced, though I've found that formula smears easily. This L’Oreal formula boasts a smooth consistency that layers nicely. It promises to pump up the volume (and does), but it also lengthens and separates my lashes to create a fuller look that lasts all day.
And I'm not the only one here who loves it. Our associate commerce editor Kayla Boyd tried it after seeing our beauty bestsellers story and is also a fan. "It really lengthened my lashes!" she said. "I love that it applies easily and doesn't smudge all over the place."
Check out her impressive before and after:
One tube will last about a month before drying out. And, I’m all for an $8 beauty product that goes the distance!
