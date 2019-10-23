Sign up for our newsletter

What's the best mascara? Well, over the years, as a self-proclaimed beauty lover, I’ve learned that most mascaras don't deliver what they promise.

They claim, “Megawatt Volume!" They promise, “Length for Days!” Some even shout, “Our longest lasting formula yet!”

Oh, I beg to differ.

Whenever I purchase the latest department store formulas and promising drugstore finds, I excitedly swirl the wand around, pull it from the tube, listen to the satisfying first pop and coat my lashes in hopes of greater lengths, killer volume and perfectly separated strands.

Yet, a few hours after applying, I’m usually left with lifeless lashes and a mess of crumbly black bits smeared beneath my eyes. Sound familiar?

In truth, I’ve stayed away from most inexpensive mascaras for this very reason. I decided to just suck it up and shell out almost $30 per tube for a long-lasting formula.

Then, recently, a friend said she'd found the best mascara ever — L’Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise mascara — and it cost only $8.