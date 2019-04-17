Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

June 5, 2017, 9:45 PM GMT / Updated April 17, 2019, 6:52 PM GMT By Lindsay Cohn

Summer is all about fun — well, that and heat and humidity. Whether you’re sweating it out in the city or cooling off at the beach or pool, regular mascara simply doesn't cut it sometimes.

With summer just around the corner, TODAY Style tapped celebrity makeup artists to find out the best drugstore mascaras that won’t smudge or budge, no matter how how high the temperature climbs.

These waterproof wonders will guarantee you have a gorgeous summer!

1. Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara, $4, Walmart

"I will always be loyal to Great Lash. It‘s a classic for a reason: It always looks natural, doesn't clump, isn’t heavy and actually stays put all day — even if you go into the water. It’s a summertime necessity," says Katie Danza, a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with Suki Waterhouse and Jessica Szohr.

2. Covergirl Total Tease Waterproof Mascara, $8 (usually $10), Amazon

“It's so great for length and separation. Plus, it holds a curl really well, which is hard to find,” says Katie Jane Hughes, a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with Emmy Rossum and Whitney Port.

3. L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Waterproof Mascara, $5 (usually $8), Amazon

“I’ve used a lot of mascaras in my 20 years as a professional makeup artist, but I always find myself going back to this. It delivers those full, flirty lashes that every girl wants. I can count on it to give me the best results, and never have to worry about it smudging, clumping or flaking,” says Brandy Gomez-Duplessis, a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with Ellie Goulding and Kerry Washington.

4. E.l.f. Waterproof Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara, $3, Walmart

“This mascara is great for adding length, but what’s most impressive is that doesn’t clump at all. And the gentle formula is non-irritating, so it’s perfect for sensitive eyes,” says JoAnn Solomon, a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with Allison Williams and Alicia Keys.

5. Maybelline The Colossal Big Shot Volum' Express Waterproof Mascara, $6 (usually $7), Amazon

“This is my favorite drugstore waterproof mascara. It's great because it delivers maximum volume in one coat. The brush coats lashes from root to tip and gets into the tiniest of lashes. It doesn't smudge or flake off and — because it’s waterproof — it’s perfect for a day at the pool or beach,” says Michiko Boorberg, a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with Ashley Graham, Bridgit Mendler and Romee Strijd.

6. L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Butterfly Waterproof Mascara, $8, Amazon

“This formula stays on all day; there’s never any running or flaking! It’s pretty black and the more coats you apply, the darker it looks. Plus, it has a great consistency and makes the lashes feel fuller,” says Hector Simancas, a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Stephanie Seymour.